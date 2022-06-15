MetaTrader 5 / Ejemplos
English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
preview
DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 1): Primeros pasos

DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 1): Primeros pasos

MetaTrader 5Ejemplos |
828 2
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Contenido


Concepto

Este artículo es el comienzo de una nueva serie sobre la creación de controles al estilo de Windows Forms. Obviamente, no podemos reproducir todos los elementos de la lista de controles de MS Visual Studio. Sin embargo, implementaremos los más populares para construir la GUI para programas MQL5.

La razón por la que pasamos a un nuevo tema sin terminar los anteriores es la necesidad de usar dichos controles para seguir desarrollando los objetos de la biblioteca gráfica a los que dedicamos los temas anteriores. Ya se está haciendo difícil manejar las cosas sin controles. Así que crearemos todos los controles posibles al estilo Windows Forms y luego regresaremos a los temas anteriores, pero con las herramientas necesarias para continuar su desarrollo.

Si abrimos el panel de elementos en MS Visual Studio, veremos una lista de grupos de controles:

  • Todos los formularios de Windows Forms: aquí encontraremos todos los formularios disponibles para crear en nuestro proyecto
  • Controles estándar
  • Contenedores
  • Menú y paneles de herramientas
  • Datos
  • Componentes
  • Impresión
  • Ventanas de diálogo

Estos no son todos los grupos disponibles en la lista del panel de elementos de MS Visual Studio. Cada uno de estos grupos contiene un gran conjunto de elementos. No vamos a implementar cada una de ellos para la biblioteca. Eso sí, los más esenciales, obviamente, los crearemos nosotros.

Comenzaremos a crear los controles por el elemento Panel, porque este elemento se usará para construir los elementos de ventana. El panel es un contenedor para colocar otros controles dentro de él, y el propio panel con los elementos colocados en él puede colocarse a su vez en el panel padre. Ese panel puede ser un objeto dentro de otro panel, y así sucesivamente.

Ya hemos creado la clase de objeto gráfico canvas, la clase padre para todos los demás objetos gráficos, basada en la clase CCanvas. El objeto de clase de formulario se construye usando como base un elemento gráfico. El objeto formulario ya dispone de un conjunto de funciones para controlar y mover este. El objeto panel se creará a partir del objeto formulario, al que se le añadiremos nuevas propiedades para implementar su funcionalidad.

El panel tendrá la capacidad de almacenar cualquier control que vaya a crear dentro de la sección actual de la descripción de desarrollo de la biblioteca. A su vez, podremos usar dicho panel para implementar las ventanas principales y de diálogo de un programa que se ejecute en el terminal.

Pero antes de empezar a crear la clase de panel, mejoraremos las clases de objeto de la biblioteca ya creadas (pues seguimos trabajando en los temas anteriores) y, paso a paso, perfeccionaremos los objetos de la biblioteca existentes y arreglaremos los errores que hayamos detectado al trabajar con ellos. Ya a lo largo del desarrollo de este tema, iremos corrigiendo los errores en las clases que ya hemos creado y perfeccionando estas, e incluso trabajando con los objetos de control que crearemos en esta nueva sección.


Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En la última actualización de la versión beta del terminal, (3245) se añadieron nuevas propiedades para el símbolo y la cuenta:

  • MQL5: Añadido el valor SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY a la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, que indica la magnitud del retraso en las cotizaciones transmitidas según el símbolo.
    Se usa solo para las herramientas de suscripción, normalmente al emitir los datos en modo de prueba gratuito.
    La propiedad solo puede solicitarse para los símbolos seleccionados en la Observación del Mercado. De lo contrario, obtendremos el error ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302).

  • MQL5: Añadida la propiedad ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED a la enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER, que indica el permiso para abrir posiciones opuestas y órdenes pendientes. Se usa solo para las cuentas de cobertura, permitiendo implementar los exigencias de algunos reguladores cuando en la cuenta está prohibido tener posiciones opuestas, pero se permite tener múltiples posiciones del mismo símbolo en la misma dirección.
    Si esta opción está desactivada, no se permitirá que las cuentas tengan posiciones y órdenes dirigidas de forma opuesta para el mismo instrumento y al mismo tiempo. Por ejemplo, si hay una posición de compra en la cuenta, el usuario no podrá abrir una posición de venta o colocar una orden de venta pendiente. El usuario obtendrá el error TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED si intenta hacerlo.

Vamos a introducir también estas propiedades en los objetos del símbolo y la cuenta de la biblioteca.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of the library's text message indices                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB
  {
   MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST,      // Beginning of the parameter list
   MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END,                           // End of the parameter list
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED,                        // Property not supported
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4,                   // Property not supported in MQL4
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155,          // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245,          // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 3245
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,               // Property not supported for position

...

  
   MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,                     // Background color of the symbol in Market Watch
   MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,                   // Delay for quotes passed by symbol for instruments working on subscription basis
   //---

...

   MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE,                           // Flag of a position closure by FIFO rule only
   MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED,                        // Permission to open opposite positions and set pending orders
   //---
   MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE,                              // Account balance

...

   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                       // Form
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                     // Window
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL,                      // Panel control
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program
//---

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

   {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"},

...

   {"Цвет фона символа в Market Watch","Background color of the symbol in Market Watch"},
   {"Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке","Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription"},
   {"Максимальный Bid за день","Maximum Bid of the day"},

...

   {"Тип торгового сервера","Type of trading server"},
   {"Признак закрытия позиций только по правилу FIFO","Sign of closing positions only according to the FIFO rule"},
   {"Разрешение на открытие встречных позиций и отложенных ордеров","Permission to open opposite positions and pending orders"},
   //---
   {"Баланс счета","Account balance"},

...

   {"Форма","Form"},
   {"Окно","Window"},
   {"Элемент управления \"Panel\"","Control element \"Panel\""},
   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},


Cualquier objeto de panel que creemos hoy tendrá una configuración por defecto para los mensajes de texto que se muestren en él. Estas opciones se usarán para cualquier mostrado en el panel o en sus objetos herederos, o que se adjunte a ellos, si el panel es un contenedor de estos objetos. Así, deberemos establecer los valores por defecto para el nombre de la fuente, el tamaño y el color.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh y escribimos las nuevas macrosustituciones para estas propiedades de texto en el panel:

//--- Canvas parameters
#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE          (16)                       // Canvas update frequency
#define CLR_CANV_NULL                  (0x00FFFFFF)               // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel
#define CLR_FORE_COLOR                 (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48')        // Default color for texts of objects on canvas
#define DEF_FONT                       ("Calibri")                // Default font
#define DEF_FONT_SIZE                  (8)                        // Default font size
#define OUTER_AREA_SIZE                (16)                       // Size of one side of the outer area around the form workspace
//--- Graphical object parameters

En la lista de tipos de objetos de la biblioteca, añadimos el nuevo tipo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of library object types                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE
  {
//--- Graphics
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE =  COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1,              // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT,                                       // "Graphical element" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM,                                          // Form object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL,                                  // "Form for managing pivot points of graphical object" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW,                                        // Shadow object type
   //--- WinForms
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL,                                      // WinForms Panel object type
//--- Animation
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME,                                         // "Single animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT,                                    // "Single text animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD,                                    // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY,                                // "Single geometric animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,                                    // "Animations" object type
//--- Managing graphical objects

En esta sección (WinForms), iremos añadiendo más tipos de objetos a medida que los vayamos creando.

