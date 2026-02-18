- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 154
Profit Trades:
758 (65.68%)
Loss Trades:
396 (34.32%)
Best trade:
211.36 USD
Worst trade:
-67.19 USD
Gross Profit:
3 785.20 USD (202 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 953.87 USD (143 600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (10.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
274.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
95.11%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.74
Long Trades:
537 (46.53%)
Short Trades:
617 (53.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
4.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-236.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.70 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.00%
Annual Forecast:
133.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.44 USD
Maximal:
236.73 USD (19.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.81% (237.92 USD)
By Equity:
22.42% (119.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|627
|NZDCAD
|527
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|993
|NZDCAD
|839
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|43K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +211.36 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -236.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 7
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.63 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.75 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.44 × 18
|
Alpari-Real01
|1.86 × 99
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|3.50 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
CloverMarket-Online
|5.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|6.86 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|7.89 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|9.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|9.23 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5
|10.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Server
|10.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|11.33 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|12.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|17.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|17.18 × 313
To use this EA go to ----> Harmonizer EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
2 059%
0
0
USD
USD
552
USD
USD
105
100%
1 154
65%
95%
1.93
1.59
USD
USD
22%
1:500