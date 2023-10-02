RSi CSM
- Indicators
- Emir Revolledo
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 October 2024
- Activations: 5
*NOTE :
RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold.
Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.
RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter.
It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice.
Product Advantages:
Input Parameters
Input Parameters
- RSi settings - Default parameter is Period 14 with 65/35 level. The higher or lower the level, will be fewer but more accurate signal
- Types of Line Graph, Dashboard and Market Trends
- Display settings - Font Currency Color, Signal Color, Line Colors and placement of X and Y-axis objects
- Computer, Email and Chart Alert
