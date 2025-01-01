Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos 3DCCanvas3DDXDispatcher AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet DXDispatcher Retorna el manejador del despachador de recursos. CDXDispatcher* DXDispatcher() Valor retornado Manejador del despachador de recursos. DXContext InputScene