When the US Market opens, there is a huge increase in volume and therefore volatility. Price tends to 'breakout' from a predefined range, for example, one set during the previous UK trading hours.Time Breakout allows us to easily trade these breakout opportunities.

Features:

Time-based Breakout Analysis: The strategy focuses on specific time intervals that historically exhibit higher market volatility and increased trading activity. By leveraging this knowledge, the Time and Range Breakout Strategy effectively identifies breakout opportunities during these targeted periods.

Price Range Evaluation: The strategy employs a range analysis to determine the optimal breakout levels. It calculates the price range within a specific time period, enabling the system to identify potential breakouts when price exceeds predetermined thresholds.

Customisable Parameters: The Time and Range Breakout Strategy offers flexibility by allowing users to adjust various parameters to suit their trading preferences. Traders can customise time intervals, stop loss setting, take profit levels, and other essential parameters to align the strategy with their unique trading styles and risk tolerance. However This is not necessary as the expert advisor comes pre optimised with default input parameters.

Risk Management: This strategy emphasises risk management principles to protect capital and preserve profits. A stop loss is set on every trade. Different settings for money management are available.

Multi-Symbol: This expert advisor is also capable of trading on multiple symbols on one chart.

Recommended Setup:

Use default parameters

Symbol: USDJPY

Any Timeframe

Directly message if you need help.



