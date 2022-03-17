Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compuestos, desplazamiento y eliminación

Contenido

Concepto

En el último artículo, comenzamos a crear objetos gráficos compuestos. Para definir un objeto gráfico compuesto, hemos introducido un nuevo tipo de elemento gráfico: el objeto gráfico estándar extendido. Todos los objetos gráficos involucrados en la creación de un objeto gráfico compuesto tendrán este tipo.

Por el momento, no implementaremos ninguna clase para crear ciertos objetos gráficos compuestos: solo crearemos las funcionalidades que posteriormente nos permitirán crear las clases de los objetos gráficos compuestos predefinidos, lo cual, obviamente, no excluye la posibilidad de crear nuestros propios objetos gráficos compuestos tanto programáticamente como "sobre la marcha", directamente en el gráfico.



Vamos a dividir el trabajo sobre esta funcionalidad en partes. Primero, implementaremos todas las herramientas necesarias para crear y administrar los objetos gráficos compuestos, y después crearemos las clases predefinidas de dichos objetos (sin embargo, aquí todo depende de la imaginación y las necesidades de cada uno, y por lo tanto, la creación de tales objetos resulta algo muy individual, así que las clases de objetos gráficos compuestos predefinidos supondrán solo un ejemplo), procediendo finalmente a implementar la funcionalidad que nos permitirá crear de forma manual objetos gráficos compuestos visualmente, en tiempo real y directamente en el gráfico.

En general, hoy vamos a mejorar lo que ya creamos en el último artículo. Vamos a establecer los puntos con las coordenadas de anclaje en los objetos subordinados y a obtener dichas coordenadas. Asimismo, podremos a prueba el desplazamiento de un objeto básico al que se adjuntan los subordinados (y veremos que no todo es tan simple, ya que se requiere el desarrollo de la funcionalidad necesaria para desplazar los puntos de las coordenadas del objeto compuesto a un nivel más complejo que simplemente monitorear un evento del objeto), y también la creación de la funcionalidad necesaria para eliminar un objeto gráfico compuesto.

Al mover los puntos de coordenadas de un objeto gráfico, el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG aparecerá solo cuando soltemos el botón del ratón. Por consiguiente, si solo monitoreamos este evento, en el momento en que movamos el objeto gráfico básico (hasta que soltemos el botón del ratón), todos los objetos adjuntos permanecerán en sus lugares originales, y solo después de soltar el botón y que aparezca el evento, los objetos adjuntos se moverán a sus puntos de anclaje hacia el objeto subordinado. Esto significa que deberemos monitorear el movimiento del ratón con el botón izquierdo presionado. Y, al mismo tiempo, también deberemos saber que se ha presionado el botón en el objeto gráfico básico, en el área de su punto de anclaje al gráfico (o el central), y mientras movemos el objeto, deberemos calcular de nuevo la ubicación de los puntos de coordenadas y los puntos de anclaje de sus objetos subordinados.

Pero el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG también debe manejarse al final de dicho movimiento, para fijar las coordenadas finales del objeto básico y recalcular las coordenadas de todos los objetos gráficos subordinados vinculados.

Hoy solo procesaremos el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG y recalcularemos las coordenadas de los objetos vinculados según la nueva ubicación de las coordenadas del objeto básico. La eliminación de objetos gráficos compuestos se realizará al borrar el básico. Cuando llegue un evento de este tipo, eliminaremos todos los objetos gráficos vinculados. Por ahora, lo haremos más sencillo deshabilitando la capacidad de seleccionar todos los objetos gráficos vinculados a uno básico, con un clic de ratón. Así, para eliminar un objeto gráfico compuesto, será necesario seleccionar el básico y eliminarlo. No podremos seleccionar ninguno de los objetos vinculados al gráfico con el ratón, y esta será la primera forma y la más sencilla de proteger el objeto gráfico compuesto de su destrucción.

Sin embargo, sí que será posible abrir la lista de objetos (Ctrl+B), seleccionar las propiedades de cualquier objeto vinculado y establecer la opción de selección para él, o eliminarlo inmediatamente en la ventana de la lista de objetos gráficos. Por lo tanto, procesaremos en consecuencia la mencionada destrucción (intencional) de los objetos gráficos compuestos: al eliminar cualquiera de los objetos gráficos vinculados al básico, eliminaremos todos los objetos que participan en la construcción del objeto gráfico compuesto. Es decir, haremos que al eliminar cualquier objeto que forme parte de un objeto compuesto, todo este objeto se elimine por completo. Por otra parte, más tarde crearemos la funcionalidad necesaria para separar realmente un objeto vinculado de su objeto básico.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Como de costumbre, primero escribiremos todos los mensajes nuevos de la biblioteca.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh introducimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_PP_DATA_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y, };

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект из списка" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект с графика" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the chart" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" },

...

{ "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси X" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the x-axis" }, { "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси Y" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the y-axis" }, { "Объект не привязан к базовому графическому объекту" , "The object is not attached to the base graphical object" }, { "Не удалось создать объект данных опорной точки X и Y." , "Failed to create X and Y reference point data object" }, { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты X: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the X coordinate: " } , { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты Y: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the Y coordinate: " } , };





En todos los archivos de las clases herederas del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto almacenado en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\, en los métodos que muestran la descripción breve del objeto, realizaremos la siguiente modificación:

void CGStdArrowBuyObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? " - " : "" )+ this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ), ", " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Como todos los métodos virtuales que muestran el nombre breve del objeto deben tener exactamente el mismo conjunto de parámetros de entrada que el método de la clase principal, en estos métodos teníamos (y aún tenemos) parámetros de entrada sin usar. Uno de ellos es la muestra de un guión antes del texto retornado por el método que ahora hemos implementado. Si transmitimos al método la banderadash con el valor true, se escribirá un guión antes de mostrar el nombre breve del objeto (más adelante en el artículo, veremos un ejemplo de dicha representación). Esto resulta cómodo si necesitamos escribir un encabezado y enumerar los nombres de los objetos debajo de él.

Dichos cambios (absolutamente idénticos a los analizados) ya los hemos realizado en todos los archivos de las clase herederas de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto. Podemos encontrarlos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Todos los cambios principales que analizaremos hoy están relacionados con el archivo que contiene la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

En la clase de datos del punto de pivote del objeto vinculado que se encuentra en el propio archivo, la matriz estaba declarada con un nombre que incluía la indicación de la coordenada: m_property_x[][2]. Así quedó después de experimentar con dos matrices de la misma clase para las coordenadas X e Y. Más tarde, abandonamos esta idea y dejamos incorrecto el nombre de la matriz. Por consiguiente, le hemos cambiado el nombre a m_property[][2].



Hemos añadido a la sección pública de la clase un método para mostrar el nombre del eje cuyas coordenadas se almacenan en la clase, un método para retornar la propiedad y un modificador de la propiedad almacenada en la matriz, así como un método que retorna la descripción del número de puntos de anclaje del objeto básico, según el cual se calcula el punto de coordenadas al que se vincula el objeto gráfico subordinado; este método resulta útil durante la depuración:

class CPivotPointData { private : bool m_axis_x; int m_property[][ 2 ]; public : void SetAxisX( const bool axis_x) { this .m_axis_x=axis_x; } bool IsAxisX( void ) const { return this .m_axis_x; } string AxisDescription( void ) const { return ( this .m_axis_x ? "X" : "Y" );} int GetBasePivotsNum( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_property, 0 ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int pivot_index= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_property,pivot_index+ 1 )!=pivot_index+ 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } return this .ChangeBasePivotPoint(source,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int n= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (n== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,( this .IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y)); return false ; } if (pivot_index< 0 || pivot_index>n- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return false ; } this .m_property[pivot_index][ 0 ]=pivot_prop; this .m_property[pivot_index][ 1 ]=pivot_num; return true ; } int GetProperty( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 0 ]; } int GetPropertyModifier( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 1 ]; } string GetBasePivotsNumDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y)+ ( string ) this .GetBasePivotsNum(); } CPivotPointData( void ){;} ~CPivotPointData( void ){;} };

Todos los métodos son muy sencillos, y su lógica debería resultar clara tras analizar el código, así que el lector podrá estudiarlos por su cuenta.





En la clase de datos de los puntos de pivote X e Y del objeto compuesto, añadimos los métodos que retornan el resultado de la llamada a los nuevos métodos que acabamos de analizar:

class CPivotPointXY : public CObject { private : CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_x; CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_y; public : CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataX( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_x; } CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataY( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_y; } int GetBasePivotsNumX( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNum(); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNum(); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } int GetPropertyY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } CPivotPointXY( void ){ this .m_pivot_point_x.SetAxisX( true ); this .m_pivot_point_y.SetAxisX( false ); } ~CPivotPointXY( void ){;} };

Cada uno de estos métodos retorna el resultado de la llamada al método homónimo de la clase correspondiente que almacena los datos sobre las coordenadas en el eje X o Y.

