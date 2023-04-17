BlueSwift GridRescue - MT4/MT5 - user manual (Part 1)

(Version 2.0) <-- to be valid for up to BlueSwift GridRescue's version 5.62

Part 1: (here)

Part 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753431

Part 3: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753437

--a product by BluesAlgo Ltd 2023





This is user manual for using BlueSwift's Grid Rescue Expert ('BlueSwift')

Glossary for terms used in this manual:

- TopOrder / BottomOrder: TopOrder means that latest order opened in the grid i.e. last order, BottomOrder means the first order in the grid series, i.e. the first order. When grid’s order(s) are closed, the ‘TopOrder’ and ‘BottomOrder’ aliases will be ‘passed’ to the current running orders. That’s why I avoid using ‘First’ or ‘Last’ order terms because this imply the very first order being opened by the grid series, which may be already closed

- Grid Cluster (or Grid Pair): the combination of two or three orders in the grid of which their profit is tracked and they would be closed together once the specific condition is met.

- Grid Size: the count of orders in a grid. For example 2 means there are currently 2 active orders in the grid

- 2-Node: grid order cluster with 2 orders TopOrder and BottomOrder

- 3-Node: grid order cluster with 3 orders TopOrder, BottomOrder and one MiddleOrder. The MiddleOrder will be determined as follows:

Grid’s size Formula Example Less than 7 orders two orders below the TopOrder For a grid with 6 orders, this would be the 4th orders (6-2 = 4) More than 7 but Less than 10 orders three orders below the TopOrder For a grid with 10 orders, this would be the 7th orders (10-3 = 7) 10 orders or more Four orders below the TopOrder

- Profit-to-close: the sum $ of profit (-loss) amount for all orders in a grid cluster at which BlueSwift GridRescue will close them. This is the total of profit, swap, and commission $ for each order.

- Rescue Iteration: the iteration 1st, 2nd, 3rd of each order close instance. BlueSwift keep track of how many iteration each Rescue Mode has been executed and also the total rescue iteration for the whole grid (regardless of rescue mode)

- Rescue Mode: the mode that BlueSwift used to close grid cluster. These are bots working in parallel on every tick with different order close’s logic. At the time of this writing (v1.0), there are five modes in BlueSwift with their nickname in brackets:

Basic Mode (‘SubGrid Close’)

Panic Mode (‘Panic Close’)

TimeCritical Mode (‘Crit Close’) (ß this mode utilise the NewsFilter sub-module)

HardClose Mode (‘Hard Close’)

OutOfTime Mode (‘OutOfTime Close’)

Input Parameters instruction

BASIC RESCUE MODE









# Inputs Description Values & examples 1 Comment Rescue Strategy Note here Free-text string field for user comment – to be used when you use more than one GridRescue chart on a terminal, useful for memory note what rescue setting being used You can put in something that can tell you what this rescue set about, for example ‘Gold – aggressive rescue’ OR, ‘Fx – HardClose only’. There is not effect on rescue function from this parameter 2 Turn ON/OFF Rescue? Main toggle on/off for Rescue operation True/False If True, it will enable SubGrid Close mode and other rescue modes.

If False, this will disable all the Rescue mode, even if you enable the individual rescue mode= True below. 3,4,5 #3 Scale RescueSettings for each 0.01Lot?



#4 [for scaling]Tracked GridEA’s starting lot #5 [for scaling]User-input scaling factor This group of settings allows user to universally scale the rescue parameters up /down for all rescue modes.

Scaling option – allow user to choose between 3 options:

- No Scaling

- By Grid Start Lot

- From user-input Use-case: when user has grid starting at different lot size e.g. 0.03 instead of 0.01, user would need to manually update rescue settings (such as order size, drawdown trigger, profit-to-close level, etc.) for each rescue mode - which can be time-consuming and also may lead to sub-optimal settings (e.g. deviated from user's preferred rescue strategy). Using the Scaling option in the parameters window, user can quickly scale all the rescue metric by a factor - thus more flexible if user have different starting grid lots for each of their grid EAs Options: - “No Scaling”: use the rescue setting below as it is - “By Grid Start Lot”: the rescue setting will be scaled by Factor computed base on the tracked grid EA start lot as follow:

ScalingFactor = <<grid start lot >> / 0.01 For example if you put grid start lot = 0.05 then scaling factor should be 0.05 / 0.01 = 5. All the relevant settings like order’s size, profit-to-close in all the rescue mode will be scaled up by this factor



- “From user-input”: simply scale up all rescue settings by the scaling factor input by user at field #5



