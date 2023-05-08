One Minute CHF Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
- Sürüm: 2.30
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
For 3 Days only This EA is for free to down load so please give your comments and ratings. Forex Robot MT4 - D103 Scalper EA designed for scalping CHF pairs on the 5 Minute Time frame. I would like to invite you to test our system on 5 Min Time Frame for the following pairs: NZDCHF - AUDCHF - CADCHF - USDCHF.
System also works great on: CADJPY - NZDJPY.
All settings are ready for you and no need to change it.
D103 Scalper was tested for more than 2 years and it shows a huge return on investment.
|Bars in test
|742097
|Ticks modelled
|32535316
|Modelling quality
|75.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|5
|Total net profit
|7103.12
|Gross profit
|42506.90
|Gross loss
|-35403.78
|Profit factor
|1.20
|Expected payoff
|4.08
|Absolute drawdown
|3300.16
|Maximal drawdown
|9795.29 (36.42%)
|Relative drawdown
|36.42% (9795.29)
|Total trades
|1741
|Short positions (won %)
|984 (76.63%)
|Long positions (won %)
|757 (81.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1369 (78.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|372 (21.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|749.38
|loss trade
|-2922.49
|Average
|profit trade
|31.05
|loss trade
|-95.17
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|61 (626.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-9639.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2347.00 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-9639.74 (