Los nombres de los métodos ahora especifican la coordenada exacta cuyos datos retorna el método, por ejemplo, GetPropertyX o GetPropertyY.



Hemos mejorado considerablemente la clase de los datos vinculados de los puntos de pivote del objeto compuesto, principalmente en cuanto a los nombres de los métodos. Lo único es que al realizar la depuración, los nombres de los métodos que no eran del todo inequívocos, comenzaron a provocar cierta confusión. Por lo tanto, les cambiamos el nombre, para mayor claridad. Por ejemplo, el nombre del método CreateNewLinkedPivotPoint(), que añade un nuevo punto de anclaje del objeto subordinado en las coordenadas X e Y, resultaba confuso, ya que PivotPoint es el punto de anclaje utilizado para establecer la coordenada X o Y del objeto básico para calcular la coordenada a la que se fijará el objeto subordinado. Y el punto de coordenadas en sí se puede calcular partiendo de varios PivotPoint. Por consiguiente, hemos cambiado el nombre del método a CreateNewLinkedCoord(), que indica directamente la adición de un nuevo punto de coordenadas.



Para abreviar el código de los métodos, se utilizaban operadores ternarios. Por ejemplo, el método

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedPivotPointXY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetPivotPointDataX(); }

ahora tiene el aspecto siguiente:

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedCoord(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPivotPointDataX() : NULL ); }

que es exactamente lo mismo, pero más corto.



Además, a la sección pública de la clase se añadían métodos que retornaban el resultado de la llamada a los métodos de clase homónimos correspondientes a la coordenada necesaria, lo cual facilitaba finalmente la obtención de los datos requeridos:

bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} ~CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} };





En los métodos que retornan la descripción de una propiedad, en la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto, añadimos el índice de la propiedad necesaria:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property , const int index= 0 ); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); }

Esto nos permitirá en el futuro hacer que los métodos muestren no una lista completa con todas las propiedades de un objeto gráfico, sino solo la propiedad necesaria.

Vamos a aclarar este punto. Por ejemplo, una línea de tendencia tiene dos puntos de anclaje en el gráfico. Para especificar el tiempo (coordenada X) o el precio (coordenada Y), el modificador de propiedad (índice en los métodos anteriores) se usa para indicar de qué punto, el izquierdo o el derecho, necesitamos obtener las coordenadas. Por el momento, el método muestra una lista completa de todas las propiedades: escribe el encabezado y, debajo, los valores de ambos puntos de anclaje:

OnChartEvent : Time coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 2022.01 . 24 20 : 59 - Pivot point 1 : 2022.01 . 26 22 : 00

...

OnChartEvent : Price coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 1.13284 - Pivot point 1 : 1.11846

No obstante, no existe una forma fácil de mostrar algún punto concreto: debemos escribir el nombre de la propiedad y su valor por nosotros mismos. Posteriormente, usando los índices introducidos, implementaremos una forma sencilla de generar el nombre y el valor del punto de anclaje necesario. Mientras tanto, para no corregir muchos errores, asignaremos valores por defecto a los índices: así resultará más fácil introducir cambios después, con solo eliminar el valor predeterminado e introducir la gestión de errores necesaria para mostrar una descripción completa (tal como está ahora), o bien una selectiva para un punto de anclaje.



En la sección pública, añadimos un método que retorna el número de objetos vinculados al objeto básico y corrije los nombres de los métodos:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; } bool AddNewLinkedCoord ( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } return this .m_linked_pivots. CreateNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); } bool AddNewLinkedCoord (CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj. AddNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); }





A continuación, renombramos los métodos GetLinkedPivotsNum() y declaramos nuevos métodos privados para establecer las coordenadas para los objetos gráficos subordinados:

int GetBasePivotsNumX( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumX(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumX(index): 0 ); } int GetBasePivotsNumY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumY(index): 0 ); } int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); public : CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name); public :





En el método que añade un objeto gráfico estándar subordinado a la lista de objetos vinculados al objeto básico, añadimos el establecimiento de la propiedad:

bool CGStdGraphObj::AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_DEP_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST); return false ; } obj.SetNumber( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); obj.SetBaseName( this .Name()); obj.SetBaseObjectID( this .ObjectID()); obj.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); obj.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED); return true ; }

