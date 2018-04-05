Katana Breakout

The volatility breakout strategy "Katana" is a minimalist and  intraday trading strategy on Japanese yen pairs, especially USDJPY that uses the daily range and midpoint of the current trading day to calculate potential breakout points on hourly data (H1). It incorporates a stop-loss and specifies exit points at a certain time of day. The strategy uses the previous day's candlestick pattern to identify high probability breakout days. By utilizing the daily range and midpoint of the current day's trading, traders can identify potential breakout levels and manage risk effectively with stop-loss orders and predetermined exit hour.

FEATURES:

  • One hour (H1) timeframe
  • For forex, indices, and commodities
  • Uses daily range and previous day candlestick formation to identify pre-breakout market conditions
  • No Indicators
  • Stop loss based on range identified above
  • End-of-day exit
  • Percentage based position sizing
  • Employs stop orders to avoid slippage and missing out breakout

SETTINGS:

- Breakout multiplier, Default: 0.5

- Opening order activation hour, Default: 7

- Position exit hour, Default: 23

 - Stoploss factor as multiple of today's range, shall be <= 1.0,  Default: 0.5

- Previous day body-to-range ratio (BTRR), open trade if BTRR is less than value set here, Default: 0.65

 - Position size in percentage, Default: 1

- Option of  fixed volume for position sizing

- Option of long only, short only trading

Cheers,

Happy trading!


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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