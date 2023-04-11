Williams Pro EA

Williams pro is an expert advisor designed for the market and is built on a foundation of sound trading principles. Unlike many other advisors out there, it does not rely on a grid system or martingale strategy, which can often lead to risky and unpredictable trading. Instead, this expert advisor uses highly reliable and effective indicators which measure momentum in the market and help to identify potential buying and selling opportunities.

The trading algorithm uses the Williams % R indicator for precise entries, exponential moving averages applied to high and low prices and average true range for timely exits. If the trade moves in the right direction, the algorithm will modify stops to break even.

I recommend using this expert advisor on USDJPY M30 but of course it can be used on other high momentum instruments and on other timeframes. The backtest shown is done on USDJPY M30 from 2019 - 2023. The backtest is reflective of the default parameters. The newly added neural network is trained for the USDJPY.

EA Advantages:

There is a hard stop loss placed on all trades (fraction of atr) as soon as the trade is taken, preventing huge losses. There are mechanisms in place to exit the trade early on loosing trades, or before a reversal to secure profits. Can be attached to more than one chart (change magic number). Neural Network filter

Additional Features:

Lot size for each trade can be calculated as to risk a fixed percentage of your account balance or a fixed lot size can be used. There are time settings, which allows you to restrict the expert to only trade between certain times.



