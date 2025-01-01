- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderBegin
准备用于渲染新画帧的图形环境。
|
virtual bool RenderBegin(
参数
flags
[in] 设置渲染模式的标识组合。可能值：
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 使用background_color清除图像缓冲区。
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 清除深度缓冲区。
background_color=0
[in] 3D场景背景颜色。
返回值
true – 如果成功，false - 如果更新着色器失败。