En la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo entero de la cuenta, añadimos la nueva propiedad y aumentamos el número de propiedades enteras de 11 a 12:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Account integer properties                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   ...
   ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE,                                 // Flag of a position closure by FIFO rule only
   ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED                               // Permission to open opposite positions and set pending orders
  };
#define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL    (12)                  // Total number of integer properties
#define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP     (0)                   // Number of integer account properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En la lista de posibles criterios para clasificar las cuentas, añadimos esta nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible account sorting criteria                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP            (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP            (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE
  {
   ... 
   SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE,                              // Sort by the flag of a position closure by FIFO rule only
   SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED,                           // Sort by permission to open opposite positions and set pending orders
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP,            // Sort by an account balance in the deposit currency
   SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT,                                  // Sort by credit in a deposit currency
   ... 
   SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY                                  // Sort by a name of a company serving an account
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo entero, añadimos la nueva propiedad y aumentamos el número de propiedades enteras de 40 a 41:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbol integer properties                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- ...
   SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE,                                 // Option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT,                                // Option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,                          // Delay for quotes passed by symbol for instruments working on subscription basis
   //--- skipped property
   SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR                             // The color of the background used for the symbol in Market Watch
  }; 
#define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL    (41)                   // Total number of integer properties
#define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP     (1)                    // Number of symbol integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A la lista de posibles criterios de clasificación de los símbolos, añadimos la clasificación según la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible symbol sorting criteria                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP          (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP          (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE
  {
   ... 
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE,                              // Sort by option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT,                             // Sort by option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,                       // Sort by delay for quotes passed by symbol for instruments working on subscription basis


Asimismo, añadimos a la lista de tipos de elementos gráficos el nuevo tipo de elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED,              // Extended standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
   //--- WinForms
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL,                          // Windows Forms Panel
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Al crear cada control posterior, su tipo se añadirá a esta subsección de la enumeración (WinForms).

Si añadimos otro objeto (más grande que el panel contenedor) al objeto de panel y permitimos el cambio automático de su tamaño, tendremos dos opciones de cambio del tamaño:

  1. solo el aumento del tamaño del panel
  2. el aumento y la disminución del tamaño del panel

En el primer caso, los lados del panel que no incluyan el objeto colocado en su interior se ampliarán para que el objeto quepa en él por completo. En el segundo caso, además de aumentar el tamaño del panel como se indica en el paso 1, también se disminuirán los lados que sean más grandes que el objeto que hay dentro.

Inmediatamente después de enumerar los posibles criterios de clasificación de los objetos gráficos, escribimos una nueva enumeración en la que especificaremos los modos de redimensionamiento automático del elemento de la interfaz:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mode of automatic interface element resizing                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW,                  // Increase only
   CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK,           // Increase and decrease
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Al colocar un objeto dentro de un panel, este objeto podrá fijarse a cualquier lado de su contenedor: superior, inferior, derecho e izquierdo. Al darse esta fijación, el lado más próximo del objeto se "pegará" al lado correspondiente del objeto contenedor, y las dimensiones del objeto fijado se estirarán a los lados del contenedor perpendicularmente al lado al que está fijado el objeto. Por ejemplo, si un objeto está unido al borde superior de su contenedor, su borde superior será atraído por el borde superior del contenedor, y los lados izquierdo y derecho del objeto se estirarán hacia los lados correspondientes del contenedor. La altura del objeto no cambiará. La fijación a los otros lados del contenedor funcionará de la misma forma.

Inmediatamente después de enumerar los modos de redimensionamiento automático, escribiremos una nueva enumeración:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Control borders bound to the container                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP,                        // Attaching to the top and stretching along the container width
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM,                     // Attaching to the bottom and stretching along the container width
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT,                       // Attaching to the left and stretching along the container height
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT,                      // Attaching to the right and stretching along the container height
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL,                       // Stretching along the entire container width and height
   CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,                       // Attached to the specified coordinates, size does not change
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En este caso, aparte de los cuatro modos de fijación de un objeto a un contenedor comentados anteriormente, habrá dos más: el rellenado, en el que las dimensiones del objeto se ajustarán a las del contenedor, y la ausencia de fijación, en la que el objeto se adjuntará solo a unas coordenadas específicas dentro de su contenedor sin cambiar sus dimensiones.

Si un control tiene funcionalidad para interactuar con el usuario, bajo ciertas condiciones, el objeto podrá no considerarse disponible para la interacción (el botón no está activo, por ejemplo). Para indicar la posibilidad de interactuar con un elemento, introducimos una nueva propiedad de elemento gráfico.

En la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del elemento gráfico, añadimos la nueva propiedad y aumentamos el número de propiedades enteras de 24 a 25:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   ... 
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,                          // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,                         // Element availability flag
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (25)          // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En la lista de posibles criterios de clasificación de los elementos gráficos en el lienzo, , añadimos la clasificación según la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
   ... 
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER,                       // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED,                      // Sort by the element availability flag
   ... 
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Como ahora tenemos nuevas propiedades para el símbolo y la cuenta, necesitaremos mejorar las clases de estos objetos.

Vamos a abrir el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh e introducir las mejoras en la clase de objeto de cuenta.

Asimismo, añadiremos a la estructura de las propiedades del objeto la nueva propiedad entera:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Account class                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CAccount : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   struct SData
     {
      //--- Account integer properties
      ... 
      bool           fifo_close;                   // ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE (The flag indicating that positions can be closed only by the FIFO rule)
      bool           hedge_allowed;                // ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED (Permission to open opposite positions and set pending orders)
      ... 
     };
   SData             m_struct_obj;                                      // Account object structure
   uchar             m_uchar_array[];                                   // uchar array of the account object structure
   
//--- Object properties


En el bloque de métodos para el acceso simplificado a las propiedades de un objeto de cuenta , escribiremos un nuevo método:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the account object properties  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return the account's integer properties
   ... 
   bool              FIFOClose(void)                                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE);                              }
   bool              IsHedge(void)                                   const { return this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING;                        }
   bool              HedgeAllowed(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED);                           }
   ...

El método simplemente retornará el valor escrito en la matriz de propiedades del objeto.

En el constructor de la clase, escribiremos este valor en la matriz de propiedades del objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CAccount::CAccount(void)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT;
//--- Initialize control data
   this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL);
   this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL);
   this.ResetChangesParams();
   this.ResetControlsParams();
   ... 
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE]                        = (::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME)=="MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4);
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE]                         = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2155 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE) #else false #endif );
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED]                      = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<3245 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif );  
   ... 
//--- Update the base object data and search for changes
   CBaseObjExt::Refresh();
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí, solo para MQL5: si la versión del terminal es inferior a 3245, no existirá tal propiedad, por lo que escribiremos el valor false. Si la versión del terminal es mayor o igual a 3245, obtendremos este valor de la propiedad de la nueva cuenta y lo escribiremos en la matriz de propiedades enteras del objeto. En el caso de MQL4, escribiremos siempre false, no existen estas propiedades y muchas otras.

En el método que actualiza todos los datos de la cuenta, escribimos exactamente de la misma manera el valor en la propiedad del nuevo objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update all account data                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CAccount::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Initialize event data
   this.m_is_event=false;
   this.m_hash_sum=0;
   ... 
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE]                            = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2155 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE) #else false #endif );
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED]                         = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<3245 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif );
   ... 
   CBaseObjExt::Refresh();
   this.CheckEvents();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En el método que crea la estructura del objeto de cuenta, implementamos la escritura de datos en los dos campos de la estructura:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the account object structure                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   ... 
   this.m_struct_obj.server_type=(int)this.ServerType();
   this.m_struct_obj.fifo_close=this.FIFOClose();
   this.m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed=this.HedgeAllowed();
   ... 
   //--- Save the structure to the uchar array
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array))
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),(string)::GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí, escribimos en los campos enteros de la estructura del objeto la nueva propiedad y la propiedad de la cuenta FIFOClose, añadida en la versión 2155. De alguna forma, ese punto se nos pasó aquí...

