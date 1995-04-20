Ivy Smart GPT Indicator

What you get upon purchase:

-Lifetime support for the use of the system

- Easy to use, clean user friendly interface with no single settings required

- Arrow Signals showing where to buy and sell

-Visual Arrows, Sound Alert, Email and sms alert functionalities

- Customizable colors and sizes

-Lifetime Updates

- Both Trend and breakout signals

-Appropriate signals for both Entry levels, Take profit levels and stop loss

 Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES

ACCURATE SIGNALS WITH SIMPLE AND USER FRIENDLY INTERFACE MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNBEATABLE. This system has a target pip range of only 10-75 pips per trade depending on currency Volatility and is reliable.


How to use this Indicator.

This is a smart and flexible forex Indicator which fits all types of Traders. 

This Powerful Indicator can be used on timeframes from 1 minutes to 1Hour.

All timeframes are profitable and the choice of timeframe depends on individual Trader (user).

Traders who prefer placing trades several times daily will love 1minutes or 5minites Timeframe while Traders who prefer less than 10 trades daily might go for 5 Minutes - 15 Minutes timeframe..

What kind of trader are you? Kindly Download Test, and select your preferred Timeframe. All Timeframes are Accurate. Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES


Prodotti consigliati
Breakout Notindy
Danni Jumena
Indicatori
This Indicator will notified you when market going to trend reversal, build with candlestick pattern strategy  --> Sell Reversal Notification will flag with the Yellow arrow --> Buy Reversal Notification will flag with the Pink arrow After Flag Appear, the market usually reverse but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when market in the middle of the trend
Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Indicatori
A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
Indicatori
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore funziona con la teoria delle onde di Elliott in due modi: Modalità automatica: In questa modalità, l'indicatore rileverà automaticamente le cinque onde motrici sul grafico in conformità alla teoria delle onde di Elliott. Fornirà previsioni e individuerà potenziali zone di inversione. Inoltre, avrà la capacità di generare avvisi e messaggi push per informare i trader sugli sviluppi importanti. Questa funzionalità automatica semplifica il processo di identificazione e analisi dei
R Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicatori
Questo indicatore utilizza più indicatori per generare scambi di segnali vincenti L'indicatore R Signals è un sistema di trading FX completo che stampa accurate frecce di acquisto e vendita sul grafico. L'indicatore appare nella finestra principale del grafico MT4 come frecce colorate di verde e rosso. L'utilizzo di segnali generati da un singolo indicatore può essere rischioso durante il trading. Questo perché l'utilizzo di un solo indicatore per fare trading può dare più falsi segnali. Pert
Testing Trade
Glory Orluike Echonwere
Indicatori
The indicator is a 15-minute signal indicator for all types of traders. Meaning, you could make lots of profits trading two different signals in one indicator. NOTE: Both indicators are channels for achieving the same result. RED ARROW -- Sell Signal BLUE ARROW -- Buy Signal Purchase now to be part of our community. We offer standard chart setups for both novice and intermediate traders. Trade with ease!
FREE
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicatori
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicatori
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
Graphic shapes
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Indicatore Tecnico per la Rilevazione di Forti Pattern di Azione del Prezzo: Pin Bar, Inside Bar e Outside Bar Introduzione: Nel campo dell'analisi tecnica, i pattern di azione del prezzo fungono da indicatori vitali dei potenziali movimenti di mercato. Abbiamo sviluppato un sofisticato indicatore tecnico che semplifica l'individuazione di robusti pattern di azione del prezzo sui grafici. Il nostro indicatore è specializzato nella rilevazione di tre pattern essenziali: il Pin Bar, l'Inside Bar
Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4
Edwin Christian
Experts
Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4 Simple strategy. Serious results. Built for traders who want a professional-grade EA using one of the most time-tested indicators: RSI . This Expert Advisor automatically places market orders when price shows potential exhaustion based on RSI levels — with dynamic SL/TP using ATR, plus optional break-even and trailing stop logic. Strategy Overview This EA enters trades based on RSI threshold signals : Buy Entry : RSI crosses below the define
Complet trend
Isivan Gori
Indicatori
This indicator shows in a subwindow the trend in M1, M5, H1, D1 timeframes based on MA, MACD, Stochastic This way you could see in once in different timeframes what happening.  This is my first free indicator. Please follow I will put here some more. Thank you for you attention.  . . . . . lfknglkslksnlgslgnsflgjrpoesv ,msv lkrjpfjésmdg sd.npo4wsmdglknsp4jwpkeégmfs.lkmp Thank you
FREE
Real Trade
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Real Trade commercia su intervalli di tempo inferiori a 1 ora. Fai trading in direzioni rialziste e ribassiste. Scambia con le direzioni di tendenza del tempo più elevate e scambia la prima candela. Usa l'opposto per uscire o usa il rapporto per uscire 1:1 o superiore insieme ai trailing stop. Scambia tendenze reali durante le ore attive e con una direzione di tendenza più alta per i migliori risultati. Indicatore di carico nel tester per studiare i risultati e il potenziale. Usa le frecce scal