6 Tracking EA's Symbol(s)-separated by comma (,) List of Symbol which BlueSwift would operate on. Order's Symbol that not in this list will be ignore by BlueSwift For more information about BlueSwift tracking mechanism, refer below String list of broker's symbols, separated by comma(,): - "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY" If your broker use suffix for their symbols, you can either use the "Broker's symbol suffix" input parameter below or just insert it directly here as follows: - " EURUSD.pro GBPUSD.pro , USDJPY.pro " if this field left blank, then BlueSwift will only operate on the current chart's symbol only (i.e. the chart's symbol where you drop BlueSwift on) 7 Broker's symbol suffix Broker's designated suffix for their tradable symbols Aside from field #6, you can also add your broker's suffix for trading symbol here. For example: if your broker's instruments are EURUSD.ecn then put ".ecn"if your broker's instruments are EURUSD.. then put ".."This can be blank if you already include the symbol suffix in the field #6 above 8 Tracking EA's Magic number(s) to rescue - separated by comma (,) List of Magic numbers which BlueSwift would opearate on. Order's Symbol that not in this list will be ignore by BlueSwift Example: 123,9999,5678



This allows GridRescue to manage multiple grid EAs on one account (e.g. one-chart setup) 9 Tracking both Stem and branch magic? This option allow user to either: - track both the Stem magic basket as well as branching magic basket. i.e. “Start-with match”

- Ignore stem magic, only track those magic as exactly provided by user’s input. i.e. “Exact-match” True/False For an example - there is 6 running orders with the following magic: Order #1: 1235300 Order #2: 123551 Order #3: 123551 Order #4: 123551 Order #5: 1232220 Order #6: 123220 Assuming user set the Tracking EA Magic Number (field #8) above to be “123,123551” If True, then there will be 2 baskets of grid being tracked: Basket 1: Order#1 - #6 (common Stem “123”) Basket 2: Order#2 - #4 (common Stem “123” and Branch “123551”) If False, then only Basket 2 will be tracked because the magic “123” does not match any order’s magic ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

❓ Common question: how do I know which basket is being tracked Ans: Either check the on-chart’s dashboard or checking the “Expert” tab’s log message in the terminal, it will have a message which grid basket has been instantiated On-chart Dashboard





Log message in 'Expert' tab

10 Tracking EA Trade comment to rescue The comment of the tracked EA - This would be helpful in case you want to track separate sub-grid within the same expert’s magic with a common comment. Some grid experts on market use order’s comment to manage their order, because the orders maybe same symbol and magic number but with different comment. For example: ”grid_ea-M15” versus “grid_ea-H1” ------------------------------------------------------ ***Author Note: from v.5.55, GridRescue internal code logic has been revised to now mainly work with order’s magic number, so this parameter has no longer been useful for rescuing functionality. I will look to gradually decommission this option in future release 11 Do not check Tracking EA'S comment- ifTrue, track <Symbol\Magic\Type> If True, then ignore grid order’s comment. BlueSwift would only detect and track order with same Symbol, Direction and Magic Number True/False

If this is True, then GridRescue will ignore order's comment (e.g. value in #10)



( *** as per author note above, please set this to True by default as now grid tracking is mainly done via magic number ) 12 Order count To Start Rescue Number of opened orders in the grid that would trigger Basic Rescue bot operation



For example, if user set this value to 4, which means that BlueSwift's would only start to attemp basic rescue function when there are 4 or more opened orders in the tracked grid

13 🚩 GridCluster's Profit to close ($) the $ amount of profit at which would BlueSwift will close sub-grid cluster



For example if this is set to $1, then when the sub-grid cluster’s profit is $1 or more, then all order in the sub-grid cluster will be closed. This value can be negative

14 Show Tracking Panel?



Toggle On/Off grid tracking panel on the current expert’s chart True/False. If True: display the BlueSwift dashboard panel on chart which would show active grid series placed by other Experts (if any) currently active in the account 15 Panel’s text size



Change the font size of the panel’s text 16 Panel’s text color



Change the font color of the panel’s text 17 Panel’s X-axis(vs. chart’s right corner)



Change the Dashboard panel’s X coordinate against the right chart’ edge (Please see illustration à ) 18 Panel’s Y-axis(vs. chart’s right corner)



Change the Dashboard panel’s Y coordinate against the top chart’ edge (Please see illustration à ) 19 Display Basket Profit Close on chart? Turn On/Off the basket profit when basket is closed

True/False.

