MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DRenderBegin 

RenderBegin

新しいフレームをレンダリングするためのグラフィックコンテキストを準備します。

virtual bool  RenderBegin(
  uint  flags,                  // フラグの組み合わせ
  uint  background_color=0      // 背景色
  );

パラメータ

flags

[in] レンダリングモードを設定するフラグの組み合わせ可能な値:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 背景色を使用して画像バッファをクリアします、
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 深度バッファをクリアします

background_color=0

[in] 3Dシーンの背景色

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、シェーダー入力を更新できなかった場合はfalse