RenderEnd
Copia el fotograma dibujado al búfer interno y actualiza en caso necesario la imagen el gráfico.
virtual bool RenderEnd(
Parámetros
redraw=false
[in] Bandera que indica la necesidad de redibujar el gráfico.
Valor retornado
true en el caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.