If True: display the basket close proft tag on 20 Buy Basket Profit Color



Change the color of the BUY Basket profit close tag 21 Sell Basket Profit Color



Change the color of the SELL Basket profit close tag





2 ADVANCED RESCUE OPTIONS

2.1 BASIC CLOSE RESCUE MODE – ADVANCE OPTION (dynamic Profit-to-close($) and Cluster Scheme for each iteration)

Description

This mode here is an extension of the Basic Close mode – which allow user to dynamically set the Profit-to-close($) and the Cluster Mode (2-Node, or 3-Node) for each of the iterations, instead of only one fixed value of Profit-to-close ($) and Cluster Scheme











# Inputs Description Values & examples 2.1.1 Rescue Scheme The scheme for the current iteration (i.e. 2-Node or 3-Node) Options: - _default_, - _3node_only_, - _2node_for_less_than_7_orders_, - _2node_for_less_than_10_orders_, - _iteration_based_,

_default_: if grid’s size less than or equal to 4 orders then the default scheme is 2-Node, 5-10 is 3-Node

_3node_only_, always try to use 3-Node scheme, i.e. always form a cluster of three grid order and close them together at the Profit-To-Close

_2node_for_less_than_7_orders_: if grid’s size is less than 7 order than use 2-Node, and when 7 orders for more than use 3-Node

_2node_for_less_than_10_orders_: if grid’s size is less than 7 order than use 2-Node, and when 10 orders for more than use 3-Node

_iteration_based_, this option let user define specific Profit-to-close and the cluster scheme for each iteration with the syntax {scheme}:{profit-to-close} using #2.1.2, separated by comma. For example: if user put in “2:-1.25, 3:-2.50, 2:2.0, 3:-0.1” which would means that - 1st iteration: close 2 orders when their Profit-to-close = -$1.25 - 2nd iteration: close 3 orders when their Profit-to-close = -$2.5 - 3rd iteration: close 2 orders when their Profit-to-close = $2.0 - 4th iteration: close 3 orders when their Profit-to-close = -$0.1

So that user has complete freedom to instruct at which level of Profit-To-Close this mode should close and between 2-Node or 3-Node scheme. A best practice is to try a low, negative Profit-to-close at the early iteration and then gradually increase this amount for subsequent iteration so to avoid likelihood of deep drawdown and easier to close part of the grid at the early stage. For the _iteration_based_ option, the last iteration setting in the input will continue to be used until the whole grid is closed, so in the example above, the SubGrid Close bot will continue to close 3 orders at -$0.1 for the 5th, 6th, 7th … iteration etc.

---------------------------------------- *author note: most of the time, I use only _default_, _3node_only_ and _iteration_based_ due to personal preference, as I am not prefer to let my grid get to more than 5 running orders 2.1.2 🚩 Iteration Mode and ProfitToClose (If select RescueScheme = _Iteration_based_) The list of RescueScheme and Profit-To-Close for each iteration, separate by comma {scheme}:{profit-to-close} Example: 2:1.25, 3:2.5, 2:2.0, 3:2.0, 3:1, 3:1, 3:0.5, 3:0.5

(white-space between the comma will be automatically trimmed, so not to worry)









2.2 PANIC CLOSE RESCUE MODE

Description

‘Panic Close’ rescue mode is a feature which specialised for ‘panic’ circumstances, with the following ‘triggers’:

grid’s drawdown ($) have reached an alarming level

grid size (count of order) have become many

grid’s maximum lotsize has become too big

When one or more of these trigger are met, the grid would be considered in ‘Panic’ mode à the Panic Mode bot will attempt to close TopOrder and BottomOrder.

From my reseach and experience, the factors selected above has been the primary factor contribute to the growth of drawdown and account’s margin call and hence will need to be controlled in order for the grid’s drawdown to be ‘sustainable’. Depending on the tracked grid EA logic, users can define the metric of these triggers to determine if the grid’s exposure have ‘entered’ Panic mode









# Inputs Description Acceptable values & examples 2.2.1 Use PanicClose Rescue Mode? This is toggle to enable / disable PanicClose rescue mode True/False 2.2.2 Order's count for PanicClose (0 = disable) The number of order in the grid when you want the PanicClose mode to start execute rescue. For example, if you set this to 5, then PanicClose would only start execute rescue when there are 5 or more orders in the grid. This is to avoid PanicClose being executed prematurely and reduce the opportunity for the whole grid being closed instead 2.2.3 🚩 MaxDrawdown for PanicClose (0 = disable) The level of Drawdown ($) when you want the PanicClose mode to start execute rescue Same as above, PanicClose bot will not attempt to close orders until the grid’s drawdown has reached this level.