En el método que crea un objeto de cuenta a partir de una estructura, escribimos el valor del campo de la estructura en la propiedad del objeto para la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the account object from the structure                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CAccount::StructToObject(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   ... 
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE]                         = this.m_struct_obj.fifo_close;
   this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED]                      = this.m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed;
   ... 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En el método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad entera de la cuenta, , escribimos un bloque de código para mostrar la descripción de la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the account integer property           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      ... 
      property==ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE)+": "+
                                                   (this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))  :
      property==ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED)+": "+
                                                   (this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos a añadir mejoras similares al archivo del objeto de símbolo en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh.

En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos un método que retorna el valor de la nueva propiedad del símbolo:

protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index);

//--- Get and return integer properties of a selected symbol from its parameters
   ... 
   long              SymbolCalcMode(void)                const;
   long              SymbolSwapMode(void)                const;
   long              SymbolSubscriptionDelay(void)       const;
   long              SymbolDigitsLot(void);
   int               SymbolDigitsBySwap(void);
   ... 
//--- Search for a symbol and return the flag indicating its presence on the server
   bool              Exist(void)                         const;

public:


En la sección pública, en el bloque con los métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades de un objeto de símbolo, escribimos un método que retorna el valor de la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods for a simplified access to symbol object properties      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Integer properties
   ... 
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void)                       const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE);        }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void)                     const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT);      }
   long              SubscriptionDelay(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY);                          }
//--- Real properties

Aquí, simplemente retornamos con el método GetProperty() el valor escrito en la matriz de propiedades enteras del objeto de símbolo.

En el constructor paramétrico cerrado, escribimos la nueva propiedad en la matriz de propiedades enteras del objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closed parametric constructor                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   ... 
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]                                    = this.m_book_subscribed;
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY]                                 = this.SymbolSubscriptionDelay();
   ... 
//--- Initializing default values of a trading object
   this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Método que retorna la magnitud del retraso en las cotizaciones transmitidas según el símbolo para los instrumentos de suscripción:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the delay size for quotes passed by symbol                |
//| in case of subscription-based symbols                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CSymbol::SymbolSubscriptionDelay(void) const
  {
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__ (::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)>=3245 ? ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY) : 0)
      #else 0
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aquí, para MQL5, si la versión del terminal es igual o superior a 3245, retornaremos el valor de la nueva propiedad del símbolo, de lo contrario, retornaremos cero.
Para MQL4, siempre retornaremos cero: no hay tal propiedad ahí.

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad entera, escribimos un bloque de código que retornará la descripción de la nueva propiedad:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the symbol integer property            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      ... 
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
         #ifdef __MQL5__
         (this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true))
         #else ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
         #ifdef __MQL5__
         (::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<3245 ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245)+")" : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property))
         #else ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Para los esquemas de color de los elementos de GUI, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\GraphINI.mqh, añadimos el valor del color del texto, aumentamos el número de parámetros en el esquema de color de 4 a 5 y añadimos a las matrices con los valores de los esquemas de color el valor del color del texto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of indices of color scheme parameters                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS
  {
   COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG,                   // Form background color
   COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME,                // Form frame color
   COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER,           // Form outline rectangle color
   COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW,               // Form shadow color
   COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_TEXT,                 // Form text color
  };
#define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS       (5)      // Number of parameters in the color theme
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The array containing color schemes                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS]=
  {
//--- Parameters of the "Blue steel" color scheme
   {
      C'134,160,181',                           // Form background color
      C'134,160,181',                           // Form frame color
      clrDimGray,                               // Form outline rectangle color
      clrGray,                                  // Form shadow color
      C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E',                        // Form text color
   },
//--- Parameters of the "Light cyan gray" color scheme
   {
      C'181,196,196',                           // Form background color
      C'181,196,196',                           // Form frame color
      clrGray,                                  // Form outline rectangle color
      clrGray,                                  // Form shadow color
      C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E',                        // Form text color
   },
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En la lista de estilos de marcos, añadimos un campo que indique que no hay marco:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Frame styles                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE
  {
   FRAME_STYLE_NONE,                            // No frame
   FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE,                          // Simple frame
   FRAME_STYLE_FLAT,                            // Flat frame
   FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,                           // Embossed (convex)
   FRAME_STYLE_STAMP,                           // Embossed (concave)
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.

Para poder especificar 0 o NULL en nuestros programas al especificar el identificador del gráfico actual en lugar de establecer el valor numérico del identificador o transmitir la función ChartID(), añadiremos la comprobación del valor transmitido al método SetChartID():

public:
//--- Return the prefix name
   string            NamePrefix(void)                    const { return this.m_name_prefix;           }
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;              }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;             }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;           }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;   }
   void              SetSpecies(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this.m_species=species;        }
   void              SetGroup(const int group)                 { this.m_group=group;                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                    }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;                 }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)
                       { this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);    }
   
//--- Set the "Background object" flag

Aquí, comprobaremos qué valor se transmite al método, y si es 0 o NULL, asignaremos a la variable el valor del identificador del gráfico actual, en caso contrario, asignaremos el valor transmitido al método.

En el método que retorna la descripción del tipo de elemento gráfico, implementamos el retorno de la descripción del objeto Panel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD)           :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED)  :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)            :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)         :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)               :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)             :
      //---
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL)              :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En la clase de objeto del elemento gráfico, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, añadimos a la estructura del objeto el nuevo campo para la propiedad de disponibilidad del elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the graphical element object                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj
  {
protected:
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                                 // CCanvas class object
   CPause            m_pause;                                  // Pause class object
   bool              m_shadow;                                 // Shadow presence
   color             m_chart_color_bg;                         // Chart background color
   uint              m_duplicate_res[];                        // Array for storing resource data copy

//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void);
   virtual void      StructToObject(void);
   
private:
   struct SData
     {
      //--- Object integer properties
      ... 
      int            coord_act_bottom;                         // Bottom border of the element active area
      long           zorder;                                   // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      bool           enabled;                                  // Element availability flag
      //--- Object real properties

      //--- Object string properties
      uchar          name_obj[64];                             // Graphical element object name
      uchar          name_res[64];                             // Graphical resource name
     };
   SData             m_struct_obj;                             // Object structure
   uchar             m_uchar_array[];                          // uchar array of the object structure


En el bloque con los métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto, añadimos los nuevos métodos para establecer y retornar el valor de disponibilidad del elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of simplified access to object properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   ... 
//--- Set (1) object movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction,
//--- (4) element ID, (5) element index in the list, (6) availability and (7) shadow flag
   void              SetMovable(const bool flag)               { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag);                     }
   void              SetActive(const bool flag)                { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag);                      }
   void              SetInteraction(const bool flag)           { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag);                 }
   void              SetID(const int id)                       { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id);                            }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)               { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number);                       }
   void              SetEnabled(const bool flag)               { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag);                     }
   void              SetShadow(const bool flag)                { this.m_shadow=flag;                                                   } 
   ... 
//--- Return the (1) element movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction and (4) availability flag
   bool              Movable(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);             }
   bool              Active(void)                        const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);              }
   bool              Interaction(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION);         }
   bool              Enabled(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED);             }
//--- Return (1) the object name, (2) the graphical resource name, (3) the chart ID and (4) the chart subwindow index


En uno de los tres métodos para limpiar el lienzo, eliminamos los valores por defecto de las banderas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of filling, clearing and updating raster data        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity
   void              Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Clear the element with a gradient fill
   void              Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Clear the element completely
   void              Erase(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Update the element
   void              Update(const bool redraw=false)           { this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);                                         }

el método antes era así:

void              Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient=true,const bool cycle=false,const bool redraw=false);

y no se podía usar porque el compilador no era capaz de seleccionar el método sobrecargado correcto.

