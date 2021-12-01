Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 86): Colección de objetos gráficos - controlando la modificación de propiedades

Contenido

En el último artículo, logramos implementar el almacenamiento de los objetos gráficos estándar recién creados en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos: monitoreamos la aparición de nuevos objetos en el gráfico, creamos para ellos los objetos de clase correspondientes al tipo de objeto en el gráfico y los añadimos a la lista de colección. Sin embargo, para gestionar de forma completa los objetos gráficos, esto no resultará suficiente. Necesitamos controlar todos los cambios en las propiedades de los objetos gráficos en el gráfico, así como su eliminación o cambio de nombre.

Como las funciones de la serie ObjectGetXXX se usan para leer las propiedades de los objetos gráficos, no podemos comprobar constantemente los valores de cada propiedad de cada objeto gráfico en el temporizador, porque dichas funciones son síncronas, lo cual significa que están esperando que se ejecute el comando, hecho que puede consumir muchos recursos si tenemos una gran cantidad de objetos gráficos.

Aquí nos enfrentamos a un dilema: o bien usamos un temporizador para sondear cada propiedad de cada objeto gráfico con todas las consecuencias derivadas de la sincronización de las funciones de solicitud de propiedades, o bien elegimos usar el modelo de eventos, reaccionando al evento en el manejador OnChartEvent(), que, desafortunadamente, no funciona en el simulador de estrategias (recordemos que el procesamiento de las operaciones del temporizador en el simulador lo organizamos en la biblioteca a través de los manejadores OnTick() y OnCalculate()).

Después de sopesar todos los pros y los contras, decidimos organizar el seguimiento de los cambios en las propiedades de los objetos gráficos en el manejador de eventos del gráfico. Para ello, usaremos el modelo por eventos, que simplifica la escritura del código, pero ofrece restricciones para trabajar en el simulador. No obstante, al menos por ahora, no podemos trabajar con objetos gráficos en el simulador (añadir estos a la ventana del simulador y luego cambiar sus propiedades de alguna forma). En consecuencia, deberíamos trabajar con objetos gráficos solo en los gráficos "en vivo" donde se ejecuta el manejador de eventos.

En esta ocasión, crearemos una versión de prueba que se encargará de procesar los eventos de los objetos gráficos solo para el gráfico actual en el que se está ejecutando el programa. En cuanto entendamos que todo funciona correctamente, crearemos manejadores de eventos completos para cada gráfico abierto, que enviarán eventos al gráfico principal del programa, donde la biblioteca los recopilará y procesará en su colección de objetos gráficos.





Monitoreando la modificación de las propiedades de los objetos gráficos

En el manejador OnChartEvent(), nos interesan los eventos:

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE — Crear un objeto gráfico (si para el gráfico se ha establecido la propiedad CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE= true );

); CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE — Cambiar las propiedades del objeto a través de la venta de diálogo de propiedades;



true ) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE — Eliminar objeto gráfico (si para el gráfico se ha establecido la propiedad CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG — Desplazar el objeto gráfico con la ayuda del ratón;

Básicamente, hemos implementado el evento de creación de un objeto gráfico del último artículo sin llamar al manejador OnChartEvent().

Necesitamos el evento de cambio de propiedades de un objeto gráfico a través de su ventana de diálogo de propiedades en el terminal para que el usuario del terminal cliente pueda controlar manualmente el cambio en las propiedades del objeto.

También hemos implementado el evento de eliminación de un objeto gráfico: la biblioteca monitorea el número de objetos gráficos en todos los gráficos del terminal y dispone de banderas de eventos para cada gráfico abierto; cuando el número de objetos en el gráfico disminuye, podemos averiguar la cantidad de objetos eliminados del gráfico y procesar la situación.

Necesitamos un evento de desplazamiento del objeto gráfico para controlar los cambios en la posición del objeto gráfico en general, así como sus puntos de anclaje individuales en particular.

