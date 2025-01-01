DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertSignalThresholdClose 

ThresholdClose

Establece el nuevo valor del parámetro "Umbral de cierre".

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Nuevo valor del "Umbral de cierre".

Valor devuelto

Ninguno.

Nota

El rango del parámetro "Umbral de cierre" está comprendido entre 0 y 100. Utilizado cuando se "vota" por cerrar la posición.