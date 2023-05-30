Trading Hours by Market Instruments
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Hours indicator draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart.
Inputs:
- The input parameter `UTC time zone shift` sets the user's time zone shift from the UTC,
- The other parameters are used for showing or hiding the frames, or setting the color.
Features:
- Draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart,
- Shows/hide frames for selected exchange,
- Sets the color for selected exchange,
- Supports 17 largest exchanges,
- Supports only timeframes smaller than 1 day.
Feel free to write a message to us with any questions you have. We'll gladly provide answers or implement your feature requests.
Developed by Market-Instruments