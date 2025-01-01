RenderBegin

Prepares a graphic context for rendering a new frame.

virtual bool RenderBegin(

uint flags,

uint background_color=0

);

Parameters

flags

[in] Combination of flags that sets the rendering mode. Possible values:

DX_CLEAR_COLOR – clear the image buffer using background_color.

DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – clear the depth buffer.

background_color=0

[in] 3D scene background color.

Return Value

true – if successful, false - if failed to update shader inputs.