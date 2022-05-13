MACD 2 Lines

MACD with fast and slow EMA.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price.

The MACD is calculated by subtracting the fast-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the slow-period EMA.

Setup options:

Fast EMA period

Slow EMA period

Signal EMA period

Applied price

Indicator window height

Color MACD

Color Signal

Color Histogram











