- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Prepara el contexto gráfico para dibujar un nuevo fotograma.
virtual bool RenderBegin(
Parámetros
flags
[in] Combinación de banderas que establece el modo de dibujado. Posibles valores:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR — limpiar el búfer de imagen con el color background_color.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH — limpiar el búfer de profundidad.
background_color=0
[in] Color de fondo del fotograma 3D.
Valor retornado
true — en caso de éxito, false - si no se ha logrado actualizar los parámetros de entrada del sombreador.