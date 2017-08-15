MAJOR CHANGES HAS BEEN MADE. Parameter description will be changed. EXPECT ANOTHER UPDATE BEFORE JUNE ENDS.





PRICE WILL GO UP AFTER THE FINAL UPDATE.





True Currency Meter with Email and SMS push notifications!

Have you ever wondered why would some pairs would move more than others, and 100 pips on EURGBP is bigger than 100 pips on EURUSD? And during the news, some would move 200 pips but some would only move 150 pips? This is the key to the newly developed "28 pairs" True Currency Strength Meter.

One has to know that all pairs are UNIQUE and are DIFFERENT from each other. GBP and JPY pairs usually move so fast, but other pairs don't. This is the key to my TRUE CURRENCY METER for a new calculation has been made to balance these 8 Major Currencies. Given that each pair has a different behavior, all of them were balanced in accordance with their market movement, which is basically based on PIPS. A typical Currency Strength meter doesn't even taken into consideration that the VALUE of 100 pips from "EURGBP" can be different from the value of your 100 pips on "EURUSD". But this newly Currency Strength Meter put the calculation into a new level in which all "28 pairs" are calculated with the same bases just to get the Real Strength of EACH CURRENCY. In which, the key to a TRUE currency meter is a "BALANCED CURRENCY STRENGTH METER".





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