En el constructor paramétrico , vamos a escribir la comprobación del valor del ID del gráfico transmitido y a establecer la bandera de disponibilidad del elemento y los valores por defecto de la fuente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const int      element_id,
                           const int      element_num,
                           const long     chart_id,
                           const int      wnd_num,
                           const string   name,
                           const int      x,
                           const int      y,
                           const int      w,
                           const int      h,
                           const color    colour,
                           const uchar    opacity,
                           const bool     movable=true,
                           const bool     activity=true,
                           const bool     redraw=false) : m_shadow(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; 
   this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND);
   this.m_name=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name;
   this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   this.m_type_element=element_type;
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.m_text_anchor=0;
   this.m_text_x=0;
   this.m_text_y=0;
   this.m_color_bg=colour;
   this.m_opacity=opacity;
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw))
     {
      ... 
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity);                       // Element activity flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,false);                     // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,true);                          // Element availability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge());                // Element right border
   ... 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En el constructor protegido, hacemos lo mismo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected constructor                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const long    chart_id,
                           const int     wnd_num,
                           const string  name,
                           const int     x,
                           const int     y,
                           const int     w,
                           const int     h) : m_shadow(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; 
   this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND);
   this.m_name=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name;
   this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   this.m_type_element=element_type;
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.m_text_anchor=0;
   this.m_text_x=0;
   this.m_text_y=0;
   this.m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL;
   this.m_opacity=0;
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,this.m_color_bg,this.m_opacity,false))
     {
      ... 
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,false);                          // Element activity flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,false);                     // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,true);                          // Element availability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge());                // Element right border
      ... 

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En el método que crea la estructura del objeto, añadimos el rellenado del nuevo campo de la estructura con la nueva bandera de disponibilidad del elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object structure                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   ... 
   this.m_struct_obj.active=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);                   // Element activity flag
   this.m_struct_obj.interaction=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION);         // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.m_struct_obj.enabled=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED);                 // Element availability flag
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X);          // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y);          // Y coordinate of the element active area
   ... 
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

En el método que crea un objeto a partir de una estructura, añadimos a la propiedad de disponibilidad del objeto la escritura del valor desde el campo de estructura apropiado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object from the structure                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   ... 
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,this.m_struct_obj.active);                         // Element activity flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,this.m_struct_obj.interaction);               // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,this.m_struct_obj.enabled);                       // Element availability flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x);               // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y);               // Y coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right);             // Right border of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom);           // Bottom border of the element active area
   this.m_color_bg=this.m_struct_obj.color_bg;                                                  // Element background color
   this.m_opacity=this.m_struct_obj.opacity;                                                    // Element opacity
   this.m_zorder=this.m_struct_obj.zorder;                                                      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event
   ... 
//--- Save string properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj));// Graphical element object name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res));// Graphical resource name
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


En el método que crea un objeto de elemento gráfico, añadimos también la verificación del valor de ID del gráfico que se transmite:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the graphical element object                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id,     // Chart ID
                          const int wnd_num,       // Chart subwindow
                          const string name,       // Element name
                          const int x,             // X coordinate
                          const int y,             // Y coordinate
                          const int w,             // Width
                          const int h,             // Height
                          const color colour,      // Background color
                          const uchar opacity,     // Opacity
                          const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw
                         
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      this.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL);
      this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
      this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num);
      return true;
     }
   CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto formulario en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

Trasladaremos el método privado para inicializar las variables

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Form object class                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CForm : public CGCnvElement
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_elements;                          // List of attached elements
   CAnimations      *m_animations;                             // Pointer to the animation object
   CShadowObj       *m_shadow_obj;                             // Pointer to the shadow object
   CMouseState       m_mouse;                                  // "Mouse status" class object
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state;                   // Mouse status relative to the form
   ushort            m_mouse_state_flags;                      // Mouse status flags
   color             m_color_frame;                            // Form frame color
   int               m_frame_width_left;                       // Form frame width to the left
   int               m_frame_width_right;                      // Form frame width to the right
   int               m_frame_width_top;                        // Form frame width at the top
   int               m_frame_width_bottom;                     // Form frame width at the bottom
   int               m_offset_x;                               // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the cursor
   int               m_offset_y;                               // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the cursor
   
//--- Initialize the variables
   void              Initialize(void);
//--- Reset the array size of (1) text, (2) rectangular and (3) geometric animation frames
   void              ResetArrayFrameT(void);
   void              ResetArrayFrameQ(void);
   void              ResetArrayFrameG(void);

a la sección protegida de la clase, ya que este método será necesario en los objetos herederos, y declaramos un nuevo método para desinicializar el objeto de la clase:

//--- Reset the array size of (1) text, (2) rectangular and (3) geometric animation frames
   void              ResetArrayFrameT(void);
   void              ResetArrayFrameQ(void);
   void              ResetArrayFrameG(void);
   
//--- Return the name of the dependent object
   string            CreateNameDependentObject(const string base_name)  const
                       { return ::StringSubstr(this.NameObj(),::StringLen(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))+1)+"_"+base_name;   }
  
//--- Create a new graphical object
   CGCnvElement     *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                      const int element_num,
                                      const string name,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool movable,
                                      const bool activity);

//--- Create a shadow object
   void              CreateShadowObj(const color colour,const uchar opacity);
   
protected:
//--- Initialize the variables
   void              Initialize(void);
   void              Deinitialize(void);
   
public:
//--- Return (1) the mouse status relative to the form, as well as (2) X and (3) Y coordinate of the cursor


A continuación, renombramos el método GetList() (encargado de retornar la lista de objetos adjuntos) como GetListElements(), que conviene más por su sentido y cometido:

//--- Return (1) the list of attached objects and (2) the shadow object
   CForm            *GetObject(void)                                          { return &this;                  }
   CArrayObj        *GetListElements(void)                                    { return &this.m_list_elements;  }
   CGCnvElement     *GetShadowObj(void)                                       { return this.m_shadow_obj;      }
//--- Return the pointer to (1) the animation object, the list of (2) text and (3) rectangular animation frames


En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que añade un nuevo elemento adjunto a la lista de elementos de formulario adjuntos:

//--- Create a new attached element
   bool              CreateNewElement(const int element_num,
                                      const string name,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool movable,
                                      const bool activity);
//--- Add a new attached element
   bool              AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj,const int x,const int y);

//--- Draw an object shadow
   void              DrawShadow(const int shift_x,const int shift_y,const color colour,const uchar opacity=127,const uchar blur=4);


Desde el destructor de la clase, trasladamos el bloque de código que borra todos los objetos de clase dinámica utilizados 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CForm::~CForm()
  {
   if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
      delete this.m_shadow_obj;
   if(this.m_animations!=NULL)
      delete this.m_animations;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

al método de desinicialización:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialize the variables                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::Deinitialize(void)
  {
   if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
      delete this.m_shadow_obj;
   if(this.m_animations!=NULL)
      delete this.m_animations;
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Llamaremos a este método en el destructor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CForm::~CForm()
  {
   this.Deinitialize();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Esto se hará así para que podamos eliminar los objetos dinámicos innecesarios de la clase padre de las clases heredadas.

