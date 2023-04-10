Introducing Helios EA, an advanced algorithmic multi-currency grid trading system. Helios EA combines strategical features derived from price action and indicators with risk-management techniques to exploit existing market inefficiencies. The expert uses strategic concepts from price action trading as well as more well-known indicators such as the ADX, Aroon and ATR used in junction with additional secretive indicators.

Helios EA's primary strategy is centered around multicurrency trading, allowing traders to capitalize on the volatility and fluctuations of multiple currencies simultaneously. Our advisor's intelligent trading system can efficiently manage the trades of multiple currency pairs at once, leveraging cross-currency correlations and ensuring that trades are optimized.

As previously mentioned, Helios EA’s aim is to mitigate risk and preserve capital. The user can select three different risk-levels ranging from low-risk to high-risk according to each individual’s risk tolerance. Additionally, to limit major market volatility risks, an additional drawdown risk-parameter is implemented to prevent large losses in case of black swan events. Helios also includes a news filter, a spread filter as well as a time filter to mitigate drawdowns further.





Installation

Must be attached to one instance of AUDCAD – H1 chart

If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter

Helios EA should run on a VPS continuously

Recommend running Helios EA using the default settings

Make sure to test the expert on your broker before buying it

Recommend deposit: 1000 USD – with 1:100 leverage

Testing should be done at least on 1M OHLC or tick data as Helios EA runs every minute





Features



MultiCurrency Trading ( CADCHF, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD )

) News Filter

Spread Filter

Simple Setup

Limited number of Buyers

Free Demo available to download

Settings





General Settings:

Turn EA on: Activate or Deactivate EA

Allow Multiple Symbols: Allow trading more symbols than symbol 1

Magic Number: Number that should be unique for all running EA

Display News panel: Display or not the upcoming news for the current currency pairs

Display Profit panel: Displays the profit panel. Can be deactivated for faster testing

Display Statistics panel: Displays the statistics panel. Can be deactivated for faster testing

Risk Settings:

Risk Parameter Selection: Risk can be either selected manually or automatically for the EA. Automatic Risk Selection is recommended.

Automatic Risk Selection: Three options of risks are available which include low, medium and high risk.

are available which include low, medium and high risk. Max Drawdown per Position is an additional security to protect the account in case of black swan events situations.

Strategy Settings:

Strategy parameters are already optimized by defaults but you can test different settings here

News Settings:

News Filter: Disable trading for affected currency pairs minutes before and after an upcoming event

Type of News: Define what type of news the news filter takes into consideration

Force Close Position before News: Chose whether specific positions should be closed before an upcoming news event.



