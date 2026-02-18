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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Harmonizer Extreme
Amir Hossein Moharreri

Harmonizer Extreme

Amir Hossein Moharreri
Amir Hossein Moharreri

Amir Hossein Moharreri

4.6 (45)
5 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 2 059%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 154
Profit Trades:
758 (65.68%)
Loss Trades:
396 (34.32%)
Best trade:
211.36 USD
Worst trade:
-67.19 USD
Gross Profit:
3 785.20 USD (202 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 953.87 USD (143 600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (10.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
274.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
95.11%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.74
Long Trades:
537 (46.53%)
Short Trades:
617 (53.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
4.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-236.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.70 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.00%
Annual Forecast:
133.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.44 USD
Maximal:
236.73 USD (19.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.81% (237.92 USD)
By Equity:
22.42% (119.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 627
NZDCAD 527
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 993
NZDCAD 839
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 43K
NZDCAD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +211.36 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -236.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 7
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.75 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.44 × 18
Alpari-Real01
1.86 × 99
GoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
2.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
3.50 × 2
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
CloverMarket-Online
5.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real31
6.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
7.89 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.23 × 13
FxPro-MT5
10.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Server
10.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real43
11.33 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
12.00 × 1
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
17.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
17.18 × 313
1 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
To use this EA go to ----> Harmonizer EA
No reviews
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.06.30 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 01:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.02 12:39
No swaps are charged
2026.03.02 12:39
No swaps are charged
2026.02.25 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Harmonizer Extreme
999 USD per month
2 059%
0
0
USD
552
USD
105
100%
1 154
65%
95%
1.93
1.59
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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