Método que añade un nuevo elemento adjunto a la lista de elementos adjuntos de un objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add a new attached element                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CForm::AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj,const int x,const int y)
  {
   if(obj==NULL)
      return false;
   this.m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ);
   int index=this.m_list_elements.Search(obj);
   if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST),": ",obj.NameObj());
      return false;
     }
   if(!this.m_list_elements.Add(obj))
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST),": ",obj.NameObj());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Transmitimos al método el puntero al objeto que se va a añadir a la lista de objetos adjuntos.
Clasificamos la lista de elementos según el nombre del objeto especificado y buscamos ese objeto en la lista.
Si en la lista ya existe un objeto con este nombre, informamos sobre ello y retornamos false.
Si el objeto no se ha podido colocar en la lista de objetos adjuntos, informamos sobre ello y retornamos false.
Finalmente, retornamos true.

El método que crea el nuevo elemento adjunto llamará ahora al método que añade a la lista el objeto creado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new attached element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CForm::CreateNewElement(const int element_num,
                             const string element_name,
                             const int x,
                             const int y,
                             const int w,
                             const int h,
                             const color colour,
                             const uchar opacity,
                             const bool movable,
                             const bool activity)
  {
   CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity);
   if(obj==NULL)
      return false;
   if(!this.AddNewElement(obj,x,y))
     {
      delete obj;
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Antes, en este método, añadíamos el objeto recién creado a la lista, lo cual no era racional, porque también podemos añadir elementos gráficos a la lista de objetos adjuntos desde otros lugares del programa, no solo al crear un objeto.

En el método que crea un objeto de sombra, establecemos la bandera de sombra móvil en true. Esto hacía que el objeto de la sombra se pudiera mover. A nuestro juicio, esto es correcto: lo mejor será heredar el valor de esta propiedad del objeto para el que se construye el objeto sombra. Vamos a corregir esto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the shadow object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::CreateShadowObj(const color colour,const uchar opacity)
  {
//--- If the shadow flag is disabled or the shadow object already exists, exit
   if(!this.m_shadow || this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
      return;
//--- Calculate the shadow object coordinates according to the offset from the top and left
   int x=this.CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE;
   int y=this.CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE;
//--- Calculate the width and height in accordance with the top, bottom, left and right offsets
   int w=this.Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2;
   int h=this.Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2;
//--- Create a new shadow object and set the pointer to it in the variable
   this.m_shadow_obj=new CShadowObj(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),this.CreateNameDependentObject("Shadow"),x,y,w,h);
   if(this.m_shadow_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ));
      return;
     }
//--- Set the properties for the created shadow object
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetID(this.ID());
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(-1);
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity);
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour);
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetMovable(this.Movable());
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetActive(false);
   this.m_shadow_obj.SetVisible(false,false);
//--- Move the form object to the foreground
   this.BringToTop();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ya hemos completado todas las etapas preparatorias.


Clase de objeto WinForms Panel

El objeto de panel será heredero de la clase de objeto de formulario. Es decir, tendrá toda la funcionalidad y las propiedades del formulario, y, en este caso, al implementarlo, le añadiremos tanto nuevas propiedades como nuevas funcionalidades. El panel será capaz de admitir otros objetos dentro de sí, podrá cambiar de tamaño para ajustarse al contenido interno y habilitar el desplazamiento automático si el contenido interno se extiende más allá del panel.

Hoy crearemos un objeto panel en blanco, definiremos todas sus propiedades y crearemos los métodos necesarios para establecerlas y retornarlas. En artículos posteriores, añadiremos gradualmente la funcionalidad completa del objeto de panel. No obstante, hoy solo podremos crear un objeto de panel usando su constructor.

Para todos los controles de WinForms, definiremos un nuevo directorio en la biblioteca.

Vamos a crear una nueva carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ y a crear en ella las subcarpetas según los nombres de los grupos de controles de MS Visual Studio en el número que hemos definido al principio del artículo:

  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Components\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Data\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Dialogs\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Menu & Toolbars\
  • \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Printing     

Como el panel es un contenedor para otros objetos, el archivo de clase de este objeto se ubicará en la carpeta correspondiente \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\.

En la carpeta especificada, creamos un nuevo archivo Panel.mqh de la clase CPanel heredada de la clase CForm, cuyo archivo vamos a conectar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Panel.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Form.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Panel object class of WForms controls                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPanel : public CForm
  {
  }

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos todas las variables y matrices necesarias:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Panel object class of WForms controls                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPanel : public CForm
  {
private:
   color             m_fore_color;                                   // Default text color for all panel objects
   ENUM_FRAME_STYLE  m_border_style;                                 // Panel frame style
   bool              m_autoscroll;                                   // Auto scrollbar flag
   int               m_autoscroll_margin[2];                         // Array of fields around the control during an auto scroll
   bool              m_autosize;                                     // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode;                 // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode;                          // Mode of binding element borders to the container
   int               m_margin[4];                                    // Array of gaps of all sides between the fields of the current and adjacent controls
   int               m_padding[4];                                   // Array of gaps of all sides inside controls
public:

Para explicar lo que son Margin, Padding y AutoSize, mostraremos un ejemplo de la guía ayuda de MS Windows Forms .NET Framework 4.X:

... las tres propiedades más importantes son: Margin, Padding y AutoSize, disponibles en todos los controles de Windows Forms.

La propiedad Margin define el campo alrededor del control, garantizando una cierta distancia entre los límites de este elemento y los otros elementos.

La propiedad Padding define un campo dentro del control que ofrece una distancia definida entre el contenido del control (por ejemplo, el valor de la propiedad Text) y sus límites.

La propiedad AutoSize indica al control que debe cambiar de tamaño automáticamente según su contenido. El tamaño no será inferior al valor de la propiedad Size original, y tendrá en cuenta el valor de su propiedad Padding.


En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para establecer y retornar los valores de todas las variables de clase declaradas:

public:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the default text color of all panel objects
   void              ForeColor(const color clr)                      { this.m_fore_color=clr;               }
   color             ForeColor(void)                           const { return this.m_fore_color;            }

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the frame style
   void              BorderStyle(const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style)       { this.m_border_style=style;           }
   ENUM_FRAME_STYLE  BorderStyle(void)                         const { return this.m_border_style;          }

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the auto scrollbar flag
   void              AutoScroll(const bool flag)                     { this.m_autoscroll=flag;              }
   bool              AutoScroll(void)                                { return this.m_autoscroll;            }
//--- Set the (1) field width, (2) height, (3) the height of all fields around the control during auto scrolling
   void              AutoScrollMarginWidth(const int value)          { this.m_autoscroll_margin[0]=value;   }
   void              AutoScrollMarginHeight(const int value)         { this.m_autoscroll_margin[1]=value;   }
   void              AutoScrollMarginAll(const int value)
                       {
                        this.AutoScrollMarginWidth(value); this.AutoScrollMarginHeight(value);
                       }
//--- Return the (1) field width and (2) height around the control during auto scrolling
   int               AutoScrollMarginWidth(void)               const { return this.m_autoscroll_margin[0];  }
   int               AutoScrollMarginHeight(void)              const { return this.m_autoscroll_margin[1];  }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   void              AutoSize(const bool flag)                       { this.m_autosize=flag;                }
   bool              AutoSize(void)                                  { return this.m_autosize;              }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   void              AutoSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode) { this.m_autosize_mode=mode; }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode(void)         const { return this.m_autosize_mode;         }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the mode of binding element borders to the container
   void              DockMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode){ this.m_dock_mode=mode;               }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode(void)                  const { return this.m_dock_mode;             }

//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides between the fields of this and another control
   void              MarginLeft(const int value)                     { this.m_margin[0]=value;              }
   void              MarginTop(const int value)                      { this.m_margin[1]=value;              }
   void              MarginRight(const int value)                    { this.m_margin[2]=value;              }
   void              MarginBottom(const int value)                   { this.m_margin[3]=value;              }
   void              MarginAll(const int value)
                       {
                        this.MarginLeft(value); this.MarginTop(value); this.MarginRight(value); this.MarginBottom(value);
                       }
//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields of this and another control
   int               MarginLeft(void)                          const { return this.m_margin[0];             }
   int               MarginTop(void)                           const { return this.m_margin[1];             }
   int               MarginRight(void)                         const { return this.m_margin[2];             }
   int               MarginBottom(void)                        const { return this.m_margin[3];             }

