ThresholdOpen

Establece el nuevo valor del parámetro "Umbral de apertura".

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Nuevo valor del "Umbral de apertura".

Valor devuelto

Ninguno.

Nota

El rango del parámetro "Umbral de apertura" está comprendido entre 0 y 100. Utilizado cuando se "vota" por abrir la posición.