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante "cool volumes" è stato creato sulla base dei volumi in teak su MT4. L'indicatore stesso tiene traccia in un determinato periodo di tempo (selezione del periodo di tempo) del numero di volumi per l'acquisto o la vendita. E quando c'è un eccesso anomalo dei volumi di venditori o acquirenti, emette un segnale per vendere o acquistare. Nella finestra in basso vengono disegnati grafici a barre colorati, in cui il colore verde mostra la predominanza degli acquirenti al mome
SFO Trend Racer
Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
Indicatori
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
Candle Pattern Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
simple indicator based on some candle patterns recognition arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition two strategies available you can enable / disable them indicator can work on any chart and time frame i prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1 red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation Green arrows appears below candle showing a bull signal a
Heiken Ashi Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicatori
Description Heiken Ashi Multicurrency  is a colored well-known multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a smoothed candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error m
BeST Profit Taker Exits
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicatori
BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
Femade Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicatori
Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicatori
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
DayNight Fibonacci
Olalekan Gisanrin
Indicatori
This indicator detects trade direction and sends notification to your mobile phone so that you can  enter/exit a trade without having to be seated in front of desktop computer all day and night. Although you have to execute/send an order yourself, you can setup rules through the setting made available for proper lots size base on the available balance/fund you are trading with. The opportunity to take a profit at the right time and set reasonable stop loss that will not be overwhelming and gett
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
MACD colored
AMS Trading
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the standard MACD indicator, but showing the changes up and down colored. It is a nice assistance to visualize our Expert MAGIC MACD. MAGIC MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41144?period=0 MAGIC MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41151?period=0 Inputs in the Indicator: Fast EMA: standard is 12 Slow EMA: standard is 26 Signal: depending on what you want to see. For the MAGIC MACD the standard is 1 in common settings: Fixed M
FIBO Trend PRO mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the   FIBO Trend PRO  indicator     Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive
Arah Trend
Edi Marsel
Indicatori
ARAH TREND is an indicator to detect the current trend, and predict next trend.  Its very simple way to know trend because   the display so clear. Trend changes are indicated by indicator color change. That's great as an entry point.  The advantages of this indicator : - Beautiful Entry Points - No Need Setting - Suitable for all time frames - Geat for GBPUSD and Gold TF H1 - The display is simple and clear It can also be combined with your mainstay indicator so that the entry point is more acc
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicatori
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Dynamic SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicatori
Dynamic SR Trend Channel Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Fibo Linear Channel
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicatori
Colored indicator of the linear channel based on the Fibonacci sequence. It is used for making trading decisions and analyzing market sentiment. The channel boundaries represent strong support/resistance levels, as they are the Fibonacci proportion levels. Users can select the number of displayed lines of channel boundaries on the chart by means of the input parameters. Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different calculation periods leads to displaying a system of c
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Anchored VWAP con Dynamic Risk Assistant   è un potente strumento di analisi tecnica che calcola il prezzo medio ponderato per il volume (VWAP) da un punto selezionato dall'utente sul grafico. Ciò consente ai trader di ancorare il calcolo a qualsiasi evento di mercato significativo, come un breakout, un massimo o un minimo, la pubblicazione degli utili o l'impatto di notizie importanti, per analizzare con precisione l'andamento dei prezzi e dei volumi. Assistente dinamico per i rischi integrato
Altri dall’autore
Ivy Smart EA
iyiola james
Experts
Yo can watch the Robot trade here https://youtu.be/LkadOz4sedU Remember to change THE MM POSSITION SIZING SETTING IN EA FOR YOUR ACCOUNT TYPE. MM POSSITION SIZING FOR MICRO ACCOUNT=3,000 TO 5,000 MM POSSITION SIZING FOR STANDARD ACCOUNT = 30,000 TO 50,000 This is the best EA you can find anywhere. It runs with the safest algorithm that monitors the market 24 hours 7 days. This product is good for everyone, it's user friendly with over 6000 lines of codes.  Please read this instructions carefu
Rocket Profit Combo5
iyiola james
Indicatori
This is a great Metatrader5 Tool , which you can use Daily for your profitable Trading. The Accuracy is the best system you need to succeed in trading without stress. The signals doesn't repaint at all, alerts on bar close, and stays glued. The system works on MT5 and another version for MT4 also available. What you get upon purchase: -Lifetime support for the use of the system -   Easy to use, clean user friendly interface with no single settings required -   Arrow Signals showing where to b
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione