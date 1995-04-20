Ivy Smart GPT Indicator

What you get upon purchase:



-Lifetime support for the use of the system

- Easy to use, clean user friendly interface with no single settings required

- Arrow Signals showing where to buy and sell

-Visual Arrows, Sound Alert, Email and sms alert functionalities

- Customizable colors and sizes

-Lifetime Updates

- Both Trend and breakout signals

-Appropriate signals for both Entry levels, Take profit levels and stop loss

Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES

ACCURATE SIGNALS WITH SIMPLE AND USER FRIENDLY INTERFACE MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNBEATABLE. This system has a target pip range of only 10-75 pips per trade depending on currency Volatility and is reliable.





How to use this Indicator.

This is a smart and flexible forex Indicator which fits all types of Traders.

This Powerful Indicator can be used on timeframes from 1 minutes to 1Hour.

All timeframes are profitable and the choice of timeframe depends on individual Trader (user).

Traders who prefer placing trades several times daily will love 1minutes or 5minites Timeframe while Traders who prefer less than 10 trades daily might go for 5 Minutes - 15 Minutes timeframe..

What kind of trader are you? Kindly Download Test, and select your preferred Timeframe. All Timeframes are Accurate. Preferred timeframe is 15 MINUTES



