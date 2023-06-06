Supervisor


The EA is a supervisor that is offering monitoring and control at the account level.

It is working even when market is closed.


Here are the main functionalities:

  • set an account stoploss level
  • set an account takeprofit level
  • send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about new opened / closed trades
  • send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about daily's performance at the end of day
  • shows today's profit percent
  • shows current live profit percent
  • shows total positions
  • shows today's calendar events


Parameters:

  • _RunTime : if not empty, set the first run time
  • _CheckInterval : period between checks in seconds
  • _StopLoss : percentage of equity if set under 10 ( 0 to disable ) , closes all account orders when current losses reaches the stoploss level
  • _TakeProfit : percentage of equity if set under 10 ( 0 to disable ) , closes all account orders when current profit reaches the takeprofit level
  • _NotificationMobile : send notification on MetaQuotes app using MetaquotesID
  • _NotificationEmail : send email notifications
  • _TelegramId and _TelegramToken : if set, send notifications on telegram
  • _CalendarCurrencies : list of currencies for calendar events


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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