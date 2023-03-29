NFP Killer EA MT4





INSTRUCTIONS

* User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.

* During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the market is not volatile within a period of 60 seconds, the user should close the trade/s manually.

* The user should use the economic calendar to get the NFP news release time and subtract 2 seconds from news release time.

* The user can plug the expert advisor few hours or minutes before the news release time however what is more important is that, the expert advisor should. be active 10 seconds before the news release time and let it run for one minute during the event.

* Since this expert advisor is trading a very high volatile market, I highly recommend ECN/low spread account (Ideally less that 30 spread).





EXPERT ADVISOR INPUTS



Trade NFP true.



Activate TP true, then set your target below else don't set the target.



Active trailing stop true, then set the inputs below.



Number of positions min : 1 and max : 6