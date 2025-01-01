DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos 3DCCanvas3DRenderBegin 

RenderBegin

Prepara el contexto gráfico para dibujar un nuevo fotograma.

virtual bool  RenderBegin(
   uint  flags,                  // combinación de banderas
   uint  background_color=0      // color del fondo
   );

Parámetros

flags

[in]   Combinación de banderas que establece el modo de dibujado. Posibles valores:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR — limpiar el búfer de imagen con el color background_color.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH — limpiar el búfer de profundidad.

background_color=0

[in]  Color de fondo del fotograma 3D.

Valor retornado

true — en caso de éxito, false - si no se ha logrado actualizar los parámetros de entrada del sombreador.