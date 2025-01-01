- BasePrice
PriceLevel
「PriceLevel」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。
|
void PriceLevel(
パラメータ
value
[in] 「PriceLevel」の新しい値
戻り値
なし
注意事項
「PriceLevel」の値は価格レベル単位で定義されています。価格レベル単位の数値は PriceLevelUnit() メソッドで返されます。「PriceLevel」は基本価格と相対して始値を定義するのに使用されます。