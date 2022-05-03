Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Procesamiento independiente del desplazamiento de los objetos de formulario

Contenido

Al desarrollar los objetos gráficos extendidos, nos hemos visto en la necesidad de regresar a los objetos de formulario: los objetos gráficos en el lienzo que estarán presentes en los objetos gráficos extendidos como nodos para controlar los puntos de anclaje de un objeto gráfico. En el último artículo, comenzamos a crear la gestión de eventos del ratón para los objetos de formulario. Hoy terminaremos de procesar el desplazamiento del objeto de formulario. Además, lo implementaremos de tal forma que podamos mover cualquier formulario por el gráfico, seleccionando, en este caso, el formulario capturado por el cursor: todas las herramientas del gráfico se activarán o desactivarán correctamente y en el momento adecuado, dependiendo del evento.

Vamos a organizar el monitoreo de los eventos del ratón de tal forma que luego podamos usar los manejadores preparados hoy para implementar las demás interacciones del objeto de formulario con el ratón. Además de la implementación del desplazamiento de los formularios con el cursor del ratón y la preparación de "stubs" para la implementación de otros eventos de interacción con el ratón, hoy añadiremos los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial y los códigos de error de ejecución que han aparecido en MQL5 después del desarrollo de la biblioteca, pero que aún no han sido añadidos a la misma, así como nuevas propiedades para los objetos comerciales: los niveles de StopLoss y TakeProfit, presentes desde hace cierto tiempo en las propiedades de los objetos comerciales.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En el archivo MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, añadimos el índice del nuevo mensaje:

MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE, MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT,

y el mensaje de texto que se corresponde con el índice nuevamente añadido:

{ "Цена Bid" , "Bid price" }, { "Цена Ask" , "Ask price" }, { "Цена Last" , "Last price" }, { "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" }, { "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" }, { "Оплата за проведение сделки" , "Fee for making a deal" } , { "Прибыль" , "Profit" }, { "Символ" , "Symbol" }, { "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" }, { "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" }, { "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" }, { "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" }, { "Счёт" , "Account" },

Aquí, en el mismo archivo, añadimos una matriz de mensajes de error:

string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Реквота" , "Requote" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Запрос отклонен" , "Request rejected" }, { "Запрос отменен трейдером" , "Request canceled by trader" }, { "Ордер размещен" , "Order placed" }, { "Заявка выполнена" , "Request completed" }, { "Заявка выполнена частично" , "Only part of request completed" }, { "Ошибка обработки запроса" , "Request processing error" }, { "Запрос отменен по истечению времени" , "Request canceled by timeout" }, { "Неправильный запрос" , "Invalid request" }, { "Неправильный объем в запросе" , "Invalid volume in request" }, { "Неправильная цена в запросе" , "Invalid price in request" }, { "Неправильные стопы в запросе" , "Invalid stops in request" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trading disabled" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market closed" }, { "Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса" , "Not enough money to complete request" }, { "Цены изменились" , "Prices changed" }, { "Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса" , "No quotes to process request" }, { "Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе" , "Invalid order expiration date in request" }, { "Состояние ордера изменилось" , "Order state changed" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "В запросе нет изменений" , "No changes in request" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером" , "Autotrading disabled by server" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом" , "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" }, { "Запрос заблокирован для обработки" , "Request locked for processing" }, { "Ордер или позиция заморожены" , "Order or position frozen" }, { "Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку" , "Invalid order filling type" }, { "Нет соединения с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов" , "Operation allowed only for live accounts" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров" , "Number of pending orders reached limit" }, { "Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа" , "Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit" }, { "Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера" , "Incorrect or prohibited order type" }, { "Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта" , "Position with specified identifier already closed" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции" , "Close volume exceeds the current position volume" }, { "Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие" , "Close order already exists for specified position" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций" , "Number of positions reached limit" }, { "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен" , "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"" , "The request is rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag is set for the trading account" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account" }, };

e insertamos las nuevas matrices; estas contienen los nuevos mensajes de error de tiempo de ejecución, que no se encontraban antes en la biblioteca, pero que ya se han añadido en MQL5:

