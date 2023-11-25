Night Swimmer

4.7

Night Swimmer is a powerful night scalping EA:

Experience night trading with Night Swimmer EA, an advance scalping system designed for low-volatile market conditions. it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA with real ticks modelling and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you.

Before entrusting real funds to this EA, conduct forward testing to thoroughly grasp its behavior.

This EA is completely free, I will appreciate if you can consider writing a 5-star review.


  • Recommended  symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF
  • Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minute chart)
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Features:

  • Optimized for Night Trading: Our EA is specifically tailored to exploit the distinct characteristics of the night market, where price movements tend to be more predictable and less volatile.
  • Mean Reversion Strategy: The EA capitalizes on the tendency of prices to revert to their average values, capturing short-term price fluctuations for consistent gains.
  • Smart Functionality: Our EA incorporates a sophisticated algorithm that intelligently identifies underperforming trades. By analyzing market conditions and trade performance, the EA can automatically close out losing positions at optimal price points, effectively minimizing potential losses.

    Requirements:

    • Run continuously on VPS (to ensure uninterrupted trading)
    • Sensitive to spread, a good ECN account is necessary 
    • Swap-Free account is not necessary but it is recommended

    MT4 Version

    PUBLIC GROUP

    Recommended broker to use for this EA ---------> Link

      Looking for a high quality EA?

      Check out my other EA --------> Harmonizer EA

      Recommended setup:

      Attach the EA to 5-minute (M5) chart of recommended pairs. You can use set files in the comment section. These set files are based on GMT+3. If your broker server uses different time zone, you should change time settings of the EA in set files.

      if you attach the EA to multiple charts, please make sure they have different magic numbers.


      Still Struggling with Time Settings? Follow this Step By Step Guide

      EA parameters:

      Money Management

        Lots: Calculation of initial lot size based on fixed lots

        Risk Percent (0 = Fix): Calculation of the initial lot size based on a percentage of your account capital at risk for each trade. if set to 0, it will use Lots parameter

        Stop Loss: Sets a price threshold (in points) at which a trade automatically closes to limit potential losses

        Take Profit: Sets a price threshold (in points) at which a trade automatically closes to earn the profit

        Break Even: If set to true, this feature automatically adjusts the take profit (TP) level downwards to exit trade without profit, limiting potential losses.

        Activate Break Even after ? Points in Loss: After losing ? points, the take profit automatically trails at break-even

        Adjust Break Even (Points)By using this parameter, you can adjust the break-even point, which is not necessarily the exact same as your position's entry price

        Smart Close: If set to true, the EA automatically closes open positions based on market behavior to manage risk and potentially secure profits, even before reaching the set Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels


        Time Settings

        Please note this EA is designed for Australian forex session, the set files are based on the GMT+3 time zone. Adjust the Time settings accordingly that the EA starts trading in Australian forex session.

          Start Hour: This is the hour at which the EA will be activated. 

          Start Minute: This is the minute at which the EA will be activated

          End Hour: This is the hour at which the EA will be deactivated

          End Minute: This is the minute at which the EA will be deactivated

          Not Friday: If set to true, it will not trade on Fridays


          Strategy Settings

            Max Volatility[(0-30):Weak, (30-100):Strong)]: This parameter sets the maximum allowed volatility for the market the EA will trade in. Higher values represent stronger volatility, and lower values represent weaker volatility. For example, if set to 20 (weak), the EA will only trade in markets with relatively low volatility, potentially reducing the number of trades it takes.

            Caution Factor (%): Sets the EA's risk tolerance for entry. Higher values lead to fewer trades, while lower values allow for more frequent trades

            Evaluate ? Latest Candles: Sets the amount of candles considered for calculations of the strategy
                General

                  Max SpreadMax spread the EA will be allowed to enter a trade

                  GUI: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart

                  Magic: This number should be unique for every EA in your account



                  Reviews 28
                  FUTURES-ALGO
                  131
                  FUTURES-ALGO 2026.01.26 22:57 
                   

                  After n 3 months in real in my accounts, n 2 different brokers i confirm my postive review of october 2025 and it is free! Good job Amir.Thank you

