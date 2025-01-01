文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库3D图形CCanvas3DRenderBegin 

RenderBegin

准备用于渲染新画帧的图形环境。

virtual bool  RenderBegin(
   uint  flags,                  // 标识组合
   uint  background_color=0      // 背景颜色
   );

参数

flags

[in]   设置渲染模式的标识组合。可能值：
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – 使用background_color清除图像缓冲区。
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 清除深度缓冲区。

background_color=0

[in]  3D场景背景颜色。

返回值

true – 如果成功，false - 如果更新着色器失败。