string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются" , "OpenCL functions not supported on this computer" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL" , "Internal error occurred when running OpenCL" }, { "Неправильный хэндл OpenCL" , "Invalid OpenCL handle" }, { "Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL" , "Error creating the OpenCL context" }, { "Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL" , "Failed to create run queue in OpenCL" }, { "Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL" , "Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program" }, { "Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)" , "Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)" }, { "Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL" , "Error creating OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)" , "Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL" , "OpenCL program runtime error" }, { "Неверный размер буфера OpenCL" , "Invalid size of OpenCL buffer" }, { "Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL" , "Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer" }, { "Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL" , "Failed to create OpenCL buffer" }, { "Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов" , "Too many OpenCL objects" }, { "Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства" , "OpenCL device selection error" }, }; string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Внутренняя ошибка базы данных" , "Internal database error" }, { "Невалидный хендл базы данных" , "Invalid database handle" }, { "Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database" , "Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects" }, { "Ошибка подключения к базе данных" , "Database connection error" }, { "Ошибка выполнения запроса" , "Request execution error" }, { "Ошибка создания запроса" , "Request generation error" }, { "Данных для чтения больше нет" , "No more data to read" }, { "Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса" , "Failed to move to the next request entry" }, { "Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы" , "Data for reading request results are not ready yet" }, { "Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос" , "Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request" }, { "Запрос базы данных не только для чтения" , "Database query not read only" }, }; string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, }; string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета" , "Invalid socket handle passed to function" }, { "Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)" , "Too many open sockets (max 128)" }, { "Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом" , "Failed to connect to remote host" }, { "Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета" , "Failed to send/receive data from socket" }, { "Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)" , "Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)" }, { "Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение" , "No data on certificate protecting connection" }, }; string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Должен быть указан пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol must be specified" }, { "Некорректное имя пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol invalid" }, { "Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol too long" }, { "Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа" , "Path of custom symbol too long" }, { "Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует" , "Custom symbol with the same name already exists" }, { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа" , "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol" }, { "Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка" , "You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа" , "Invalid custom symbol property" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol" }, { "Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков" , "Ticks in array not arranged in order of time" }, }; string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений" , "Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values" }, { "Превышен лимит запроса по времени" , "Request time limit exceeded" }, { "Страна не найдена" , "Country not found" }, }; string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Общая ошибка" , "Generic error" }, { "Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite" , "SQLite internal logic error" }, { "Отказано в доступе" , "Access denied" }, { "Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание" , "Callback routine requested abort" }, { "Файл базы данных заблокирован" , "Database file locked" }, { "Таблица в базе данных заблокирована " , "Database table locked" }, { "Сбой malloc()" , "Insufficient memory for completing operation" }, { "Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения " , "Attempt to write to readonly database" }, { "Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() " , "Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()" }, { "Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода" , "Disk I/O error" }, { "Образ диска базы данных испорчен" , "Database disk image corrupted" }, { "Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()" , "Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()" }, { "Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена " , "Insertion failed because database is full" }, { "Невозможно открыть файл базы данных" , "Unable to open the database file" }, { "Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных " , "Database lock protocol error" }, { "Только для внутреннего использования" , "Internal use only" }, { "Схема базы данных изменена" , "Database schema changed" }, { "Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру" , "String or BLOB exceeds size limit" }, { "Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения" , "Abort due to constraint violation" }, { "Несоответствие типов данных" , "Data type mismatch" }, { "Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки" , "Library used incorrectly" }, { "Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте" , "Uses OS features not supported on host" }, { "Отказано в авторизации" , "Authorization denied" }, { "Не используется " , "Not used " }, { "2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона" , "Bind parameter error, incorrect index" }, { "Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных" , "File opened that is not database file" }, }; #ifdef __MQL4__

Son los nuevos mensajes de error que han aparecido en MQL5 después de ponerse en marcha la biblioteca, y que no han podido añadirse inicialmente porque no estaban en el lenguaje. Ahora que ha transcurrido algún tiempo después de introducir estos códigos de error, y tras varias versiones del terminal, podemos añadir con seguridad estos códigos a la biblioteca, sin temor a la incompatibilidad de versiones.

Bien, ahora tenemos que hacer que la clase de mensajes de la biblioteca sea capaz de referirse a estas matrices al procesar el código de error.

