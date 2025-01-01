Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos 3DCCanvas3DInputScene AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet InputScene Retorna el puntero al búfer de parámetros de la escena. CDXInput* InputScene() Valor retornado Puntero al búfer de parámetros de la escena. DXDispatcher LightColorGet