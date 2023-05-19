Low Drawdown
Experience the power of a LOW DRAWDOWN trading strategy. Developed based on the popular TOB Indicator and multiple proven strategies, this EA is designed to find the highest probability order blocks and place orders accordingly. With active trading that avoids stop hunts and liquidity sweeps, it has the potential to generate consistent profits. To maximize results, keep the news filter true.
Features :-
Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1879491
WARNING: The News Filter does not support back testing. Back testing simply assists us in understanding and modifying the behavior of the EA in order to improve its results.
Add This to Activate News Filter - https://ec.forexprostools.com/
|Symbol
|Recommened - GBPUSD
|Brokers
|Any Regulated
|Account Type
|Raw Spread, VIP, Classic, Pro
|Leverage
|Minimum 1:100
|Timeframe
|5M
|Settings
|Recommended Deposit
|$1000
|Strategy
|True Order Block
Warning:
- As Always Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
- Be aware of the potential risks before purchasing an advisor.
