Trading Hours by Market Instruments

Trading Hours indicator draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart.

Inputs:

  • The input parameter `UTC time zone shift` sets the user's time zone shift from the UTC,
  • The other parameters are used for showing or hiding the frames, or setting the color. 

Features:

  • Draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart,
  • Shows/hide frames for selected exchange,
  • Sets the color for selected exchange,
  • Supports 17 largest exchanges,
  • Supports only timeframes smaller than 1 day.
Feel free to write a message to us with any questions you have. We'll gladly provide answers or implement your feature requests.

Developed by Market-Instruments


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Experts
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300.  Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),  Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,  Close the order after N candles, Close the
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