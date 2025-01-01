Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertSignalThresholdOpen BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection ThresholdOpen Establece el nuevo valor del parámetro "Umbral de apertura". void ThresholdOpen( long value // valor nuevo ) Parámetros value [in] Nuevo valor del "Umbral de apertura". Valor devuelto Ninguno. Nota El rango del parámetro "Umbral de apertura" está comprendido entre 0 y 100. Utilizado cuando se "vota" por abrir la posición. Invert ThresholdClose