EA Leggera

EA Leggera is an advanced, highly effective Expert Advisor with a reliable and safe strategy. This is a professional trading tool that has the synergistic power of advanced flat trading methods and adaptive trend methods. The implemented methods have allowed us to increase efficiency and speed when considering the market situation, in order to use every moment in the market to our advantage. The analytical block, together with the price chart data, takes into account incoming news, current spreads, time and day of the week! One of the main advantages of EA Leggera is the multi-criteria optimization of system parameters, which allows us to simultaneously improve such indicators as profit factor, recovery factor and reduce drawdown, thus we get a synergistic effect from an adaptive genetic algorithm.

Telegram chat of the project: https://t.me/tts_chat

To contact me: https://t.me/artemtitarenko


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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The EA is meant for opening trades at a certain time. All parameters of trades being opened are adjustable: take profit, stop loss, opening time, opening direction (may be both directions), lot of orders. The EA has 12 settings for different opening time, however the EA can also open trades at the same time if required. Just keep in mind that the EA can perform 12 various operations at different time and with different take profit, stop loss, etc. Settings: Lot_1 = 0.1 - lot for the first setti
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The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
EA Leggera MT4
Artem Titarenko
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EA Leggera is an advanced, highly effective Expert Advisor with a reliable and safe strategy. This is a professional trading tool that has the synergistic power of advanced flat trading methods and adaptive trend methods. The implemented methods have allowed us to increase efficiency and speed when considering the market situation, in order to use every moment in the market to our advantage. The analytical block, together with the price chart data, takes into account incoming news, current sprea
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TopBiz777 2023.06.22 14:17 
 

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