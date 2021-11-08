Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 85): Colección de objetos gráficos - añadiendo los objetos nuevamente creados

Contenido

Concepto

Ya hemos creado algunas clases de objetos heredados de la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto. En el último artículo, hicimos tales objetos partiendo de los grupos "Líneas", "Canales", "Gann", "Fibonacci" y "Elliott". Hoy añadiremos las clases de los objetos de los otros grupos de objetos gráficos estándar: "Figuras", "Flechas" y "Objetos gráficos". Además de crear objetos a partir de los grupos enumerados, crearemos la funcionalidad en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos para añadir a la lista de colección los nuevos objetos gráficos recién creados manualmente en el gráfico del terminal del cliente.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En primer lugar, debo decir que me han avisado de un error molesto ocurrido con la palabra inglesa "Standard", que he escrito en todas partes la letra "t" al final. Por consiguiente, he realizado las correcciones correspondientes en todos los archivos donde la ortografía de dicha palabra era errónea. En consecuencia, también he modificado el nombre de las carpetas de la biblioteca nombradas incorrectamente. No vamos a enumerar aquí todos los archivos donde aparece esta palabra; el lector podrá encontrarlos por su cuenta buscando en todas las carpetas de la biblioteca, presionando para ello Shift+Ctrl+F y seleccionando la palabra deseada, la carpeta de la biblioteca y realizando la búsqueda en las subcarpetas:







No es necesario tener en cuenta el registro y buscar la palabra completa; solo buscamos la aparición de la palabra "standart" en los textos de los archivos de la biblioteca. Y luego simplemente cambiamos la última letra.

No obstante, ya hemos hecho todo esto, y al descargar los archivos de la biblioteca, primero deberemos eliminar por completo la carpeta DoEasy de la carpeta "Include" del terminal y luego colocarla nuevamente desde el directorio adjunto al artículo.

Como ejemplo de dichas ediciones, analizaremos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. En este, hemos corregido los errores ortográficos y el nombre de la constante para enumerar las propiedades enteras de un objeto gráfico:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS { INDICATOR_STATUS_STANDARD , INDICATOR_STATUS_CUSTOM, };

...

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

...

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 52 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Antes, la constante "Identificador del objeto "gráfico" (OBJ_CHART)" tenía el nombre "GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID", lo cual la hacía salir de la lista de constantes de enumeración que describen las propiedades del objeto de gráfico. Ahora, todas se han convertido a la misma ortografía.

Por consiguiente, cualquier mención de la constante "GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID" erróneamente escrita se corregirá también a "GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID" en todos los archivos de biblioteca.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh añadimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, };

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, };





Diferentes objetos gráficos tienen la misma propiedad, "Posición del punto de anclaje del objeto gráfico"; no obstante, las enumeraciones para especificar el método de anclaje para diferentes objetos son distintas. Los objetos Text, Label, Bitmap y Bitmap Label usan la enumeración ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT, mientras que los objetos Arrow usan una enumeración diferente, ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.

Por eso, en la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto para esta propiedad, hemos implementado un método que retorna el punto de anclaje de un objeto, pero no con el tipo de una de estas enumeraciones, sino con el tipo int, pues no sabemos cuál de los objetos se heredará de esta clase, ni el tipo de enumeración que se debe retornar. En los herederos, crearemos nuestros propios métodos que retornarán el tipo de enumeración necesario del método de anclaje. Para mostrar la descripción del método de anclaje en la clase abstracta, tenemos el siguiente método virtual

virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);}

Cada una de las clases heredadas tendrá el mismo método virtual, pero devolverá el tipo de descripción deseado (ya sea el método de enlace de la enumeración ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR o de la enumeración ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT).

Para que podamos seleccionar la forma necesaria de mostrar la descripción del método de anclaje, añadiremos funciones para mostrar la descripción de los valores de estas enumeraciones al archivo de funciones de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

string AnchorForArrowObjDescription( const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return ( anchor== ANCHOR_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP) : anchor== ANCHOR_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM) : "Unknown" ); } string AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return ( anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT) : anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER) : "Unknown" ); }

Aquí, dependiendo del valor transmitido, se retorna la descripción de texto correspondiente.







Terminando los demás objetos herederos del objeto gráfico abstracto

En la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\, añadimos el resto de las clases herederas del objeto gráfico abstracto.

Todos los objetos deben ser heredados de la clase CGStdGraphObj, y el archivo de esta clase debe incluirse en los archivos generados.



Clase de objeto gráfico "Rectángulo":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRectangleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdRectangleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_RECTANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRectangleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRectangleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

En el constructor de cada una de estas clases, obtendremos y guardaremos solo aquellas propiedades de objeto que pertenezcan al tipo de objeto gráfico descrito por esta clase. Del mismo modo, en los métodos que retornan las banderas sobre el soporte de sus propiedades por parte del objeto, se enumerarán solo aquellas propiedades que este objeto gráfico admite.

El resto de clases de los objetos gráficos estándar, simplemente se visualizarán, añadiendo comentarios (si fuera necesario) a los códigos de la clase.



Clase de objeto gráfico "Triángulo":



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTriangleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTriangleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TRIANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTriangleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTriangleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Elipse":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEllipseObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdEllipseObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIPSE ); } }; bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEllipseObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEllipseObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Pulgar hacia arriba":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowThumbUpObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Aquí, además de escribir las propiedades del objeto necesarias en el constructor de la clase, hemos añadido un método que retorna el método de anclaje que devuelve el tipo de enumeración ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR, y un método virtual que devuelve la descripción del método de anclaje cuando se utiliza el valor retornado por la función AnchorForArrowObjDescription() que hemos escrito hoy en el archivo de funciones de servicio.



Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Pulgar hacia abajo":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowThumbDownObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Flecha hacia arriba":



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowUpObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowUpObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_UP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowUpObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowUpObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Flecha hacia abajo":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowDownObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowDownObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowDownObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowDownObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Stop":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowStopObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowStopObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_STOP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowStopObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowStopObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Marca de verificación":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowCheckObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowCheckObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowCheckObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowCheckObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Marca de precio a la izquierda":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Marca de precio a la derecha":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowRightPriceObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Buy":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowBuyObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowBuyObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico del signo "Sell":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowSellObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowSellObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_SELL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowSellObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowSellObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Flecha":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Clase de objeto gráfico "Texto":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTextObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTextObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TEXT ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTextObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTextObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Marca de texto":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Botón":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdButtonObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdButtonObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BUTTON ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdButtonObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdButtonObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Preste atención al constructor de la clase para establecer la propiedad del método de anclaje del objeto. Para algunos objetos gráficos, el anclaje se realiza en la esquina superior izquierda. Por consiguiente, aquí no leeremos esta propiedad de los parámetros del objeto, sino que estableceremos directamente el ángulo correcto. Las líneas de código de las clases, resaltadas a color, las comentaremos más adelante.



Clase de objeto gráfico "Gráfico":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdChartObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdChartObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CHART ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdChartObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Dibujo":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdBitmapObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdBitmapObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BITMAP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdBitmapObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdBitmapObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Marca gráfica":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdBitmapLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdBitmapLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdBitmapLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdBitmapLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Campo de edición":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEditObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdEditObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ALIGN )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EDIT ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEditObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEditObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Evento del calendario":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEventObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdEventObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EVENT ); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits)+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEventObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEventObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Clase de objeto gráfico "Marca rectangular":

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRectangleLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdRectangleLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRectangleLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRectangleLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Si miramos de cerca la estructura de estas clases, veremos que todas son idénticas, pero cada una tiene sus propias características únicas. Todas las propiedades de los objetos se leen y almacenan en las variables de clase en el constructor. También hay objetos que no tienen precio o tiempo que cambiar en las propiedades, pero aún así son registrados en estas propiedades por el terminal (por ejemplo, "Etiqueta rectangular": el objeto se establece en las coordenadas del gráfico en píxeles, pero en sus parámetros "precio/tiempo" existen valores, y estos valores son iguales a las coordenadas del clic del ratón en el gráfico durante la colocación del objeto). En estas propiedades, escribimos valores utilizando el método privado CoordsToTimePrice().



Bien, ya tenemos listas las clases de todos los objetos que son herederos del objeto gráfico abstracto. Ahora necesitamos posibilitar la búsqueda de los objetos gráficos necesarios en la lista usando los parámetros especificados.

Almacenaremos todos estos objetos en la lista de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos. Para realizar la búsqueda y el filtrado, tenemos una clase CSelect especialmente creada en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh. Abrimos el archivo y añadimos las modificaciones necesarias.

En primer lugar, incluimos el archivo de la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"

Al final del cuerpo de la clase, declaramos los métodos necesarios para buscar y clasificar según las propiedades de los objetos gráficos estándar:

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); };

Los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Ya hemos analizado con detalle la lógica y el propósito de tales métodos en el tercer artículo sobre la biblioteca, por lo que no vamos a repetirnos aquí.