Después, establecemos la bandera de selección de objetos en false, de forma que el objeto recién añadido no se seleccione, y prohibimos de inmediato la disponibilidad del objeto, estableciendo también la bandera correspondiente como false. Luego establecemos el tipo de objeto como "objeto gráfico estándar extendido". Por lo tanto, no podremos seleccionar estos objetos en el gráfico con el ratón: estarán disponibles en la lista de objetos gráficos estándar extendidos para que puedan ser seleccionados de forma programática según el tipo y el nombre del objeto gráfico básico.

Método que asigna la coordenada X de la propiedad especificada del objeto básico al objeto subordinado indicado:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

Según el tipo de objeto, seleccionamos la propiedad deseada. Podría tratarse de la coordenada temporal o la coordenada en píxeles de la pantalla. A continuación, establecemos en la propiedad de las coordenadas del objeto transmitido al método según el puntero la propiedad cuyos datos se han transmitido a los parámetros de entrada del método, a saber, la propiedad en sí y su modificador, y especificamos el modificador de la propiedad que se ha establecido en el objeto en sí. Como resultado, las coordenadas necesarias del punto de anclaje cuyos parámetros hemos transmitido al método, se establecerán en el objeto gráfico.

Método que asigna la coordenada Y de la propiedad especificada del objeto básico al objeto subordinado indicado:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop,( double ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

Aquí, casi todo resulta igual que en el método que establece la coordenada X, pero hay una excepción: la coordenada X siempre es un número entero, ya sea el tiempo o el número de píxeles, mientras que la coordenada Y puede ser un número entero (número de píxeles) o real (precio). Por lo tanto, aquí comprobaremos qué propiedad deberíamos establecer eventualmente y, dependiendo de ello, estableceremos el valor o bien en la propiedad entera del objeto, o bien en la propiedad real.



Método que establece una propiedad de número entero para el objeto subordinado especificado:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : obj.SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : obj.SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : obj.SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : obj.SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : obj.SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : obj.SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : obj.SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : obj.SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : obj.SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : obj.SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : obj.SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : obj.SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : obj.SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : obj.SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : obj.SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : obj.SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : obj.SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : obj.SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : obj.SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : obj.SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : obj.SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : obj.SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : obj.SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : obj.SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : obj.SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : obj.SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : obj.SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : obj.SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : obj.SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : obj.SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : obj.SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : obj.SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : obj.SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : obj.SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : obj.SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : obj.SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : obj.SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : obj.SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : obj.SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : obj.SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : obj.SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID : obj.SetBaseObjectID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : obj.SetGroup(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : obj.SetAllowChangeMemory(( bool ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } }

Si transmitimos un puntero inválido a un objeto, o el objeto no es un objeto subordinado (no está vinculado al básico), salimos. A continuación, simplemente establecemos para el objeto la propiedad transmitida al método. Algunas propiedades del objeto no se pueden cambiar, por lo que se encuentran al final de la lista de cambios y no se procesan de ninguna forma.

Método que establece una propiedad real en el objeto subordinado especificado:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : obj.SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : obj.SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : obj.SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : obj.SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : obj.SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } }

Método que establece una propiedad string en el objeto subordinado especificado:



void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; obj.SetProperty(prop,modifier, value ); switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : obj.SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : obj.SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : obj.SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : obj.SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : obj.SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : obj.SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME : obj.SetBaseName( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

Ambos métodos son idénticos al método que establece una propiedad entera.







Desplazamiento y eliminación de objetos gráficos compuestos

Al desplazar un objeto gráfico compuesto (y solo podemos moverlo desplazando el objeto básico), necesitamos que todos los objetos gráficos subordinados fijados al objeto básico se muevan tras el objeto básico. Como hemos mencionado al principio, esto no se puede conseguir simplemente monitoreando los eventos: los eventos ocurren en el momento en que se suelta el botón del ratón tras desplazar un objeto gráfico. Al mismo tiempo, este adquiere sus propiedades modificadas finales, que deben escribirse en los objetos fijados, para que también se desplacen a las posiciones correspondientes a sus coordenadas de anclaje. Este será el paso final para mover un objeto gráfico compuesto. Mientras movemos el objeto con el ratón y aún no lo hemos soltado, también deberemos monitorear el cambio en la ubicación del objeto gráfico en el propio gráfico, para rastrear sus coordenadas de manera interactiva y mover los objetos dependientes fijados al básico de la forma correspondiente. Pero de esto nos ocuparemos más adelante. Ahora necesitamos recalcular los puntos de ubicación de los objetos dependientes después de mover el objeto básico en un objeto gráfico compuesto.

