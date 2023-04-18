Fibonacci CSM

Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM)

Early Access Sale!!







This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap.

More details will be added soon.

Things to be added.

Alert Levels

Mobile and Email Alert





From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibonacci levels will be different from your typical Fibonacci levels. Since FCSM is on a different level of calculations.





*Note: Fibonacci levels of FCSM is far way different than the classic Fibonacci.