Para ello, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh, añadimos la comprobación de la correspondencia entre el código y los rangos de valores y asignamos al texto del error de la clase en la variable m_text la línea correspondiente de la matriz necesaria:

void CMessage::GetTextByID( const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( msg_id== 0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id> 4000 && msg_id< 4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4100 && msg_id< 4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id- 4101 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4200 && msg_id< 4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id- 4201 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4300 && msg_id< 4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id- 4301 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4400 && msg_id< 4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id- 4401 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4500 && msg_id< 4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id- 4501 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4600 && msg_id< 4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id- 4601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4700 && msg_id< 4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id- 4701 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4800 && msg_id< 4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id- 4801 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4900 && msg_id< 4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id- 4901 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5029 && msg_id< 5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id- 5030 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5049 && msg_id< 5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id- 5050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5099 && msg_id< 5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id- 5100 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5119 && msg_id< 5131 ? messages_runtime_database[msg_id- 5120 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5269 && msg_id< 5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id- 5270 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5299 && msg_id< 5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id- 5300 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5399 && msg_id< 5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id- 5400 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5600 && msg_id< 5627 ? messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id- 5601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 10003 && msg_id< 10047 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id- 10004 ][m_lang_num] : #else msg_id> 0 && msg_id< 10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 63 && msg_id< 66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 54 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 127 && msg_id< 151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 116 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[ 26 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4049 && msg_id< 4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id- 4050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4098 && msg_id< 4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id- 4099 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4199 && msg_id< 4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id- 4200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4249 && msg_id< 4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id- 4250 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : #endif msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? messages_library[msg_id- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] ); }

Al procesar los códigos de retorno del servidor comercial, aumentaremos el límite superior del rango de códigos en 1, ya que hemos obtenido un nuevo mensaje de error con el código 10046, y también deberá incluirse en el rango de códigos de error que se están procesando.



Ahora nuestra biblioteca puede manejar correctamente el nuevo servidor comercial y los códigos de error de tiempo de ejecución. Vamos a añadir nuevas propiedades al objeto de transacción. Tenemos una nueva propiedad "Pago por la transacción" y dos propiedades StopLoss y TakeProfit, que ahora son inherentes a las transacciones; también las añadiremos a las propiedades de la transacción.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, añadimos una nueva propiedad a la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo real (en la biblioteca tenemos la orden abstracta, y las otras entidades se heredan de ella: tanto las transacciones como las posiciones):

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_FEE, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 12 )

Vamos a aumentar el número total de propiedades de tipo real de 11 a 12.



Asimismo, añadimos la clasificación según la nueva propiedad a la enumeración de posibles criterios de clasificación:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID };

Ahora podemos ordenar, filtrar y seleccionar transacciones según esta nueva propiedad.



En la lista de posibles estados del ratón en relación con el formulario, corregimos ligeramente los nombres de las constantes de enumeración ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE para que sus nombres indiquen con mayor precisión el estado del ratón en relación con el formulario:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _WHEEL, };





Vamos a mejorar la clase de orden abstracta en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh.

En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos un método que lee de las propiedades de la transacción el valor de su propiedad DEAL_FEE y retorna el valor leído:

protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); long OrderMagicNumber( void ) const ; long OrderTicket( void ) const ; long OrderTicketFrom( void ) const ; long OrderTicketTo( void ) const ; long OrderPositionID( void ) const ; long OrderPositionByID( void ) const ; long OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderType( void ) const ; long OrderState( void ) const ; long OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const ; long OrderTypeFilling( void ) const ; long OrderTypeTime( void ) const ; long OrderReason( void ) const ; long DealOrderTicket( void ) const ; long DealEntry( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; long PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ; double OrderOpenPrice( void ) const ; double OrderClosePrice( void ) const ; double OrderProfit( void ) const ; double OrderCommission( void ) const ; double OrderSwap( void ) const ; double OrderVolume( void ) const ; double OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const ; double OrderStopLoss( void ) const ; double OrderTakeProfit( void ) const ; double DealFee( void ) const ; double OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const ; string OrderSymbol( void ) const ; string OrderComment( void ) const ; string OrderExternalID( void ) const ; string GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const ; string GetEntryDescription( const long deal_entry) const ; string GetTypeDealDescription( const long type_deal) const ; public :





En el bloque de métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto de orden, en la parte pública de la clase, añadimos un método que retorna el valor de la propiedad DEAL_FEE registrada en las propiedades del objeto:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double Fee( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID1( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID( const long req_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }





En el constructor paramétrico privado de la clase, leemos y escribimos el valor de la nueva propiedad en las propiedades del objeto:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING] = this .OrderTypeFilling(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME] = this .OrderTypeTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)] = this .DealFee(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this .GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this .GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this .GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this .GetPendReqID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }





En el método que retorna el precio de StopLoss, escribimos el valor de StopLoss para la transacción:

double COrder::OrderStopLoss( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderStopLoss(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_SL); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Si el estado de la orden es una transacción, leeremos el valor StopLoss de la transacción según su ticket y retornaremos el resultado.



