Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 April 2024
- Activations: 5
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300. Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section.
Inputs:
- Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`,
- Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero),
- Take profit in percentage (values greater then zero),
- Evaluation frame length,
- Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,
- Close the order after N candles,
- Close the order in profit after N candles
Features:
- Volumes are automatically calculated,
- Complex mathematical model for frame evaluation
We're not responsible for your losses, and this software does not guarantee you profit.
Feel free to write a message to us with any questions you have. We'll gladly provide answers or implement your feature requests.
Developed by Market-Instruments