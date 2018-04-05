Shiruken Swing

The 'Shuriken' breakout strategy is not only simple but also highly effective! It enters a position based on the previous day's high or low when the market is uncertain, in anticipation of a breakout in one direction. 

One of the key features of Shuriken is its dollar-based stop loss and profit target, rather than relying on pips. This approach ensures a more confident and decisive trading experience, allowing traders to take control of their trades.

This strategy can be used for both swing and day trading, depending on the dollar amount of the stop loss and profit target.


Features:
- dollar stoploss and profit target
- fixed or percentage position sizing
- pure price action based (no indicators)
- Employs stop orders to avoid slippage and missing out breakout
- Choice of long only/short only positions or both
- Separate profit target option for long and short trades

Suggested timeframe - 15 minutes
Suggested symbols - Nasdaq index and GBPJPY
Suggested active order periods - 7:00 to 23:00 

Cheers,
Happy Trading!


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Turtle Breakout EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
The Breakout Trading Strategy "Turtle" is a trading strategy that enters into a position when long period highs or lows are broken and exits the position when short period highs or lows are broken. This strategy aims to capitalize on significant price movements that break through established support or resistance levels. The long period highs and lows serve as a signal for a potential breakout, while the short period highs and lows serve as a signal to exit the position before the momentum fades
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
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Rocket Breakout EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
5 (1)
Experts
This  Rocket Breakout Strategy for NASDAQ index is a trading strategy that focuses on breakouts from a range based on previous days, using a volatility filter to identify pre-breakout situations and a trend filter. This strategy employs a stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk, with higher profit targets for long entries and lower for short entries. The strategy also includes an end-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events. Percentage-based position sizing is used for
Katana Breakout
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
The volatility breakout strategy "Katana" is a minimalist and  intraday trading strategy on Japanese yen pairs, especially USDJPY that uses the daily range and midpoint of the current trading day to calculate potential breakout points on hourly data (H1). It incorporates a stop-loss and specifies exit points at a certain time of day. The strategy uses the previous day's candlestick pattern to identify high probability breakout days. By utilizing the daily range and midpoint of the current day's
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