Haremos exactamente lo mismo en el método que retorna el precio TakeProfit:

double COrder::OrderTakeProfit( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTakeProfit(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_TP); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }





Método que retorna el pago de las transacciones realizadas:

double COrder::DealFee( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else return :: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_FEE); #endif }

Si se trata de MQL4, entonces la orden no tendrá tal propiedad: retornaremos cero.

Para MQL5, leeremos el valor requerido de las propiedades de la transacción según su ticket y lo retornaremos.







Vamos a añadir el procesamiento de la nueva propiedad al método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo real de la transacción:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_FEE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }





Las demás entidades de la orden (operaciones de balance, transacciones y posiciones) se heredan de la clase de orden abstracta. Vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto de transacción en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh.

Aquí, en el método que retorna la bandera de soporte de una propiedad de tipo real por parte del objeto, debemos eliminar las propiedades StopLoss y TakeProfit de la lista de propiedades sin soporte. Ahora, estas dos propiedades se encontarán en la transacción, y deberán tener soporte por parte del objeto de clase:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( property==ORDER_PROP_TP || property==ORDER_PROP_SL || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Ahora el método tiene el aspecto siguiente:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Como en el método se enumeran las propiedades sin soporte, la nueva propiedad de transacción añadida DEAL_FEE no se encontraba de inicio en esta lista, por lo que no será necesario registrarla aquí; será compatible por defecto.



Todas las nuevas propiedades y códigos de error han sido añadidos a la biblioteca, y deberán manejarse correctamente.

Finalmente, vamos a mover los objetos de formulario con el ratón.







Procesamiento independiente del desplazamiento de los objetos de formulario

En primer lugar, vamos a decidir cómo gestionar el evento de movimiento del ratón si presionamos y mantenemos presionado el botón en el formulario. La experiencia en el último artículo nos ha demostrado que es necesario desarrollar un concepto de gestión ligeramente distinto para los eventos del ratón en relación con el formulario. Al probar el asesor experto del artículo anterior, hallamos muchas deficiencias y comportamientos incorrectos cuando el ratón interactuaba con varios objetos de formulario, por lo que aquí necesitamos un enfoque diferente, en lugar del implementado anteriormente.

Numerosos experimentos nos han llevado a concluir que necesitamos crear un sistema de banderas en el manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, indicando en cuál de los numerosos objetos de formulario se encuentra actualmente el cursor del ratón, si se ha presionado el botón del mismo y si ya estaba previamente pulsado fuera de todos los formularios presentes en el gráfico. En el objeto de formulario, tenemos una propiedad: la bandera de interacción con el entorno. La usaremos para indicar exactamente el formulario con el que necesitamos trabajar y los eventos que necesitamos procesar.



Es decir, el concepto debería ser así:

Si el cursor se encuentra fuera de todos los formularios presentes en el gráfico, entonces para este se permitirá el menú contextual, su desplazamiento con el ratón y la herramienta "Retícula", y no deberá ocurrir reacción alguna al cruce del cursor con los formularios (cuando el botón del ratón se mantiene fuera de los formularios): moveremos el gráfico con el ratón.



Tan pronto como el cursor del ratón se coloque sobre cualquier objeto de formulario (al soltar el botón), desactivaremos todas las herramientas de los gráficos y esperaremos que el botón del ratón se mantenga presionado en el formulario, o bien otra interacción del ratón con dicho formulario (el giro de la ruleta del ratón, por ejemplo, o la visualización del desplazamiento del cursor sobre el formulario en algunos efectos visuales).

Si presionamos el botón del ratón en el formulario, se establecerá la bandera de interacción y movimiento para el formulario. Usaremos el indicador de interacción más adelante para determinar cuál de los dos formularios elegir, siempre que estos dos formularios estén superpuestos, el cursor del ratón se encuentre sobre ellos y luego se mantenga presionado el botón del ratón. Deberemos seleccionar el formulario que tenga el indicador de interacción activo.

Si, después de mover el formulario con el ratón, soltamos el botón, se activará el permiso de uso de su instrumental para el gráfico y se dejará marcada la bandera de interacción para el formulario. Por lo tanto, es este formulario el que se seleccionará de los dos si se superponen nuevamente y se suelta el botón del ratón. O bien, si seleccionamos un formulario actualmente inactivo con el cursor (no el que se estaba moviendo actualmente) y comenzamos a moverlo, la bandera de interacción se eliminará del primer formulario y se configurará para el formulario captado por el ratón.

