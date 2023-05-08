One Minute CHF Scalper

For unbelievable results check my signals at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

For 3 Days only This EA is for free to down load so please give your comments and ratings. Forex Robot MT4 - D103 Scalper EA designed for scalping CHF pairs on the 5 Minute Time frame. I would like to invite you to test our system on 5 Min Time Frame for the following pairs: NZDCHF - AUDCHF - CADCHF - USDCHF.

System also works great on: CADJPY - NZDJPY.

All settings are ready for you and no need to change it.

D103 Scalper was tested for more than 2 years and it shows a huge return on investment.

Bars in test 742097 Ticks modelled 32535316 Modelling quality 75.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread 5
Total net profit 7103.12 Gross profit 42506.90 Gross loss -35403.78
Profit factor 1.20 Expected payoff 4.08
Absolute drawdown 3300.16 Maximal drawdown 9795.29 (36.42%) Relative drawdown 36.42% (9795.29)
Total trades 1741 Short positions (won %) 984 (76.63%) Long positions (won %) 757 (81.24%)
Profit trades (% of total) 1369 (78.63%) Loss trades (% of total) 372 (21.37%)
Largest profit trade 749.38 loss trade -2922.49
Average profit trade 31.05 loss trade -95.17
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 61 (626.38) consecutive losses (loss in money) 9 (-9639.74)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 2347.00 (12) consecutive loss (count of losses) -9639.74 (


Produits recommandés
Battlefield Trader
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Battlefield Trader : dominez le marché avec une précision tactique Battlefield Trader vous propulse en première ligne de la zone de guerre Forex, délivrant des frappes rapides et stratégiques qui capturent de petits gains et génèrent un élan sur le champ de bataille. Conçu pour les traders en quête d’intensité et de contrôle, cet EA transforme chaque mouvement de prix en opportunité tactique. Pourquoi Battlefield Trader l’emporte Exécution instantanée des ordres Bouclier de risque adaptatif Reco
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
MAGIC Bollinger Basket MT new version
AMS Trading
Experts
MAGIC Bollinger Basket Tired of loosing? Here comes the solution. An EASY to use like the ABC fully automated EA. The MAGIC Bollinger Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a martingale system as an option. The Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator are used for entries.  The  advantage  of a Basket Trader, is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the same direction a break even point.  From there the defined TakeProfit will start. It is lik
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Disas Run2
Mohammad Bagher Mayali
Experts
This expert  has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details. Help: Lot=Volume TP=Take Profit SL=Stop Loss Order = number of orders  Currency EURUSD & Period H1  It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory. - example: balance 1000 Standard or Micro Lot:Volume = 1 TP:Take Profit = 50 SL:stop loss = 1000 Order:number of orders = 1  balance 100 Standard or Micro  Lo
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Experts
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
Axel Bot MT4
Salman Metioui
Experts
Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
LENA Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
LENA Scalp vec une technologie de stop-loss avancée utilisant l'intelligence artificielle, le Lena Expert Advisor offre une expérience de trading innovante. Le robot Lena évite les niveaux de stop-loss élevés, le Martingale et le trading de grille. Il utilise à la place un système de stop-loss dynamique qui s'adapte aux conditions du marché. L'analyse basée sur l'intelligence artificielle aide à identifier les opportunités clés du marché, en accord avec sa stratégie soigneusement conçue. Cette
Euro Trend VAR
Victor Adamuz
Experts
Euro Trend es un EA que opera en el par EURUSD,en temporalidad de 15 minutos. Es un robot que busca encontrar puntos de entrada cuando se producen cambios en la tendencia, usando dos indicadores técnicos principalmente, el RSI y el Bull/Bear Power.  Para máximizar el beneficio y aprovechar los movimientos fuertes de la tendencia no se usa Profit fijo,dejando así  correr las ganancias.  No se usan sistemas de GRID,ni martingala,así como estrategias de entrada en las aperturas de mercado,ni moment
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Experts
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Experts
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicateurs
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Aggressive Lifting MT4
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD .set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
Le   Breakout Robot EA   est un outil de trading spécialisé conçu pour automatiser   les ruptures temporelles   . L'EA trace une fourchette de prix et des lignes hautes/basse selon des paramètres temporels spécifiés. Lorsque le prix franchit le plus haut ou le plus bas de cette fourchette définie, l'EA exécute automatiquement les transactions. La fonctionnalité principale du système est axée sur la   rupture de l'EUR/JPY   entre 22h00 et 02h00 GMT, tandis que son architecture flexible permet de
Athekros
Jacob Zerella
Experts
Introduction to Athekros The development team has a finance and risk management background and for this reason the EA exploits main financial theories in order to trade. The trading system has been built with a primary goal: replicate the strategies of investment funds exploiting the accessibility of retail trading systems. For this reason performance are designed for longer time horizons. You do not need any knowledge, use default settings and no pre-optimization needed since optimization is no
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatisez votre stratégie Fimathe MT4 - Commerce avec efficacité et précision Description : La stratégie Fimathe est largement reconnue pour sa rentabilité, mais elle est également réputée pour nécessiter de longues heures de surveillance du marché. Pour remédier à ce problème, nous vous présentons Fimathe MT4, un robot qui automatise l'exécution de votre stratégie. Comment ça marche : Fimathe MT4 fonctionne en mode "semi-automatique". Vous effectuez votre analyse et le robot exécute les tra
RevertProFX
Jeremy Seydler
Experts
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: The EA identifies extremely s
ADX Gold Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/years (back test). Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:  32  usd/0.01 ounce   depend on your broker  and  your account   ( adjust t
Perceptrader AI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
Mega Trade
Ho Sau Chan
Experts
MEGA TRADE MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD. EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves.  Features Minimal deposit: USD 50 Default Settings for EURUSD - H1 Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes Every trade is protected by stop-loss Doesn't use martingale Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders Input parameters  Auto l
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Experts
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Avis important : L'Expert Advisor Fire Wave est spécifiquement conçu pour fonctionner sur la paire GBP/USD en utilisant l'échelle de temps de 5 minutes. Utiliser l'EA sur des échelles de temps plus élevées (comme H1 ou plus) augmente significativement le risque et pourrait entraîner des pertes plus importantes que prévu. Cela est dû aux calculs uniques de la stratégie, optimisés pour le graphique de 5 minutes. Cependant, si vous préférez un risque plus faible avec des rendements moindres, l'EA p
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Plus de l'auteur
Spider Man 104
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
Experts
For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $99 for first 50 purchase then 299. The most Unique Ea for Forex Pairs on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results.  T
Spider Man Gold 108
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
Experts
For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 
Filtrer:
Paris
207
Paris 2023.06.27 02:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

wakstrader
86
wakstrader 2023.06.04 05:38 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
463
Réponse du développeur Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2023.06.04 07:02
Terima kasih atas pengalaman dan pendapat positif Anda, dan saya berharap Anda sukses
patrickdrew
2703
patrickdrew 2023.05.24 08:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
463
Réponse du développeur Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2023.05.28 19:44
Thanks for the update. Wishing you a great results.
Maksym Smyrnov
357
Maksym Smyrnov 2023.05.17 13:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis