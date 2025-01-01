DocumentaciónSecciones
LightDirectionSet

Establece la dirección de la fuente dirigida de luz.

void  LightDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &light_direction      // vector direccional
   );

Parámetros

&light_direction

[in]  Vector direccional.

Valor retornado

No.