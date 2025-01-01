ドキュメントセクション
PriceLevel

「PriceLevel」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  PriceLevel(
  double    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「PriceLevel」の新しい値

戻り値

なし

注意事項

「PriceLevel」の値は価格レベル単位で定義されています。価格レベル単位の数値は PriceLevelUnit()  メソッドで返されます。「PriceLevel」は基本価格と相対して始値を定義するのに使用されます。