Sobre el evento de desplazamiento, merece la pena señalar que también se activa cuando el objeto se crea manualmente. Cuando clicamos en el gráfico para configurar el objeto, pero aún no hemos soltado el botón, el objeto es creado y la biblioteca lo ve, creando el objeto de la clase correspondiente y añadiéndolo a la colección. Al mismo tiempo, no todos los valores de las propiedades del objeto están configurados correctamente (después de todo, aún no hemos soltado el botón y podemos mover el objeto con el ratón o establecer otros puntos de anclaje si el objeto se extrae de varios puntos). Pero cuando soltamos el botón del ratón (si el objeto ya ha establecido todos sus puntos de anclaje para una construcción exitosa), se crea un evento para mover el objeto gráfico. Rastreando el evento y modificando los valores de propiedad del objeto de clase ya creado según los parámetros completamente establecidos del objeto gráfico creado, establecemos los valores correctos de todas las propiedades del objeto recién creado

Cambiar el nombre de un objeto implica tres eventos al mismo tiempo: la eliminación de un objeto, la creación de un objeto y el cambio de las propiedades del mismo. Podemos monitorear estos tres eventos para comprender si ha sucedido un cambio en el nombre de algún objeto de los existentes, pero seguiremos el camino más simple. El caso es que cuando cambiamos el nombre de un objeto, en cualquier caso, el último evento será el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE, que nosotros procesaremos. Y como todos los objetos se seleccionan en el terminal según el nombre y el identificador del gráfico, podemos verificar qué objeto ha desaparecido en la lista de colección entre aquellos que se encuentran en el gráfico. Tenemos que buscar el nombre de un objeto en el gráfico para el que no hay ningún objeto de clase en la colección (1), buscar un objeto en la colección para el que no hay ningún objeto correspondiente al nombre en el gráfico (2) y escribir este nombre en el objeto de clase que se encuentra en (1) en la lista de colección. Suena "aterrador", pero en realidad todo es simple.



Para entender qué propiedad del objeto ha sido cambiada (después de todo, recibimos un evento que contiene solo el nombre del objeto cambiado, pero no se indica la propiedad modificada), hay que comparar todas las propiedades del objeto, es decir, debemos comparar sus valores actuales con los que había antes de obtener el evento de cambio de las propiedades de un objeto. Por consiguiente, necesitamos crear tres matrices más, que se encargarán de guardar las propiedades "anteriores" del objeto.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh de la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto estándar y escribimos en la sección privada las nuevas matrices para guardar las propiedades "anteriores" del objeto:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos los métodos para establecer y retornar las propiedades "anteriores" del objeto:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop_prev[property]= value ; } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop_prev[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ;} void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop_prev[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ;} long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop_prev[property]; } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop_prev[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop_prev[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}





Tenemos la propiedad "identificador del objeto" en el objeto de clase que describe el objeto gráfico. La necesitamos para establecer una cierta etiqueta única del objeto, que nos ayudará a identificar este.

Esta propiedad no debe participar en la definición de los eventos del objeto. Por consiguiente, en el método para configurar el identificador del objeto, escribiremos el valor transmitido al método en ambas propiedades a la vez: en la actual (escrita anteriormente) y en la pasada (la añadiremos ahora):

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





El algoritmo de reacción ante un evento será el siguiente: después de recibir el evento, necesitamos actualizar todos los datos del objeto de clase que describe el objeto gráfico para que todas sus propiedades tengan valores reales. Como no sabemos qué propiedad ha cambiado, actualizamos todas las propiedades del objeto y luego comparamos las propiedades actuales con las que tenía el objeto antes de recibir el evento de cambio. A continuación, compararemos en tres ciclos las tres matrices de propiedades del objeto con las matrices correspondientes de las propiedades anteriores. En el momento de la comparación, y si la propiedad actual (su valor) no es igual al valor anterior, mostraremos temporalmente (todavía estamos comprobando una variante de prueba) un mensaje sobre el cambio de esta propiedad en el diario de registro. Y así, para cada diferencia hallada en los valores comparados en cada matriz de propiedades del objeto. Posteriormente, cuando implementemos ya el control de los cambios de propiedad para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos, lo haremos de una manera ligeramente distinta: "añadiremos" todas las propiedades modificadas en un objeto de evento y obtendremos cada uno de esos objetos en la clase de colección para después indicar al programa de control que han cambiado las propiedades de cada uno de los objetos en cada gráfico abierto.

