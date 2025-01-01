DocumentaciónSecciones
Copia el fotograma dibujado al búfer interno y actualiza en caso necesario la imagen el gráfico.

virtual bool  RenderEnd(
   bool  redraw=false      // bandera de actualización
   );

Parámetros

redraw=false

[in]  Bandera que indica la necesidad de redibujar el gráfico.

Valor retornado

true en el caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.