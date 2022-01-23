Boom Crash 500 Index

1

Synthetic indeces are one of a kind of forex markets. Specially, on boom and crash indices on M1 timeframe is really interesting.

I always thought that it was impossible to catch spikes safely until today. Everything has it's limits. This EA is based on martingale strategy with low drawdown.

Max grid level is 3. When each trades goes on drawdown, the next trade will be multiplied by 2.

The EA does not use take-profit or stoploss. So the backtesting will show the same results as real-time trading. It will only close trades after a spike appears. 

This EA only trades both BOOM 500 and CRASH 500 indices.

How to install

  • This EA must be attached to ONLY one of Boom 500 Index or Crash 500 Index, on M1 timeframe
  • I recommend only 0.1 Lots per $100 of balance
  • There is no need to adjust any input parameters except "starting_lots" , the EA is already in it's best performance
  • EA should run on a VPS continuously

Feel free to ask questions and download the free demo.

Filter:
abdulaziz atash
70
abdulaziz atash 2025.09.03 12:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jp10601060Jp
21
Jp10601060Jp 2023.07.10 19:21 
 

Bought the robot but it doesnt work and the creator doesnt respond to any requests. DONT BUY THIS RUBBISH

Saidaxmad Aralxanov
23
Saidaxmad Aralxanov 2023.04.06 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Naushad Saiyed
53
Naushad Saiyed 2022.09.12 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Somany San
190
Somany San 2022.08.10 02:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Moshabi Malema
25
Moshabi Malema 2022.07.10 10:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Felipertc
99
Felipertc 2022.03.28 03:56 
 

The EA is not working because of this Eur and Xau error. Already?

Jorge Thornberry
25
Jorge Thornberry 2022.03.07 04:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan
3416
Reply from developer Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan 2022.03.07 13:53
Hello! Thank you for your purchase! I will soon upload a tutorial video for paid users. And i will send you more details and instructions about the EA.
victor4ng
81
victor4ng 2022.01.29 18:28 
 

error message-symbol XAUUSD does not exists and will be excluded from the list in block #775

Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan
3416
Reply from developer Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan 2022.01.31 01:01
MQL5 requires 'automatic validation' to upload, So it automatically tests the EA on XAUUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD. Since this EA was designed to trade on Boom and Crash 500 index from Deriv, it couldn't complete the test. So i did a script for XAUUSD and EURUSD for the automatic validation. Deriv doesn't have XAUUSD and EURUSD, there should be no problem.
Reply to review