Fimath EA

5

Are you tired of traditional trading approaches that rely on risky strategies like martingale or grid systems? Look no further! Welcome to the world of Fimath, a revolutionary and sophisticated trading system that uses the power of Fibonacci analysis.

About the strategy:

Fimath is a momentum based strategy based on market structure. This tool allows us to place lines at points of support and resistance. Thereafter Fimath will automatically adjust, extend and trade these levels. If you prefer to be completely uninvolved in your trading, there is also a fully automatic mode which can be activated by simply changing the first input and attaching the EA to the chart.

Automatic Setup:

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15

Now let us discuss the inputs.

General Settings:

  1. Automatic - True for fully automatic mode, false for semi-automatic mode.
  2. MagicNumber - Unique identifier for the expert advisor.
  3. MaxSlippagePoints - The maximum of allowed slippage in points.

Automatic Level Finder:

  1. FinderStartHour - Start hour time for finding the support and resistance levels.
  2. FinderStartMinute - Start minute time for finding the support and resistance levels.
  3. FinderEndHour - End hour time for finding the support and resistance levels.
  4. FinderEndMinute - End Minute time for finding the support and resistance levels.

Time Settings:

  1. StartHour - Hour from which trading is enabled.
  2. StartMinute - Minute from which trading is enabled.
  3. EndHour - Last hour of enabled trading.
  4. EndMinute - Last Minute of enabled trading.
  5. TradeOnFriday - True for trades to be taken on Friday, false for no trades to be taken on friday.

Exit Settings:

  1. TpOffsetPoints - Number of points the take profit is set before the calculated take profit based on Fibonacci levels.
  2. SlOffsetPoints - Number of points the stop loss is set after the calculated stop loss based on Fibonacci levels.
  3. TpExtensionMultiplier - Multiplier for the range between distance of support and resistance, where the take profit will be set.
  4. FixedTpPoints - Number of points the take profit is set if UseFixTp is true.
  5. SlSetting - The stop loss setting.

Money Management:

  1. UseFixedLots - If true then fixed lots will be used, if false then fixed percentage risk of account balance will be used.
  2. FixedLots - Fixed lots if UseFixedLots is true.
  3. RiskPerTrade - Fixed percentage risk per trade if UseFixedLots is false.

Max Consecutives:

  1. ResetCandles - Number of bars to wait since the maximum number of consecutive profits or losses was reached.
  2. MaxConsecutiveLosses - Maximum number of consecutive losses.
  3. MaxConsecutiveWins - Maximum number of consecutive winning trade.


Reviews 1
Rappyhood
80
Rappyhood 2023.08.16 00:33 
 

I use fimath strategy to trade and I have been trading with this ea for the past weeks. I can say that this is a great tool to help to catch my trades. I use it in the non automatic mode and it is really good. The developer George also gives a good support and helps with every question and everything you need to set up the bot. Thanks George!

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Rappyhood
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Rappyhood 2023.08.16 00:33 
 

I use fimath strategy to trade and I have been trading with this ea for the past weeks. I can say that this is a great tool to help to catch my trades. I use it in the non automatic mode and it is really good. The developer George also gives a good support and helps with every question and everything you need to set up the bot. Thanks George!

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