//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control
   void              PaddingLeft(const int value)                     { this.m_padding[0]=value;            }
   void              PaddingTop(const int value)                      { this.m_padding[1]=value;            }
   void              PaddingRight(const int value)                    { this.m_padding[2]=value;            }
   void              PaddingBottom(const int value)                   { this.m_padding[3]=value;            }
   void              PaddingAll(const int value)
                       {
                        this.PaddingLeft(value); this.PaddingTop(value); this.PaddingRight(value); this.PaddingBottom(value);
                       }
//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control
   int               PaddingLeft(void)                          const { return this.m_padding[0];           }
   int               PaddingTop(void)                           const { return this.m_padding[1];           }
   int               PaddingRight(void)                         const { return this.m_padding[2];           }
   int               PaddingBottom(void)                        const { return this.m_padding[3];           }
   
//--- Constructors
                     CPanel(const long chart_id,
                           const int subwindow,
                           const string name,
                           const int x,
                           const int y,
                           const int w,
                           const int h);
                     CPanel(const int subwindow,
                           const string name,
                           const int x,
                           const int y,
                           const int w,
                           const int h);
                     CPanel(const string name,
                           const int x,
                           const int y,
                           const int w,
                           const int h);
                     CPanel(const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(),0,name,0,0,0,0)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL);
                        this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; 
                        this.m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR;
                        this.MarginAll(3);
                        this.PaddingAll(0);
                        this.Initialize(); 
                       }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CPanel();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Para algunos de ellos, es posible establecer simultáneamente cada propiedad correspondiente a cada lado del objeto.

Por ejemplo, para el valor Margin en MS Visual Studio, es posible establecer cada propiedad aparte o las cuatro propiedades simultáneamente:


Tenemos cuatro constructores de clase: especificando (1) el ID del gráfico, la subventana del gráfico, el nombre del objeto y las coordenadas con el tamaño; (2) la subventana del gráfico actual, el nombre del objeto y las coordenadas con el tamaño; (3) el nombre del objeto y las coordenadas con el tamaño, y (4) el nombre del objeto con coordenadas y tamaño cero:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPanel::CPanel(const long chart_id,
               const int subwindow,
               const string name,
               const int x,
               const int y,
               const int w,
               const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL;
   this.m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR;
   this.MarginAll(3);
   this.PaddingAll(0);
   this.Initialize();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Current chart constructor specifying the subwindow               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPanel::CPanel(const int subwindow,
               const string name,
               const int x,
               const int y,
               const int w,
               const int h) : CForm(::ChartID(),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; 
   this.m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR;
   this.MarginAll(3);
   this.PaddingAll(0);
   this.Initialize();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor on the current chart in the main chart window        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPanel::CPanel(const string name,
               const int x,
               const int y,
               const int w,
               const int h) : CForm(::ChartID(),0,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; 
   this.m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR;
   this.MarginAll(3);
   this.PaddingAll(0);
   this.Initialize();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

En cada constructor, transmitimos en la línea de inicialización los parámetros necesarios al constructor de la clase padre.
Luego, en el cuerpo del constructor, establecemos el tipo de elemento gráfico, el tipo de objeto de la biblioteca, el color por defecto de los textos para el panel, y también establecemos un Margin para todos los lados igual a 3, un Pading igual a 0, e inicializamos las variables de la clase padre.

Esto será suficiente para crear simplemente un objeto de panel en el gráfico del terminal. Implementaremos lo demás para el objeto "Panel" en artículos posteriores.

En el destructor de la clase, llamamos al método de desinicialización de la clase padre:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPanel::~CPanel()
  {
   CForm::Deinitialize();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos a mejorar la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.

En lugar del archivo de objetos de formulario, conectamos un archivo de objetos de panel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      GraphElementsCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh"

Como el objeto de panel es heredero del objeto de formulario, todos los objetos de su jerarquía padre serán visibles en la clase de colección.

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos dos métodos que retornan una lista de elementos gráficos según el ID del gráfico y el ID del objeto, y según el ID del gráfico y el nombre del objeto:

//--- Return the list of graphical objects by chart ID and group
   CArrayObj        *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup(const long chart_id,const int group)
                       {
                        CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL);
                        return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,group,EQUAL);
                       }
//--- Return the list of graphical elements by chart and object IDs
   CArrayObj        *GetListCanvElementByID(const long chart_id,const int element_id)
                       {
                        CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL);
                        return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL);;
                       }
//--- Return the list of graphical elements by chart ID and object name
   CArrayObj        *GetListCanvElementByName(const long chart_id,const string name)
                       {
                        CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL);
                        return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL);;
                       }
   
//--- Constructor

Ya hemos analizado muchas veces la lógica de estos métodos. Aquí simplemente filtramos la lista según los parámetros requeridos y retornamos la lista resultante, que deberá contener un puntero al objeto encontrado en la lista de colección.
Si no se encuentra ningún objeto, los métodos retornarán NULL.

Al final del cuerpo de la clase, escribimos los métodos para crearlos objetos de elementos gráficos, los formularios y los paneles:

//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow
   int               CreateElement(const long chart_id,
                                   const int subwindow,
                                   const string name,
                                   const int x,
                                   const int y,
                                   const int w,
                                   const int h,
                                   const color clr,
                                   const uchar opacity,
                                   const bool movable,
                                   const bool activity,
                                   const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the vertical gradient filling
   int               CreateElementVGradient(const long chart_id,
                                            const int subwindow,
                                            const string name,
                                            const int x,
                                            const int y,
                                            const int w,
                                            const int h,
                                            color &clr[],
                                            const uchar opacity,
                                            const bool movable,
                                            const bool activity,
                                            const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[0],opacity,movable,activity,redraw);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,true,false,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the horizontal gradient filling
   int               CreateElementHGradient(const long chart_id,
                                            const int subwindow,
                                            const string name,
                                            const int x,
                                            const int y,
                                            const int w,
                                            const int h,
                                            color &clr[],
                                            const uchar opacity,
                                            const bool movable,
                                            const bool activity,
                                            const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[0],opacity,movable,activity,redraw);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,false,false,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the cyclic vertical gradient filling
   int               CreateElementVGradientCicle(const long chart_id,
                                                 const int subwindow,
                                                 const string name,
                                                 const int x,
                                                 const int y,
                                                 const int w,
                                                 const int h,
                                                 color &clr[],
                                                 const uchar opacity,
                                                 const bool movable,
                                                 const bool activity,
                                                 const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[0],opacity,movable,activity,redraw);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,true,true,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the cyclic horizontal gradient filling
   int               CreateElementHGradientCicle(const long chart_id,
                                                 const int subwindow,
                                                 const string name,
                                                 const int x,
                                                 const int y,
                                                 const int w,
                                                 const int h,
                                                 color &clr[],
                                                 const uchar opacity,
                                                 const bool movable,
                                                 const bool activity,
                                                 const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[0],opacity,movable,activity,redraw);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,false,true,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
 
