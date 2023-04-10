Helios EA

Introducing Helios EA, an advanced algorithmic multi-currency grid trading system. Helios EA combines strategical features derived from price action and indicators with risk-management techniques to exploit existing market inefficiencies. The expert uses strategic concepts from price action trading as well as more well-known indicators such as the ADX, Aroon and ATR used in junction with additional secretive indicators.

Helios EA's primary strategy is centered around multicurrency trading, allowing traders to capitalize on the volatility and fluctuations of multiple currencies simultaneously. Our advisor's intelligent trading system can efficiently manage the trades of multiple currency pairs at once, leveraging cross-currency correlations and ensuring that trades are optimized.

As previously mentioned, Helios EA’s aim is to mitigate risk and preserve capital. The user can select three different risk-levels ranging from low-risk to high-risk according to each individual’s risk tolerance. Additionally, to limit major market volatility risks, an additional drawdown risk-parameter is implemented to prevent large losses in case of black swan events. Helios also includes a news filter, a spread filter as well as a time filter to mitigate drawdowns further.


Installation

  • Must be attached to one instance of AUDCAD – H1 chart
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Helios EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • Recommend running Helios EA using the default settings
  • Make sure to test the expert on your broker before buying it
  • Recommend deposit:  1000 USD – with 1:100 leverage
Testing should be done at least on 1M OHLC or tick data as Helios EA runs every minute

Features

  • MultiCurrency Trading (CADCHF, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD)
  • News Filter
  • Spread Filter
  • Simple Setup
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download

Settings

General Settings:

  • Turn EA on: Activate or Deactivate EA
  • Allow Multiple Symbols: Allow trading more symbols than symbol 1
  • Magic Number: Number that should be unique for all running EA
  • Display News panel: Display or not the upcoming news for the current currency pairs
  • Display Profit panel: Displays the profit panel. Can be deactivated for faster testing
  • Display Statistics panel: Displays the statistics panel. Can be deactivated for faster testing

Risk Settings:

  • Risk Parameter Selection: Risk can be either selected manually or automatically for the EA. Automatic Risk Selection is recommended.
  • Automatic Risk Selection: Three options of risks are available which include low, medium and high risk.
  • Max Drawdown per Position is an additional security to protect the account in case of black swan events situations.

Strategy Settings:

  • Strategy parameters are already optimized by defaults but you can test different settings here

News Settings:

  • News Filter: Disable trading for affected currency pairs minutes before and after an upcoming event
  • Type of News: Define what type of news the news filter takes into consideration
  • Force Close Position before News: Chose whether specific positions should be closed before an upcoming news event.


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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Cresos 2023.04.12 21:25 
 

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