Para ello, en el método que comprueba los cambios en las propiedades de un objeto, en la misma clase del objeto gráfico abstracto, vamos a escribir el siguiente bloque de código:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,(total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

El asunto aquí es que, si un objeto gráfico tiene algún cambio, buscaremos si este objeto tiene objetos dependientes y, de ser así (la lista no está vacía), iteraremos cada objeto subordinado y estableceremos en él nuevos valores para las coordenadas en las ubicaciones que se registran en este objeto e indican las coordenadas del objeto básico: partiendo de estas coordenadas, obtendremos los valores y los escribiremos en las coordenadas del objeto subordinado. Una vez finalizado el ciclo, actualizaremos el gráfico para mostrar inmediatamente todos los cambios, en lugar de esperar a que llegue un nuevo tick.

Podemos eliminar del gráfico un objeto gráfico compuesto con solo eliminar el objeto básico al que se vinculan todos los subordinados.

Procesaremos este tipo de situaciones (la eliminación de un objeto básico) en la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, en el archivo

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos el método que procesa la eliminación de un objeto gráfico extendido estándar:

void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Lo implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) return ; long chart_id=obj. ChartID (); int total=obj.GetNumDependentObj(); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int n=total- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=obj.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return ; } else if (obj.BaseObjectID()> 0 ) { string base_name=obj.BaseName(); long base_id=obj.BaseObjectID(); CGStdGraphObj *base=GetStdGraphObject(base_name,chart_id); if (base== NULL ) return ; int count=base.GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int n=count- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=base.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL || ! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); continue ; } } if (!:: ObjectDelete (base. ChartID (),base.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+base.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); }

La lógica completa del método se describe detalladamente en los comentarios al código. En resumen: si eliminamos un objeto básico (en su lista hay objetos vinculados), eliminaremos del gráfico todos los objetos vinculados a dicho objeto. Si eliminamos un objeto gráfico dependiente, entonces deberemos averiguar a qué objeto estaba vinculado (para ello, buscaremos el objeto básico del objeto gráfico compuesto), y luego revisaremos la lista de objetos dependientes fijados a él y los eliminaremos todos.

Este método se llama en el método que actualiza la lista con todos los objetos gráficos, en el bloque de procesamiento de la eliminación de objetos gráficos:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }

Bien, esto es suficiente para procesar la eliminación de un objeto gráfico estándar compuesto.

Pongamos a prueba lo que tenemos.







Simulación

Para las pruebas, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y

lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part94\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart94.mq5.

No haremos ningún cambio en el asesor, salvo eliminar la muestra de las entradas en el diario sobre los objetos creados que sirven de base para construir un objeto gráfico compuesto, en el bloque de procesamiento de clics en el gráfico, en el manejador OnChartEvent():

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TrendLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeft" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRight" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

El hecho de que aquí creamos los objetos "Left price label" y "Right label" como no extendidos, no debe preocuparnos, porque ahora, en el método AddDependentObj(), todos los objetos vinculados obtienen de forma inequívoca el estado de objeto gráfico extendido.



Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico:





Como podemos ver, el desplazamiento del objeto gráfico compuesto no se ve muy bien: los objetos dependientes se colocan en su lugar solo después de soltar el botón del ratón. Pero esto se puede arreglar, y nos ocuparemos de ello en los siguientes artículos. La eliminación del objeto funciona correctamente: al eliminar el objeto gráfico básico, también se eliminan todos los objetos subordinados. La eliminación intencional de uno de los objetos subordinados da como resultado la eliminación de todo el objeto gráfico compuesto.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con los objetos gráficos compuestos.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:



Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): Creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar. Funcionalidad básica

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 90): Eventos de objetos gráficos estándar. Funcionalidad básica

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 91): Eventos de objetos gráficos estándar en el programa. Historia de cambio de nombre del objeto

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 92): Clase de memoria de objetos gráficos estándar Historia de cambio de propiedades del objeto

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando la funcionalidad para crear objetos gráficos compuestos

