Shiruken Swing

The 'Shuriken' breakout strategy is not only simple but also highly effective! It enters a position based on the previous day's high or low when the market is uncertain, in anticipation of a breakout in one direction.

One of the key features of Shuriken is its dollar-based stop loss and profit target, rather than relying on pips. This approach ensures a more confident and decisive trading experience, allowing traders to take control of their trades.

This strategy can be used for both swing and day trading, depending on the dollar amount of the stop loss and profit target.