//--- Create a graphical object form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow
   int               CreateForm(const long chart_id,
                                const int subwindow,
                                const string name,
                                const int x,
                                const int y,
                                const int w,
                                const int h,
                                const color clr,
                                const uchar opacity,
                                const bool movable,
                                const bool activity,
                                const bool shadow=false,
                                const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical object form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the vertical gradient filling
   int               CreateFormVGradient(const long chart_id,
                                         const int subwindow,
                                         const string name,
                                         const int x,
                                         const int y,
                                         const int w,
                                         const int h,
                                         color &clr[],
                                         const uchar opacity,
                                         const bool movable,
                                         const bool activity,
                                         const bool shadow=false,
                                         const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,true,false,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical object form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the horizontal gradient filling
   int               CreateFormHGradient(const long chart_id,
                                         const int subwindow,
                                         const string name,
                                         const int x,
                                         const int y,
                                         const int w,
                                         const int h,
                                         color &clr[],
                                         const uchar opacity,
                                         const bool movable,
                                         const bool activity,
                                         const bool shadow=false,
                                         const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,false,false,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical object form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the cyclic vertical gradient filling
   int               CreateFormVGradientCicle(const long chart_id,
                                              const int subwindow,
                                              const string name,
                                              const int x,
                                              const int y,
                                              const int w,
                                              const int h,
                                              color &clr[],
                                              const uchar opacity,
                                              const bool movable,
                                              const bool activity,
                                              const bool shadow=false,
                                              const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,true,true,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
//--- Create a graphical object form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the cyclic horizontal gradient filling
   int               CreateFormHGradientCicle(const long chart_id,
                                              const int subwindow,
                                              const string name,
                                              const int x,
                                              const int y,
                                              const int w,
                                              const int h,
                                              color &clr[],
                                              const uchar opacity,
                                              const bool movable,
                                              const bool activity,
                                              const bool shadow=false,
                                              const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr[0]);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,false,true,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }
 
//--- Create graphical object WinForms Panel object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow
   int               CreatePanel(const long chart_id,
                                 const int subwindow,
                                 const string name,
                                 const int x,
                                 const int y,
                                 const int w,
                                 const int h,
                                 const color clr,
                                 const uchar opacity,
                                 const bool movable,
                                 const bool activity,
                                 const bool shadow=false,
                                 const bool redraw=false)
                       {
                        int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
                        CPanel *obj=new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h);
                        if(!this.AddCanvElmToCollection(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        obj.SetID(id);
                        obj.SetActive(activity);
                        obj.SetMovable(movable);
                        obj.SetColorBackground(clr);
                        obj.SetColorFrame(clr);
                        obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false);
                        obj.SetShadow(shadow);
                        obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity());
                        obj.Done();
                        obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw);
                        return obj.ID();
                       }

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Los métodos para crear los elementos y formularios son casi idénticos. La única diferencia es la forma de rellenar el fondo a color. O bien es un color constante o un rellenado de gradiente. Se usan varios tipos de rellenado de gradiente: vertical, horizontal y cíclico vertical y horizontal. En cuanto creamos un objeto, añadimos este a la lista de colección de elementos gráficos y establecemos para él las propiedades mínimas necesarias que se transmitirán al método al ser llamado.

En el método que resetea para todos los formularios las banderas de interacción salvo la especificada, cambiamos el tipo de objeto a elemento, ya que los elementos gráficos son el objeto mínimo para construir los elementos de GUI:

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one  |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form_exept)
  {
   //--- In the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the pointer to the object
      CGCnvElement *obj=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      //--- if failed to receive the pointer, or it is not a form, or it is not a form whose pointer has been passed to the method, move on
      if(obj==NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (obj.Name()==form_exept.Name() && obj.ChartID()==form_exept.ChartID()))
         continue;
      //--- Reset the interaction flag for the current form in the loop
      obj.SetInteraction(false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Como ahora tenemos métodos para crear elementos gráficos, formularios y paneles, el método que añade un elemento gráfico a la lista de la colección en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine ya no será necesario, así que vamos a eliminarlo:

//--- Return the list of graphical elements on canvas
   CArrayObj           *GetListCanvElement(void)                           { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm();                }
//--- Add the graphical element on canvas to the collection
   bool                 GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this.m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); }
   
//--- Fill in the array with IDs of the charts opened in the terminal
   void              GraphGetArrayChartsID(long &array_charts_id[])

En su lugar, escribiremos dos métodos que retornarán la lista de elementos gráficos según el ID del gráfico y el ID del objeto y la lista de elementos gráficos según el ID de gráfico y el nombre del objeto:

//--- Return the list of graphical elements on canvas
   CArrayObj           *GetListCanvElement(void)                           { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm();                }
//--- Return the list of graphical elements by chart and object IDs
   CArrayObj           *GetListCanvElementByID(const long chart_id,const int element_id)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByID(chart_id,element_id);
                          }
//--- Return the list of graphical elements by chart ID and object name
   CArrayObj           *GetListCanvElementByName(const long chart_id,const string name)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByName(chart_id,name);
                          }
   
//--- Fill in the array with IDs of the charts opened in the terminal
   void              GraphGetArrayChartsID(long &array_charts_id[])

Estos dos métodos simplemente retornarán el resultado de la solicitud de los métodos homónimos de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos que hemos comentado anteriormente.

Ya estamos preparados para realizar las pruebas.


Simulación

Para la simulación, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part101\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart101.mq5.

¿Qué estamos poniendo a prueba? Vamos a dejar la creación de los tres objetos de formulario del artículo anterior, y a añadir tres objetos de elemento y un objeto de panel.

En cada uno de los objetos, mostraremos un texto con el nombre de ese tipo de objeto y su identificador en la colección de elementos gráficos.

En el manejador OnInit(), implementaremos la creación de todos los objetos utilizando los métodos añadidos hoy a la clase de colección:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions
//--- Create form objects
   int obj_id=WRONG_VALUE;
   CArrayObj *list=NULL;
   CForm *form=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++)
     {
      obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateFormVGradient(ChartID(),0,"Form_0"+string(i+1),30,(form==NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+20),100,30,array_clr,245,true,true);
      list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
      form=list.At(0);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set ZOrder to zero, display the text describing the gradient type and update the form
      //--- Text parameters: the text coordinates and the anchor point in the form center
      //--- Create a new text animation frame with the ID of 0 and display the text on the form
      form.SetZorder(0,false);
      form.TextOnBG(0,"Form: ID "+(string)form.ID()+", ZOrder "+(string)form.Zorder(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,false);
     }
//--- Create four graphical elements
   CGCnvElement *elm=NULL;
   array_clr[0]=C'0x65,0xA4,0xA9';
   array_clr[1]=C'0x48,0x75,0xA2';
//--- Vertical gradient
   obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateElementVGradient(NULL,0,"CElmVG",form.RightEdge()+50,20,200,50,array_clr,127,true,true,true);
   list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
   elm=list.At(0);
   if(elm!=NULL)
     {
      elm.SetFontSize(10);
      elm.Text(elm.Width()/2,elm.Height()/2,"Element: ID "+(string)elm.ID(),C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2',elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER);
      elm.Update();
     }
//--- Vertical cyclic gradient
   obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateElementVGradientCicle(NULL,0,"CElmVGC",form.RightEdge()+50,80, 200,50,array_clr,127,true,true,true);
   list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
   elm=list.At(0);
   if(elm!=NULL)
     {
      elm.SetFontSize(10);
      elm.Text(elm.Width()/2,elm.Height()/2,"Element: ID "+(string)elm.ID(),C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2',elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER);
      elm.Update();
     }
//--- Horizontal gradient
   obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateElementHGradient(NULL,0,"CElmHG",form.RightEdge()+50,140,200,50,array_clr,127,true,true,true);
   list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
   elm=list.At(0);
   if(elm!=NULL)
     {
      elm.SetFontSize(10);
      elm.Text(elm.Width()/2,elm.Height()/2,"Element: ID "+(string)elm.ID(),C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2',elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER);
      elm.Update();
     }
//--- Horizontal cyclic gradient
   obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateElementHGradientCicle(NULL,0,"CElmHGC",form.RightEdge()+50,200,200,50,array_clr,127,true,true,false);
   list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
   elm=list.At(0);
   if(elm!=NULL)
     {
      elm.SetFontSize(10);
      elm.Text(elm.Width()/2,elm.Height()/2,"Element: ID "+(string)elm.ID(),C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2',elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER);
      elm.Update();
     }

//--- Create WinForms Panel object
   CPanel *pnl=NULL;
   obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreatePanel(ChartID(),0,"WFPanel",elm.RightEdge()+50,50,150,150,array_clr[0],200,true,true,false,true);
   list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID(ChartID(),obj_id);
   pnl=list.At(0);
   if(pnl!=NULL)
     {
      pnl.SetFontSize(10);
      pnl.TextOnBG(0,"WinForm Panel: ID "+(string)pnl.ID(),4,2,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,pnl.ForeColor(),pnl.Opacity());
      pnl.Update(true);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Los objetos de formulario se rellenarán con un gradiente vertical, mientras que los objetos de elemento se rellenarán cada uno con un tipo de gradiente distinto. El objeto de panel se rellenará a color.

