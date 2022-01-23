Boom Crash 500 Index
- Experts
- Sergelen Khongoruud Bayasgalan
- Version: 1.0
Synthetic indeces are one of a kind of forex markets. Specially, on boom and crash indices on M1 timeframe is really interesting.
I always thought that it was impossible to catch spikes safely until today. Everything has it's limits. This EA is based on martingale strategy with low drawdown.
Max grid level is 3. When each trades goes on drawdown, the next trade will be multiplied by 2.
The EA does not use take-profit or stoploss. So the backtesting will show the same results as real-time trading. It will only close trades after a spike appears.
This EA only trades both BOOM 500 and CRASH 500 indices.
How to install
- This EA must be attached to ONLY one of Boom 500 Index or Crash 500 Index, on M1 timeframe
- I recommend only 0.1 Lots per $100 of balance
- There is no need to adjust any input parameters except "starting_lots" , the EA is already in it's best performance
- EA should run on a VPS continuously
Feel free to ask questions and download the free demo.
