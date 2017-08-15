True Currency Strength Meter

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True Currency Meter with Email and SMS push notifications!

Have you ever wondered why would some pairs would move more than others, and 100 pips on EURGBP is bigger than 100 pips on EURUSD? And during the news, some would move 200 pips but some would only move 150 pips? This is the key to the newly developed "28 pairs" True Currency Strength Meter.

One has to know that all pairs are UNIQUE and are DIFFERENT from each other. GBP and JPY pairs usually move so fast, but other pairs don't. This is the key to my TRUE CURRENCY METER for a new calculation has been made to balance these 8 Major Currencies. Given that each pair has a different behavior, all of them were balanced in accordance with their market movement, which is basically based on PIPS. A typical Currency Strength meter doesn't even taken into consideration that the VALUE of 100 pips from "EURGBP" can be different from the value of your 100 pips on "EURUSD". But this newly Currency Strength Meter put the calculation into a new level in which all "28 pairs" are calculated with the same bases just to get the Real Strength of EACH CURRENCY. In which, the key to a TRUE currency meter is a "BALANCED CURRENCY STRENGTH METER".


Parameters

  • Time Frame - Choose the timeframe you want from M1 to Monthly
  • Period - input number from 0 to infinite, like 5, 10, 100, 1000 to check the period, *NOTE: putting "0" (zero) means you current candle. Example: D1 with 0 period means the strength on current day candle.
  • Currency Colors
  • Object - Edit the space between the percent and currency on the upper right corner.
  • Type of alerts
  • Sound Alerts
  • Alert Settings
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Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Infinite Currency Strength Meter All Pairs MT5
Emir Revolledo
5 (1)
Indicators
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it is strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is a major pair, metal, CFD, commodity, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter cannot solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter on a real-time basis. S
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicators
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Moving Average Currency Strength Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.32 (19)
Indicators
(Currently 30% OFF) Before reading the description of this indicator, I just want to introduce to you following concept Moving Average Line - Typical moving average which is based on one chart alone.  Currency Strength Line - The moving average of a certain pair in which the strength is based on 28 pairs. Can be said as the real moving average line. Moving Average indeed is one of the most popular indicator which almost every trader use. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which
MACD Currency Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.6 (35)
Indicators
Currently at 33% discount! MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice. Product Advant
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicators
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
RSi CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicators
*NOTE : 40% Discount for early buyers! Release of Free EA will be 2nd week of November Discount is over once FREE EA is available RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 ma
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