Density level indicator MT5

This indicator is showing level's density prices on background's graph.


Theses levels are showing the prices that are the most traded by the market.

This means that these levels can be used in order to place stoploss or takeprofit for swing orders, or for scalping manually in short time periods.

This gives a statistical advantage as these levels are more likelely to be reached or pullbacked by the market.

It is also usefull on VIX for example to determine when to enter local low volatility.


The indicator has the option to apply a gaussian's filter in order to smooth levels and avoid non statistically peaks.
If the indicator color is set to : "NONE", then the indicator will use the background grid's color.

The History parameter can be set in order for the indicator to calculate more candles than the number of visible candles on the chart.


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Philippe Pauleau
Utilities
The EA is a supervisor that is offering monitoring and control at the account level. It is working even when market is closed. Here are the main functionalities: set an account stoploss level set an account takeprofit level send notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about new opened / closed trades send  notifications ( push, email, telegram ) about daily's performance at the end of day shows today's profit percent shows current live profit percent shows total positions shows today's calenda
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