EA Leggera MT4

EA Leggera is an advanced, highly effective Expert Advisor with a reliable and safe strategy. This is a professional trading tool that has the synergistic power of advanced flat trading methods and adaptive trend methods. The implemented methods have allowed us to increase efficiency and speed when considering the market situation, in order to use every moment in the market to our advantage. The analytical block, together with the price chart data, takes into account incoming news, current spreads, time and day of the week! One of the main advantages of EA Leggera is the multi-criteria optimization of system parameters, which allows us to simultaneously improve such indicators as profit factor, recovery factor and reduce drawdown, thus we get a synergistic effect from an adaptive genetic algorithm.

Telegram chat of the project: https://t.me/tts_chat

To contact me: https://t.me/artemtitarenko


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TopBiz777
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TopBiz777 2023.06.22 14:17 
 

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