Añadiendo a la colección los objetos gráficos nuevamente creados

La lógica de determinación de los objetos del gráfico es la siguiente: los objetos para gestionar los objetos gráficos del gráfico se crean para cada gráfico abierto. Esos objetos monitorean los cambios en el número de objetos en el gráfico. A medida que aumenta el número de objetos, podemos ver qué objetos se han añadido, crear objetos gráficos para ellos y colocarlos en la lista de objetos recién añadidos. Por consiguiente, para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos en el terminal, tendremos nuestra propia lista de objetos gráficos recién añadidos.

Además, en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, obtendremos una lista con todos los objetos creados de control de gráficos, y para cada uno de ellos podremos mirar las listas de objetos recién añadidos. Si han aparecido nuevos objetos gráficos en el gráfico, los objetos que los describen se colocarán en la lista. De esta lista, obtendremos los punteros a cada objeto, y lo extraeremos de la lista. Si el objeto se recupera con éxito, lo eliminaremos de la lista de objetos recién añadidos de la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos y lo colocaremos inmediatamente en la lista de colección. Si no se coloca correctamente, este objeto será eliminado con un mensaje de error. De esta forma, evitaremos las pérdidas de memoria, ya que un objeto eliminado de la lista debe ser gestionado manualmente, o bien ser colocado en otra lista controlada por el subsistema del terminal. Precisamente esto vamos a hacer colocándolo en la lista de colección. En caso de fallo, simplemente eliminaremos este objeto.

Sí, esta lógica implica la pérdida del objeto que ha sido creado como descripción de un objeto gráfico, y la biblioteca no podrá informarnos sobre la adición del objeto gráfico al gráfico y su posterior gestión. Pero esto es mejor que dejar el objeto en algún lugar de la memoria, por así decirlo, "flotando libremente".

Es probable que pensemos más tarde en la lógica de almacenamiento de dichos objetos, pero para ello tendremos que buscar la causa de la adición fallida del objeto eliminado a la lista de la colección, y lo más probable es que sea una falta de memoria. En este caso, cualquier guardado de este objeto en cualquier sitio fallará. Por consiguiente, lo que haremos por el momento es eliminar dicho objeto.

En primer lugar, incluiremos en el archivo de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh todas las clases restantes de los objetos gráficos estándar que hemos creado hoy:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRectangleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTriangleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEllipseObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowThumbUpObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowThumbDownObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowUpObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowDownObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowStopObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowCheckObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowLeftPriceObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowRightPriceObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowSellObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTextObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdLabelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdButtonObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdBitmapObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdBitmapLabelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEditObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEventObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRectangleLabelObj.mqh"

En la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos, en su sección privada, declaramos la lista de objetos gráficos recién añadidos y declaramos el método que retorna el nombre del último objeto gráfico añadido al gráfico.

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos el método que retorna la lista de objetos nuevamente añadidos, y en los constructores de la clase, limpiamos la lista y le asignamos la bandera de lista clasificada:



class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

Antes, en el método Refresh() de la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos, buscábamos el último objeto gráfico añadido al gráfico de la forma siguiente:

if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) {

Ahora, hemos sacado este código al completo a un método aparte, y este mismo bloque de código tiene el aspecto que sigue:

if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" ) {

Si hemos obtenido el nombre del último objeto añadido al gráfico, crearemos un objeto que lo describa, estableceremos sus propiedades, las enviaremos al diario e inmediatamente eliminaremos este objeto:

name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj. Print (); delete obj; } }

Ahora, guardaremos este objeto en la lista de objetos nuevamente añadidos:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Ahora, después de cada objeto recién añadido al gráfico, crearemos en cada objeto de la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos una lista con los objetos gráficos añadidos al gráfico. Y así sucesivamente para cada gráfico abierto en el terminal. Luego, en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, podremos visualizar cada objeto de gestión de objetos gráficos y extraer de sus listas todos los objetos disponibles que describan los objetos gráficos creados, y colocar estos en la lista de colección.

En el método para crear un nuevo objeto gráfico estándar, descomentamos todas las líneas restantes para crear objetos que implementamos hoy:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(chart_id,name); default : return NULL ; } }

Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, escribimos el método que retorna el nombre del último objeto gráfico añadido al gráfico:

string CChartObjectsControl::LastAddedGraphObjName( void ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_objects;i++) { string name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),i); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=i; } } return :: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); }

Aquí, simplemente iteramos en un ciclo por todos los objetos del gráfico buscando el tiempo máximo de creación de un objeto gráfico; luego seleccionamos este objeto según el índice encontrado (el índice puede no ser el máximo, ya que los objetos gráficos en la lista de terminales se almacenan según el nombre) y retornamos su nombre.

