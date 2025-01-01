- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderBegin
Prepares a graphic context for rendering a new frame.
|
virtual bool RenderBegin(
Parameters
flags
[in] Combination of flags that sets the rendering mode. Possible values:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – clear the image buffer using background_color.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – clear the depth buffer.
background_color=0
[in] 3D scene background color.
Return Value
true – if successful, false - if failed to update shader inputs.