MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DRenderBegin
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderBegin
新しいフレームをレンダリングするためのグラフィックコンテキストを準備します。
|
virtual bool RenderBegin(
パラメータ
flags
[in] レンダリングモードを設定するフラグの組み合わせ可能な値:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 背景色を使用して画像バッファをクリアします、
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 深度バッファをクリアします
background_color=0
[in] 3Dシーンの背景色
戻り値
成功の場合はtrue、シェーダー入力を更新できなかった場合はfalse