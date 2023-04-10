Turtle Breakout EA

The Breakout Trading Strategy "Turtle" is a trading strategy that enters into a position when long period highs or lows are broken and exits the position when short period highs or lows are broken. This strategy aims to capitalize on significant price movements that break through established support or resistance levels. The long period highs and lows serve as a signal for a potential breakout, while the short period highs and lows serve as a signal to exit the position before the momentum fades. This strategy can be applied to any financial market and can be used to trade both long and short positions.

The strategy utilizes stop orders to avoid fake breakouts and to manage risk. Additionally, there is a choice of fixed or percentage position sizing to optimize risk management.

Works with many symbols, such as forex, indices, gold, oil, gas, and others.

PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much!

IMPORTANT SETTINGS:

entry period - at the highest/lowest of how many candlesticks to make an stop order to enter a position (which means it doesn't immediately enter the position at the market price, but places at the highest high/lowest low a stop order for additional confirmation)

exit period - at the highest/lowest of how many candlesticks to exit a position

how long to keep orders active for, in mins - duration of the stop order (ex: for buy positions, if new highest high is established, the EA places a buy stop order at the highest high for the duration (in minutes) specified in this setting.





FEATURES:



- Real Strategy

- No bullshit indicators

- Choice of Long-only, short-only, or both

- M5 to Weekly

- Percentage based position sizing

- NO grid or martingale position sizing

Version 2.0 added features:

- moving average filter (ex: allow buy signal if the price is over the simple moving average and vice versa)

- stoploss as percentage of the price

- trailing stoploss that activates once the price is above the breakeven price

- option of trading in a direction if the previous trade in the same direction wasn't a loss





Cheers!

Happy Trading!



