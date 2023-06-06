Supervisor
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 June 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA is a supervisor that is offering monitoring and control at the account level.
It is working even when market is closed.
Here are the main functionalities:
- set an account stoploss level
- set an account takeprofit level
- send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about new opened / closed trades
- send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about daily's performance at the end of day
- shows today's profit percent
- shows current live profit percent
- shows total positions
- shows today's calendar events
Parameters:
- _RunTime : if not empty, set the first run time
- _CheckInterval : period between checks in seconds
- _StopLoss : percentage of equity if set under 10 ( 0 to disable ) , closes all account orders when current losses reaches the stoploss level
- _TakeProfit : percentage of equity if set under 10 ( 0 to disable ) , closes all account orders when current profit reaches the takeprofit level
- _NotificationMobile : send notification on MetaQuotes app using MetaquotesID
- _NotificationEmail : send email notifications
- _TelegramId and _TelegramToken : if set, send notifications on telegram
- _CalendarCurrencies : list of currencies for calendar events