Este sistema de banderas nos permitirá saber siempre qué formulario ha sido el último activo, sobre cuál de ellos simplemente se ha pasado el cursor y si podemos seleccionarlo visualmente de alguna forma (crearemos estos manejadores más adelante, no en la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, sino en la clase de objeto de formulario). Siempre podremos interactuar con el formulario sobre el que se encuentra el cursor en cualquier momento, y desplazar el último formulario seleccionado con el ratón. Todo lo que hemos creado en el manejador de eventos de la clase de objeto de formulario, deberá ser eliminado (salvo para ajustar las coordenadas del formulario en el evento de cambio de gráfico). Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh y eliminamos el código innecesario del manejador, dejando solo el ajuste del desplazamiento de las coordenadas verticales: void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

También hemos corregido los nombres de las constantes enum, corregidas anteriormente para que tengan una mayor carga semántica:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state= MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED ); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL ); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } } else { form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return form_state; }

Eso es todo. Ahora necesitamos crear un sistema de banderas en el manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh y hacemos las modificaciones pertinentes.



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos el objeto de clase "Mouse States" y dos métodos: uno para retornar el puntero al formulario debajo del cursor y otro para restablecer las banderas de interacción para todos los formularios salvo el especificado:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state); void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





Método que retorna el puntero al formulario debajo del cursor:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state) { mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } return NULL ; }

El método se comenta con todo detalle directamente en el código. En resumen, necesitamos saber en qué objeto de formulario se encuentra el cursor del ratón. Si simplemente miramos las coordenadas del cursor y las comparamos con las coordenadas y dimensiones del formulario, entonces, por supuesto, encontraremos el formulario sobre el que se halla el cursor. Pero aquí surge un momento desagradable: si dos formularios se superponen, entonces se seleccionará el formulario que esté primero en la lista, y no el que se encuentre sobre todos en el gráfico. Y eso no es correcto. Por consiguiente, al presionar el botón del ratón en el formulario, estableceremos el indicador de interacción para el formulario y lo usaremos para buscar este formulario activo. Si no existe tal formulario, solo en este caso, comenzaremos a buscar cualquier formulario en la lista sobre el que se encuentre el cursor del ratón. Este enfoque nos ofrecerá el comportamiento correcto al trabajar con el ratón: siempre se seleccionará el formulario que ha estado activo por última vez, y este formulario será el que se encuentre sobre el resto en el gráfico, es decir, en primer plano, porque cuando se seleccione, pasará inmediatamente al primer plano.



Método que restablece las banderas de interacción para todos los formularios salvo el especificado:

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (form== NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; form.SetInteraction( false ); } }

El método es necesario para que siempre tengamos un solo formulario con la bandera de interacción alzada. Al seleccionar un formulario con el ratón, estableceremos inmediatamente el indicador de interacción para él, mientras que para los otros formularios, este indicador deberá borrarse, lo cual sucederá al llamar a este método.



En el manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, debemos llamar a los manejadores de eventos para las interacciones entre el ratón y los formularios para cualquier evento, salvo el evento de cambio de gráfico. Para ello es muy adecuada la sección de código que sigue inmediatamente a la verificación del evento de cambio de gráfico: solo necesitaremos reaccionar a todos los eventos excepto a este. Ahora, vamos a colocar en el lugar correcto el bloque de manejadores para la interacción entre el ratón y los formularios:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Aquí, comentamos con detalle el bloque completo del manejador de eventos de interacción entre el ratón y el formulario. Para algunos eventos, de momento solo hay "stubs": en estos bloques registraremos en lo sucesivo la llamada de estos manejadores de eventos en el objeto de formulario.



Ya tenemos todo listo para poner a prueba este nuevo concepto.



Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart97.mq5.

No vamos a realizar prácticamente ningún cambio. Solo corregiremos las coordenadas de los formularios elaborados; además, para crear estos, usaremos la macrosustitución creada anteriormente indicando el número de objetos de formulario producidos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< FORMS_TOTAL ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( i== 0 ? 100 : 160 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico:





Ahora nos hemos librado de todas las deficiencias mencionadas tras probar al asesor del último artículo. Además, el desplazamiento de los formularios está limitado por los bordes del gráfico. Cuando un formulario se superpone a otro, siempre se selecciona el formulario deseado y siempre se calculan correctamente los desplazamientos de las coordenadas del cursor en relación con las coordenadas del formulario desplazado.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

