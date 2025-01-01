Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos 3DCCanvas3DDXContext AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet DXContext Retorna el manejador del contexto gráfico. int DXContext() Valor retornado Manejador del contexto gráfico. Destroy DXDispatcher