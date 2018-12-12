Moving Average Currency Strength Meter

4.32

(Currently 30% OFF)


Before reading the description of this indicator, I just want to introduce to you following concept

Moving Average Line - Typical moving average which is based on one chart alone. 

Currency Strength Line - The moving average of a certain pair in which the strength is based on 28 pairs. Can be said as the real moving average line.


Moving Average indeed is one of the most popular indicator which almost every trader use.

Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.

Moving Average Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which gives you the Moving Average with algorithm of Currency Strength Meter.


The BLUE line is the normal MOVING AVERAGE LINE which every trader use. While the RED line is the CURRENCY STRENGTH LINE.

Indicator Parameters

  • MACD Settings
    • Tweak Timeframe 
    • Moving Average TIMEFRAMES- Choose the timeframe you want from M1 to MN
    • Currency Line Period - Input PERIOD for Currency Line  *NOTE: putting "zero" means the current candle. Example: D1 with period 0 means the strength on current D1 candle
    • Moving Average Line Period - PERIOD for Moving Average
    • Method - Moving Average Method
    • Moving Average Shift - Shift of line for your moving average
    • Price - Choose what type of price to be used
    • PIPS CROSS - Difference between Moving Average Line and Currency Strength Line to tell whether a pair is trending or crossing
  • DISPLAY SETTINGS
    • Font - Edit Font
    • Show or Hide Strengths, Trends and Moving Average
    • Currency Colors
    • Signal Colors
    • Line Colors
    • X and Y-axis of Objects
  • ALERT Settings
    • Alert based on - Choose between Time Interval based or a Change of Direction based alert.
    • Type of Alert - Choose to get alert from Market Direction, Currency Strength or Both
    • Market Direction Alert - Give alert just on trending pairs, crossing pairs, waiting pairs or alert on all Directions
    • Computer Alert  - This is a CHART alert. Choose if you want to get alert by chart's pair only or by all pairs
    • E-mail Alert       - This is a MAIL notification alert. Choose if you want to get report by chart's pair only or by all pairs
    • Mobile ALert     - This is a metatrader app phone alert. Choose if you want to get alert/report by chart's pair only or by all pairs
    • Alert me at      - Choose what time you want to get your alert. 
    • ALERT INTERVAL - Hours Interval you will receive your next Alert
    • MAX CANDLE - This will limit or control the maximum candles to be analyzed. Limiting the number of candles is made to avoid lags or hangs on the your. This will prevent your MT4 to hang due to high load. Imagine how much calculation the indicator is doing for 2500 candles on 28pairs.


Reviews 23
Najseattle7
292
Najseattle7 2022.06.06 04:45 
 

This is a fun indicator. I made a nice strategy using envelopes around the blue MA and angles of both the MAs. This indicator can do some cool things

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.09.22 00:33 
 

good Indicator

4example
245
4example 2020.12.18 01:12 
 

I am still yet to find a loosing trade in testing. Will put to work tonight on VPS. From now one this little guy is working, I will rest. I test it on several pairs in both trending and consolidating markets. If real time entry is used and active money management, there is simply no loosing trade, but break even in consolidation. In trending market it is amazing. Now I know, there are here some negative reviews. Of course. They have no patience to test nor willingness to ask the author about help with strategy. Not all time frames are equal guys. Emir is one of a kind. His indicator is simply fantastic. Please have the diligence to test it properly before posting your review and help others with an honest opinion.

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Najseattle7
292
Najseattle7 2022.06.06 04:45 
 

This is a fun indicator. I made a nice strategy using envelopes around the blue MA and angles of both the MAs. This indicator can do some cool things

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.09.22 00:33 
 

good Indicator

4example
245
4example 2020.12.18 01:12 
 

I am still yet to find a loosing trade in testing. Will put to work tonight on VPS. From now one this little guy is working, I will rest. I test it on several pairs in both trending and consolidating markets. If real time entry is used and active money management, there is simply no loosing trade, but break even in consolidation. In trending market it is amazing. Now I know, there are here some negative reviews. Of course. They have no patience to test nor willingness to ask the author about help with strategy. Not all time frames are equal guys. Emir is one of a kind. His indicator is simply fantastic. Please have the diligence to test it properly before posting your review and help others with an honest opinion.

Fregatt888
587
Fregatt888 2020.09.23 11:55 
 

Отличный индикатор очень помогает в торговле. Главное следовать правилам.Спасибо за хорошую работу Эмир

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.18 04:44 
 

Good

Mahmoud A Kamaleh
287
Mahmoud A Kamaleh 2019.09.25 22:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yebo Lu
908
Yebo Lu 2019.09.23 13:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henry Setiawan
677
Henry Setiawan 2019.09.19 11:20 
 

This indicator is great. Now I trade more safe & confident, without a dangerous technique like martin, averaging, etc. I think Emir should make this forum more live, because everyone in here wanna see & learn what strategy we are using with this indicator.

Qun Li
579
Qun Li 2019.08.20 05:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Forex 101
76
Forex 101 2019.08.18 13:11 
 

I'm not sure why people are giving out bad reviews on this one when you can surely earn $$$. I just started last Friday and already paid off the rental amount. I will surely get the permanent license and continue to earn. This system is a lifesaver thank you Emir! God bless you!

AgeTrader
104
AgeTrader 2019.08.18 02:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jayosworld
290
jayosworld 2019.08.16 09:34 
 

Wow! Just rented for a month a few hours ago and already had valid signals. I am up in profit already! Just watch the videos on how to fix your charts (it's pretty easy) and you'll do just fine! I'll update my review after a month to show how my trades went.

Christopher Christian Kobiela
476
Christopher Christian Kobiela 2019.08.08 22:03 
 

Great indicator, already gave me some pips! Would you please add me to your Facebook Group? Thanks!

Hiroaki Takahashi
228
Hiroaki Takahashi 2019.08.07 04:33 
 

I want to join your group facebook ! Nice indicator

vollmerama
444
vollmerama 2019.07.12 21:51 
 

Im amazed. Today it showed clearly on H1 that EURUSD was going to go Long. And it did Amid some other indicators pointing towards short trade. Good Job!

Ravi Luke
641
Ravi Luke 2019.07.12 06:08 
 

Great indicator. With good money management you can get good returns.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.07.10 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.07.06 08:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Ah M A A El Gharabawy
854
Mohamed Ah M A A El Gharabawy 2019.03.22 18:08 
 

It’s is a very smart system , and if used correctly with correct money management it can be very profitable , the good trades tend to continue for longer times while the bad trades are exited quickly. So the overall is in the positive.

The developer is great , he is always responsive quickly , and he does his best to solve any problem.

I whole heartedly recommend this indicator.

kennyschuble
133
kennyschuble 2019.03.13 22:57 
 

Full disclosure I am not trading real money yet. But this indicator looks AWESOME in demo and if you get full purchase you get access to the Facebook were people are posting trades and making money. The biggest point from people in the FB group seems like the easy of use and the amount of pips or % they are making ! One person said it correctly that if there ever was a single indicator system this is it! Let me also make this point, and to make a long story short. Emier went way above and out of his way to help me with some technical issues. So you wont get any better service ! Without him I would not be up and running. Let's also not forget the one on one you get with him about the indicator to make you you understand it all. I was already trying to put together a system of currency strength with moving averages but then he came out with this and did the work for me...lol.......Thanks Emir !

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