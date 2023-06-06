



The EA is a supervisor that is offering monitoring and control at the account level.

It is working even when market is closed.





Here are the main functionalities:

set an account stoploss level

set an account takeprofit level

send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about new opened / closed trades

send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about daily's performance at the end of day

shows today's profit percent

shows current live profit percent

shows total positions

shows today's calendar events





Parameters: