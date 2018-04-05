Katana Breakout

The volatility breakout strategy "Katana" is a minimalist and intraday trading strategy on Japanese yen pairs, especially USDJPY that uses the daily range and midpoint of the current trading day to calculate potential breakout points on hourly data (H1). It incorporates a stop-loss and specifies exit points at a certain time of day. The strategy uses the previous day's candlestick pattern to identify high probability breakout days. By utilizing the daily range and midpoint of the current day's trading, traders can identify potential breakout levels and manage risk effectively with stop-loss orders and predetermined exit hour.

FEATURES:

SETTINGS:

- Breakout multiplier, Default: 0.5

- Opening order activation hour, Default: 7

- Position exit hour, Default: 23

- Stoploss factor as multiple of today's range, shall be <= 1.0, Default: 0.5

- Previous day body-to-range ratio (BTRR), open trade if BTRR is less than value set here, Default: 0.65

- Position size in percentage, Default: 1

- Option of fixed volume for position sizing

- Option of long only, short only trading

Cheers,

Happy trading!