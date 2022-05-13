MACD 2 Lines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.70
- Activations: 5
MACD with fast and slow EMA.
Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price.The MACD is calculated by subtracting the fast-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the slow-period EMA.
Setup options:
- Fast EMA period
- Slow EMA period
- Signal EMA period
- Applied price
- Indicator window height
- Color MACD
- Color Signal
- Color Histogram