                  Adrian P
                  36
                  Adrian P 2025.07.14 19:32 
                   

                  PERFECT

                  Kidoku
                  23
                  Kidoku 2025.03.06 17:50 
                   

                  terbaik

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                  MT5 Version  (Recommended) Harmonizer EA  is a powerful  grid  trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm  to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is  not overfitted  to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying
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                  FUTURES-ALGO
                  131
                  FUTURES-ALGO 2026.01.26 22:57 
                   

                  After n 3 months in real in my accounts, n 2 different brokers i confirm my postive review of october 2025 and it is free! Good job Amir.Thank you

                  Emanuel533
                  339
                  Emanuel533 2025.12.21 03:36 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2025.07.26 03:00 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Adrian P
                  36
                  Adrian P 2025.07.14 19:32 
                   

                  PERFECT

                  Kidoku
                  23
                  Kidoku 2025.03.06 17:50 
                   

                  terbaik

                  Arthurtherathure
                  231
                  Arthurtherathure 2025.01.29 00:40 
                   

                  Very interesting EA.

                  nunovski
                  283
                  nunovski 2024.12.24 19:42 
                   

                  I had some losses so I do not use it

                  Richard Bethsold
                  1566
                  Richard Bethsold 2024.11.04 18:24 
                   

                  Great EA, thank you!

                  Satchaphong
                  19
                  Satchaphong 2024.09.25 04:16 
                   

                  good EA

                  nakamora
                  31
                  nakamora 2024.09.11 21:50 
                   

                  One of the most easy and most effective expert advisors I've ever seen. It can be profitable if you set it right. The developer is very helpful and helps you if you got any problems, thanks for this great free EA.

                  bgs_ 95810
                  97
                  bgs_ 95810 2024.09.08 14:45 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  ortodoncia_01
                  84
                  ortodoncia_01 2024.08.26 22:00 
                   

                  EXCELLENT WORK !

                  Shinya Suzuki
                  274
                  Shinya Suzuki 2024.08.24 14:10 
                   

                  This is Good EA !

                  caris111
                  88
                  caris111 2024.06.20 03:09 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:35 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Nick
                  236
                  Nick 2024.05.07 17:50 
                   

                  Thanks!

                  The strategy seems to be really profitable only if you have a swap free account.

                  Seth Tetteh
                  2734
                  Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:11 
                   

                  great

                  Jouhnyiesl
                  14
                  Jouhnyiesl 2024.03.04 11:01 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Vítor Barrocas
                  194
                  Vítor Barrocas 2024.03.02 13:24 
                   

                  Admiro a disponibilização gratuita do trabalho desenvolvido, mas os resultados dos testes não foram famosos. Durante os testes para o ano de 2023 o resultado foi positivo (mas pouco) em EURUSD e em outros, sempre negativo. Talvez a culpa seja minha por não ter acertado nas melhores configurações, mas esta foi a minha experiência.

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2024.03.02 13:58
                  Sim, concordo com você. 2023 foi um ano difícil para estratégias noturnas, mas mesmo assim, os resultados não foram negativos. Por exemplo, para USDCHF e um capital de $1000, o lucro foi de $7 (não negativo!). No entanto, se você verificar outros EAs noturnos com o preço em torno de $2000, eles também não tiveram bons resultados em 2023. Acredito que você precise alterar os parâmetros de configuração de horário porque, nos arquivos de configuração, as configurações de horário são baseadas no horário da Europa Oriental (EET). Se você me informar o horário do servidor da sua corretora, posso ajudá-lo.
                  go123
                  39
                  go123 2024.02.23 10:21 
                   

                  你好，请问这个EA的开仓平仓是基于什么策略原理？

                  Amir Hossein Moharreri
                  11238
                  Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2024.02.23 10:26
                  你好，希望一切顺利！ 该 EA 使用均值回归策略，这意味着它在价格高时卖出，在价格低时买入，当价格像亚洲时间市场一样波动时效果最佳 您可以在 EA 本身内直接设置交易时间，它可以在您选择的任何时间运行。但是，为了获得最佳盈利能力，我建议使用格林尼治标准时间 (GMT+3) 东欧时间 (EET) 的晚上 11 点到凌晨 1 点。虽然 EA 可以延长此持续时间以寻找合适的收盘价，但为了避免不必要的风险，它将在最多 5-6 小时内完成。 请注意，此建议仅供参考，实际最佳交易时间可能取决于您所交易的市场和资产。建议您在做出任何交易决策之前进行自己的研究和测试。
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