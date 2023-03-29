NFP Killer EA MT4
- Experts
- Matong Maphango
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 1 dicembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
EXPERT ADVISOR INPUTS
Trade NFP true.
Activate TP true, then set your target below else don't set the target.
Active trailing stop true, then set the inputs below.
Number of positions min : 1 and max : 6
Magic number Different magic numbers for each chart.
NFP release time If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.
INSTRUCTIONS
* User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.
* User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.
* During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the market is not volatile within a period of 60 seconds, the user should close the trade/s manually.
* The user should use the economic calendar to get the NFP news release time and subtract 2 seconds from news release time.
* The user can plug the expert advisor few hours or minutes before the news release time however what is more important is that, the expert advisor should. be active 10 seconds before the news release time and let it run for one minute during the event.
* Since this expert advisor is trading a very high volatile market, I highly recommend ECN/low spread account (Ideally less that 30 spread).
EXPERT ADVISOR INPUTS
Trade NFP true.
Activate TP true, then set your target below else don't set the target.
Active trailing stop true, then set the inputs below.
Number of positions min : 1 and max : 6
Magic number Different magic numbers for each chart.
NFP release time If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.
After more than 2 months of renting the file, the author never responded to me regarding the expert not working. Highly negative rating