Vamos a compilar el asesor y a ejecutarlo en el gráfico:


Las formularios responden al movimiento del ratón y siempre se encuentran por encima de los objetos gráficos añadidos al gráfico. El rellenado de gradiente de los objetos de elemento se dibuja correctamente, y el color del objeto de panel es único. Pero aquí, ni los elementos ni el panel responden al ratón y se encuentran en el fondo, por debajo de todos los objetos gráficos. Esto se debe a que solo hemos creado el procesamiento de los eventos del ratón para los objetos de formulario. E incluso el hecho de que un panel sea también en esencia un formulario resulta irrelevante, ya que en el manejador solo estamos procesando explícitamente la clase CForm. Todo esto se corregirá más adelante.


¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando la clase de objeto WinForms Panel.

Más abajo, adjuntamos todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de los gráficos para MQL5. Podrá descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Último artículo de la serie anterior:

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Solucionamos las deficiencias al trabajar con los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos


Traducción del ruso hecha por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10663

Archivos adjuntos |
Descargar ZIP
MQL5.zip (4381.34 KB)

Advertencia: todos los derechos de estos materiales pertenecen a MetaQuotes Ltd. Queda totalmente prohibido el copiado total o parcial.

Este artículo ha sido escrito por un usuario del sitio web y refleja su punto de vista personal. MetaQuotes Ltd. no se responsabiliza de la exactitud de la información ofrecida, ni de las posibles consecuencias del uso de las soluciones, estrategias o recomendaciones descritas.

Otros artículos del autor

Últimos comentarios | Pasar a la discusión en el foro de los operadores (2)
Dean Fredrickson
Dean Fredrickson | 27 may 2023 en 03:53

Le felicito por todo su trabajo duro ... este fue todo el proyecto.

Estoy empezando en esto y estoy tratando de compilar el TestDoEasyPart101.mq5 ... Estoy recibiendo los siguientes 4 errores:


1) CTrading::OpenPosition<...... (no se puede acceder a la función miembro privado)


todos los otros errores son básicamente los mismos, así que debo tener un problema de ruta, pero no puedo reducirlo.

He copiado los archivos DoEasy para incluir por lo que la jerarquía es la siguiente:

MQL5\Include\DoEasy\todos los archivos que estaban en su carpeta DoEasy bajo el include

Hice lo siguiente en la parte superior del archivo TradingControl.mqh: #include <DoEasy\trading.mqh>


cual puede ser mi problema...como he dicho parece que hiciste al menos 100 articulos para construir lo que tienes al principio de esto...alguna sugerencia de como consigo que esto compile?


Gracias

Dean Fredrickson

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 30 may 2023 en 06:47
Dean Fredrickson proyecto.

Estoy empezando en esto y estoy tratando de compilar el TestDoEasyPart101.mq5 ... Estoy recibiendo los siguientes 4 errores:


1) CTrading::OpenPosition<...... (no se puede acceder a la función de miembro privado)


todos los otros errores son básicamente los mismos, así que debo tener un problema de ruta, pero no puedo reducirlo.

He copiado los archivos DoEasy para incluir por lo que la jerarquía es la siguiente:

MQL5\Include\DoEasy\todos los archivos que estaban en su carpeta DoEasy bajo el include

Hice lo siguiente en la parte superior del archivo TradingControl.mqh: #include <DoEasy\trading.mqh>


cual puede ser mi problema...como he dicho parece que hiciste al menos 100 articulos para construir lo que tienes al principio de esto...alguna sugerencia de como consigo que esto compile?


Gracias

Dean Fredrickson

En el archivo Trading.mqh, realice los siguientes cambios:

 //--- (1) Открывает позицию, (2) устанавливает отложенный ордер
 protected : 
   template < typename SL, typename TP> 
   bool                  OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                     const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX ,
                                     const SL sl= 0 ,
                                     const TP tp= 0 ,
                                     const string comment= NULL ,
                                     const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );
   template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP>
   bool                  PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                     const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const PR price,
                                     const PL price_limit= 0 ,
                                     const SL sl= 0 ,
                                     const TP tp= 0 ,
                                     const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX ,
                                     const string comment= NULL ,
                                     const datetime expiration= 0 ,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );
 private :                                     
 //--- Возвращает индекс объекта-запроса в списке по (1) идентификатору,
 //--- (2) тикету ордера, (3) тикету позиции в запросе 
   int                   GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id);
   int                   GetIndexPendingRequestByOrder( const ulong ticket);
   int                   GetIndexPendingRequestByPosition( const ulong ticket);

 public :
 //--- Возвращает себя 
   CTrading            *GetObject( void )    { return & this ;   }
 //--- Конструктор 
                        CTrading();

Esto permitirá que los métodos sean visibles desde las clases derivadas.

El error lo introduje yo por falta de atención, pero el antiguo compilador lo pasó por alto. Después de actualizar el terminal, el compilador vio este error.

DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 2): Continuamos trabajando con la clase CPanel DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 2): Continuamos trabajando con la clase CPanel
En este artículo, eliminaremos algunos errores que surgen al trabajar con los elementos gráficos y continuaremos desarrollando el control CPanel. Estos métodos servirán para establecer por defecto los parámetros de fuente usados para todos los objetos de texto en el panel, que a su vez podrán ser colocados en él en el futuro.
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Solucionamos las deficiencias al trabajar con los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Solucionamos las deficiencias al trabajar con los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos
Hoy vamos a hacer un poco de "limpieza": para ello, eliminaremos los defectos que surgen al trabajar con los objetos gráficos extendidos (y estándar) y los objetos de formulario simultáneamente en el lienzo, y también arreglaremos los errores detectados durante las pruebas en el artículo anterior. Y así concluirá esta sección de la descripción de la biblioteca.
DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 3): Creando controles vinculados DoEasy. Elementos de control (Parte 3): Creando controles vinculados
En este artículo veremos la creación de controles subordinados vinculados a un control básico y creados directamente a partir de la funcionalidad del control básico. Además de la tarea mencionada, tocaremos también el objeto de sombra de un elemento gráfico, ya que todavía existen algunos errores lógicos no resueltos a la hora de utilizarlo con cualquiera de los objetos que permiten tener una sombra.
Aprendizaje automático y Data Science (Parte 01): Regresión lineal Aprendizaje automático y Data Science (Parte 01): Regresión lineal
Es hora de que los tráders entrenemos nuestros sistemas y aprendamos a tomar nuestras propias decisiones en función de lo que muestren los números. En este proceso, evitaremos los métodos visuales o intuitivos que usa todo el mundo. Marcharemos perpendicularmente a la dirección general.