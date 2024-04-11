Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments

The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300. Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section.

Inputs:

  • Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`,
  • Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero),
  • Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),
  •  Evaluation frame length,
  • Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame, 
  • Close the order after N candles,
  • Close the order in profit after N candles
Features:
  • Volumes are automatically calculated,
  • Complex mathematical model for frame evaluation

We're not responsible for your losses, and this software does not guarantee you profit.

Feel free to write a message to us with any questions you have. We'll gladly provide answers or implement your feature requests.

Developed by Market-Instruments


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5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Trading Hours by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Indicators
Trading Hours indicator draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart. Inputs: The input parameter `UTC time zone shift` sets the user's time zone shift from the UTC, The other parameters are used for showing or hiding the frames, or setting the color.   Features: Draws the frames which represents opening and closing hours of concrete exchange in a chart, Shows/hide frames for selected exchange, Sets the color for selected exchange, Supports 17 larg
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