En la sección pública de la clase, declararemos un método para sobrescribir todas las propiedades del objeto (será necesario cuando se detecte un evento de cambio de propiedad) para revisar todas las propiedades de un objeto gráfico a la vez y añadirlas en las propiedades del objeto de clase.

Método que verifica el cambio de propiedades del objeto; el método comparará todas las propiedades actuales del objeto con su estado anterior.

En la sección privada de la clase, declararemos los tres métodos necesarios para obtener todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico y escribirlas en las propiedades del objeto de clase.

Y el método que copia las propiedades actuales en las anteriores, de forma que en la siguiente comprobación, al detectarse un evento, ya se compararán con las propiedades recién cambiadas:



string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); };

Vamos a simplificar el constructor paramétrico protegido. Antes, en este se recibían todas las propiedades inherentes a todos los objetos gráficos desde el objeto gráfico y se anotaban en el objeto de clase:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

Ahora, trasladaremos todas estas líneas a métodos aparte, que se llamarán al mismo tiempo desde el método PropertiesRefresh().

Por eso, eliminamos estas líneas; el constructor quedará como sigue:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Para que el método PropertiesRefresh() funcione correctamente, deberá conocer el nombre del objeto gráfico desde el cual recibe los datos. Antes, el nombre se escribía casi al final, en el bloque para leer parámetros de tipo string. Ahora, leeremos el nombre del objeto gráfico y lo escribiremos en las propiedades del objeto de clase, justo al entrar en el constructor. Al final, después de escribir todas las propiedades en el objeto de la clase, llamaremos al método PropertiesCopyToPrevData(), que escribirá todas las propiedades del objeto ya guardadas en las matrices de propiedades "anteriores", para así controlar sus cambios.



Métodos que obtienen las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string de un objeto gráfico y las almacenan en un objeto de clase:

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE]= :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE]= :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR]= :: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL( void ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = :: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR( void ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)] = :: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ); }

En estos tres métodos, simplemente se trasladan las líneas eliminadas del constructor de la clase; estas ahora son reemplazadas por una llamada al método que sobrescribe todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesRefresh( void ) { this .GetAndSaveINT(); this .GetAndSaveDBL(); this .GetAndSaveSTR(); }

Aquí, los tres métodos anteriores se llaman por turno.

Método que copia las propiedades actuales del objeto de clase en las anteriores:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_prev, this .m_long_prop); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_prev, this .m_double_prop); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_string_prop_prev, this .m_string_prop); }

Aquí, usando la función de copiado de matrices, copiamos por turno las matrices de las propiedades enteras, reales y string en las matrices correspondientes de las propiedades anteriores.

Método que busca cambios en las propiedades del objeto:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Aquí, en tres ciclos por separado para las propiedades enteras, reales y string, obtenemos la siguiente propiedad de la matriz correspondiente y la comparamos con la misma propiedad en la matriz de propiedades anteriores. Si los valores comparados de las propiedades actuales y anteriores no son iguales, esto indicará que la propiedad ha cambiado, por lo que estableceremos la bandera de cambio en las propiedades del objeto y escribiremos un mensaje en el diario de registro.

Este es un método de prueba utilizado solo para comprobar la idea propuesta de búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades del objeto. En artículos posteriores, refinaremos este concepto para alcanzar un estado completamente funcional; asimismo, monitorearemos los cambios en todos los objetos gráficos en todos los gráficos abiertos y enviaremos eventos sobre los cambios en las propiedades del objeto al gráfico del programa de control, que la biblioteca podrá procesar más adelante.







