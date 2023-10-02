RSi CSM

RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold.

Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.

RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter.

It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice.

Product Advantages:

  • Free EA to Manage your Trades. Message me for more details

Input Parameters

  • RSi settings - Default parameter is Period 14 with 65/35 level. The higher or lower the level, will be fewer but more accurate signal
  • Types of Line Graph, Dashboard and Market Trends
  • Display settings - Font Currency Color, Signal Color, Line Colors and placement of X and Y-axis objects
  • Computer, Email and Chart Alert


Reply to review