Como tenemos dos tipos de objetos gráficos que la biblioteca puede crear y monitorear (los objetos gráficos estándar y los objetos creados con la clase CCanvas), tendremos dos listas en la colección de objetos gráficos: una lista de objetos gráficos estándar y otra lista con los objetos en el lienzo. Dado que sus propiedades son bastante diferentes, parece inapropiado almacenar sus parámetros para dos tipos diferentes de objetos en la misma enumeración de propiedades de objeto.



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos una nueva lista, la lista con todos los elementos gráficos en el lienzo: en ella añadiremos posteriormente todos los objetos gráficos creados en el lienzo. Y como ya teníamos una lista con todos los objetos gráficos declarados anteriormente, utilizaremos esta para guardar los objetos gráficos estándar:

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); long GetFreeGraphObjID( void ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public :

El método privado que actualiza la lista de objetos gráficos según el identificador del gráfico, ahora retornará el puntero al objeto para gestionar objetos gráficos; lo necesitaremos para acceder a las listas de objetos recién creados.



También hemos declarado tres métodos más aquí: un método que retorna el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico y de un elemento en el lienzo, y un método que añade un objeto gráfico a la colección.



En la sección pública de la clase, en lugar del método GetList(), creamos dos métodos: uno para retornar la lista de colección de objetos gráficos estándar y otro para devolver la lista de colección de elementos gráficos en el lienzo:



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

Por consiguiente, como ahora tenemos dos listas de colección en la misma clase, añadiremos para los objetos gráficos estándar los métodos que retornan las listas según las propiedades del objeto seleccionado.

El método privado que actualiza la lista de objetos gráficos según el identificador del gráfico, ahora retorna el puntero al objeto de control de objetos gráficos:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.Refresh(); return obj; }

En el método que actualiza la lista de todos los objetos gráficos, ahora obtendremos las listas de los objetos nuevamente añadidos desde la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos y, siempre que haya un evento, extraeremos los objetos de la lista y los añadiremos a la lista de colección:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl) ) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { } else { } } i++; } }

Resumiendo: la lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código y su comprensión no debería suponer ninguna dificultad.

Métodos que retornan el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico y de un elemento gráfico en el lienzo:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeCanvElmID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ID()+ 1 : 1 ); }

Aquí, obtenemos el índice del objeto con el identificador más alto, obtennemos el objeto con este identificador de la lista según el índice encontrado y retornamos el valor de su identificador + 1. Si el objeto no se encuentra en la lista, retornaremos el valor 1, ya que aún no hay objetos en la colección, y asignaremos al primero un identificador con un valor 1.



Método para añadir un objeto gráfico a la colección:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj.PrintShort(); } } return res; }

La lógica del método se describe detalladamente en los comentarios al código, y a buen seguro no requerirá de aclaraciones. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo. Temporalmente para la prueba, mostraremos la descripción breve del objeto añadido a la colección.



Con esto, podemos dar por completa la creación de la funcionalidad para añadir objetos gráficos estándar a la colección.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part85\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart85.mq5. No realizaremos ningún cambio en el asesor.

Simplemente compilaremos el asesor, lo ejecutaremos en el gráfico y añadiremos diferentes objetos gráficos a distintos gráficos del terminal, mostrándose así mensajes breves sobre su creación en el diario:





Es probable que falten algunos datos para realizar la descripción breve del objeto gráfico recién añadido.

Más tarde, probablemente ampliemos un poco la información mostrada en las descripciones breves de varios objetos gráficos.





¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando la clase de colección de objetos gráficos y los objetos que describen los objetos gráficos estándar.





Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Podrá descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): Objeto de formulario del elemento gráfico

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): Elemento gráfico básico sobre la clase CCanvas

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): Métodos de trabajo con primitivas y texto en el elemento gráfico básico.

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): Objeto de formulario y temas de color predeterminados

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): Clase de objeto Sombra

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): Fundamentos de animación en la biblioteca. Cortando las imágenes

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): Clase de objeto "Fotograma de animación" y sus objetos herederos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): Clase de objeto "Fotograma de animación geométrica"

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 81): Integrando gráficos en los objetos de la biblioteca

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): Refactorización de los objetos de la biblioteca y colección de objetos gráficos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): Clase de objeto gráfico abstracto estándar

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 84): Clases herederas del objeto gráfico abstracto estándar