Monitoreando la eliminación de los objetos gráficos

La modificación de las propiedades del objeto gráfico se monitorea en la clase de este objeto, ya que las propiedades del objeto gráfico pertenecen a este objeto, se escriben en la clase de objeto y se pueden verificar en él. No obstante, todos los métodos creados anteriormente para la actualización de las propiedades del objeto y la comprobación de sus cambios se llamarán desde la clase de colección de objetos gráficos. Minetras tanto, la adición y la eliminación de los objetos gráficos en el gráfico, solo podemos monitorearlas en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos; esta clase controla la lista completa de todos los objetos en todos los gráficos abiertos y realiza un seguimiento de ellos en su propia lista de colección.

Ahora, abrimos el archivo de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh y añadimos todas las modificaciones necesarias.

En la clase de control de objetos de gráficos, que también se encuentra en el mismo archivo, declaramos un método privado que establece el permiso para que el gráfico monitoree los eventos del ratón y los objetos gráficos. Lo necesitamos para que los permisos de monitoreo de estos eventos se establezcan para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos.

En los constructores de clase, llamamos a estos métodos para otorgarle los permisos a los gráficos para los cuales se crearán estos objetos de control. Al final del listado de la clase, declaramos el manejador de eventos (analizaremos su implementación en el próximo artículo):

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, escribimos la implementación del método encargado de establecer los permisos para monitorear los eventos del ratón y los objetos gráficos:

void CChartObjectsControl::SetMouseEvent( void ) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE , true ); }





Ahora, vamos a ocuparnos de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos los nuevos métodos, cuya descripción indica claramente su propósito:

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); long GetFreeGraphObjID( void ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que retorna un objeto gráfico según el nombre y el identificador del gráfico y el manejador de eventos del gráfico:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOU BLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

En el método que actualiza la lista con todos los objetos gráficos, escribimos un bloque para procesar la eliminación de un objeto gráfico del gráfico:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (!AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (! this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); } } else { } } i++; } }

En este método, en un ciclo por el número total de objetos de control del gráfico, comprobamos la presencia de un evento en cada objeto de control y, si el evento existe, verificamos la magnitud en la que ha cambiado el número de objetos en el gráfico que está controlado por el objeto de control del gráfico. Ya escribimos el procesamiento de la adición de un objeto en el último artículo; hoy implementaremos el procesamiento del valor negativo del cambio en el número de objetos en el gráfico.

Todo es simple aquí: buscamos en la lista de colección un objeto para el que no hay un objeto gráfico en el gráfico y lo eliminamos de la lista de colección.



Método que busca un objeto que está presente en la colección, pero no lo está en el gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL ; }

Aquí, obtenemos una lista con todos los objetos cuyo identificador de gráfico es igual al indicado en los parámetros del método.

En un ciclo por la lista resultante, obtenemos otro objeto de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar y, si no hay ningún objeto con este nombre en el gráfico, retornamos el puntero a este objeto.

Al final del ciclo, retornamos NULL.

Método que busca un objeto que está presente en el gráfico, pero ausente en la colección:

string CGraphElementsCollection::FindExtraObj( const long chart_id) { int total=:: ObjectsTotal (chart_id); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ObjectName (chart_id,i); if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) return name; } return NULL ; }

Aquí, en un ciclo a través de todos los objetos en la lista del terminal, obtenemos el nombre del siguiente objeto y, si no hay un objeto con el mismo nombre e identificador de gráfico en la lista de colección, retornamos el nombre del objeto gráfico. Al final del ciclo, retornamos NULL.



Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un objeto de clase de objeto gráfico en la lista de colección de objetos gráficos:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); }

Obtenemos la lista de objetos con el identificador de gráfico especificado. De la lista resultante, obtenemos el puntero al objeto cuyo nombre coincide con el necesario. Si la lista no se ha podido recuperar o está vacía, retornamos false, el objeto no ha sido encontrado; de lo contrario, retornamos true.



Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un objeto gráfico en el gráfico según el nombre:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name) { int total=:: ObjectsTotal (chart_id); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: ObjectName (chart_id,i)==name) return true ; return false ; }

En un ciclo por el número total de objetos gráficos en el gráfico indicado según el identificador, obtenemos el nombre del siguiente objeto y, si el nombre coincide con el buscado, retornamos true. Al final del ciclo, retornamos false.



Método que elimina un objeto gráfico de la lista de colección de objetos gráficos:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjFromList( CGStdGraphObj *obj ) { this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Search(obj); return ( index== WRONG_VALUE ? false : this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Delete(index) ); }

Al método se le transmite el puntero al objeto que debe eliminarse de la lista.

Asignamos a la lista la bandera de lista clasificada (la búsqueda se realiza solo en listas clasificadas),

y obtenemos el índice del objeto usando el método Search() de la biblioteca estándar.

Si no se encuentra el índice del objeto, retornamos false;

de lo contrario, retornamos el resultado de la eliminación del objeto de la lista usando el método Delete() de la Biblioteca Estándar.

Método que retorna el puntero a un objeto gráfico según el nombre e identificador del gráfico:



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Obtenemos la lista de objetos cuyo identificador de gráfico es igual al transmitido al método. De la lista resultante, obtenemos la lista que contiene el objeto cuyo nombre coincide con el buscado (solo debe haber uno de esos objetos). Si la lista se ha obtenido con éxito y no está vacía, retornamos el puntero al primer (y único) objeto de la lista. De lo contrario, retornamos NULL.

Manejador de eventos.

Hoy crearemos una versión de prueba del manejador de eventos, que procesará los eventos de los objetos gráficos solo en el gráfico actual. El manejador procesará los eventos de cambio o desplazamiento de objetos gráficos. Este método bastará para determinar los eventos mencionados y, al mismo tiempo, para resolver el problema del rellenado incompleto de las propiedades de los objetos construidos con más de un clic del ratón. Ya hemos discutido anteriormente que el primer clic en el gráfico genera el evento de creación de un objeto, y que la biblioteca crea inmediatamente el objeto correspondiente.

En este caso, no todas las propiedades se registran correctamente en él, ya que el objeto se construye con unos pocos clics del ratón. Y ahora, una vez completada la construcción del objeto, se crea un evento de desplazamiento, al que reaccionaremos sobrescribiendo además las propiedades del objeto (queremos monitorear este evento durante el desplazamiento real, pero al crear un objeto con varios puntos de anclaje, también obtenemos un evento de desplazamiento que hará que se actualicen las propiedades del objeto y se sobrescriban con los datos correctos).

La lógica completa se describe en los comentarios al código del método. Solo analizaremos el método de autoaprendizaje:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,:: ChartID ()); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } else { obj= this .FindMissingObj(:: ChartID ()); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(:: ChartID ()); obj.SetName(name_new); obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } } }





Queda un pequeño detalle: necesitamos acceder a la colección de objetos gráficos de los programas creados a partir de la biblioteca.

Para ello, en el objeto principal de la biblioteca, crearemos en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh un método que retorna el puntero a la clase de colección de objetos gráficos de la biblioteca:

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CEngine(); ~CEngine(); private :





Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part86\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart86.mq5.

Eliminamos del manejador OnInit() las líneas en las que se establecen los permisos de monitoreo de los eventos del ratón:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'246,244,244' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'249,251,250' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Ahora, los permisos para monitorear los eventos del ratón y los eventos de los objetos gráficos se establecen en la clase de control de gráficos, y se establecen estos permisos para todos los gráficos abiertos.

Al final del manejador OnChartEvent(), escribimos la llamada al manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 114 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Esto es todo lo que debíamos mejorar. Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico. Al crear o eliminar un objeto, o cambiar las propiedades del mismo, las entradas sobre los eventos correspondientes se mostrarán en el diario del terminal de cliente.





Por ahora, solo son entradas en el diario, pero...



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, crearemos los manejadores de eventos de los objetos para cada gráfico abierto y enviaremos estos eventos al gráfico del programa de control para que este programa pueda procesarlos por completo.





Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

