Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments

The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300. Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section.

Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero),

Features:

We're not responsible for your losses, and this software does not guarantee you profit.

Feel free to write a message to us with any questions you have. We'll gladly provide answers or implement your feature requests.