Example: if this set to -90, then PanicClose bot would start close TopOrder and Bottom Order (at the Profit-to-close defined) ONLY when grid’s drawdown is at -$90 or more (i.e. running profit of whole grid basket is -$90 or less). 2.2.4 🚩 MaxLotSize for PanicClose (0 = disable) The Maximum lot size to determine if grid is in ‘Panic mode’. Same as above, PanicClose bot will not attempt to close orders until the grid’s maximum lot size has reached this level Example: If user set this to 0.12 then the tracked grid would be considered ‘Panic’ when an order with 0.12 lot size is opened 2.2.5 🚩 Profit level ($) for panic close The sum of TopOrder and BottomOrder at which PanicClose bot woud close them Can be negative – which would allow PanicClose at small loss 2.2.6 Position of 2nd panic order [0=Smallest order, 1=next grid order ...] ‘2nd panic order’ means the BottomOrder to be tracked together with the TopOrder. This allows user to pick an alternative designated ‘BottomOrder’ instead of the default one This is used when the distance between the current Top and Bottom order in the grid is too far away which make it difficult for the their profit’s sum to reach the Profit-to-close level (in #2.2.5). Thus user can set an ‘alternative’ designated BottomOrder with a smaller distance, hence increase the chance for PanicClose bot to execute.





2.2.7 🚩 Reduce/Increase ProfiToClose in subsequent PanicClose This toggle allow user to change the initial Profit-to-close for every subsequent PanicClose iteration, i.e. gradually increase /decrease (‘drift’) ProfitToClose value by each PanicClose iteration

True/False

If True, the Panic’s initial Profit-to-close (defined in #2.2.5) will be ‘drifted’ by the amount (in #2.2.8 below) upward (if “+ve”) or downward (if “-ve”) 2.2.8 🚩 Step to reduce (-) or increase(+) The ‘drift’ step by which the Panic Profit-to-close would be changed by Example: Given that the initial Profit-to-close (#2.2.5) is -8 and #2.2.7 is True, if user set this to 6 then: - 1st PanicClose iteration: Profit-to-close = -$8 - 2nd PanicClose iteration: Profit-to-close = -$2 (-8 + 6) - 3rd PanicClose iteration: Profit-to-close = $4 (-2 + 6) - 4rd PanicClose iteration: Profit-to-close = $10 (4 + 6) and so on… --------------------------------------------------------

Author Note: highly recommended to start the Panic’s ProfitToClose at a low level, negative even (like above example), for the first PanicClose iteration, and then gradually drift this value upward. This pattern will allow higher success rate for PanicClose to effectively reduce grid’s exposure when market price retrace and meanwhile still ensure subsequent iteration will earn back the initial loss, retaining the overall return of the grid 2.2.9 🚩 Min/Max Change to stop drift ProfitToClose The total amount of change beyond which the drift would stop This stop further drift of Profit-to-close when to total accumulated change from the step reached this amount.

Continue from the example in #2.2.8 above: if user set this to 12, then the drift will stop at the 2nd iteration because 6 (1st iteration) +6 (2nd iteration) = 12 2.2.10 IsPanicCloseBottomOrderIfBetter? Instruction for PanicClose bot to compare the profit sum for default Top/Bottom pair alternatives True/false

Given that the value in #2.2.6 is not 0, i.e. the PanicClose pair is formed using the designated BottomOrder, then when this is True, PanicClose bot will compare the two pairs’ profit sum and pick the best one that reached current Profit-to-close: TopOrder + default BottomOrder TopOrder + alternative BottomOrder This is for the scenario where the tracked grid Expert subsequent order opened might change the optimal pair between the (1) and (2), so that user won’t be ‘locked in’ by the choice he/she made in #2.2.6 above





2.2.11 PanicClose ‘NextBest’ extension options



NextBest mode is an extension to PanicClose which allow the module to scan all the possible combination between TopOrder with the remaining grid’ orders in the lower part of the grid to find the ‘next-best’ pairing during a fast-price movement is detected



The grid's Top-to-Bottom distance is tracked which then allow user to instruct GridRescue to scan all of the orders below the TopOrder to find a 'next best pairing' alternative to the currently designated BottomOrder. As a result, this helps rapidly reduce the grid's body cluster once market price cross above/below safe distance thresholds and the account's drawdown is 'contained' during large price movement.



This enhancement is extremely useful against unpredictable / highly-volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) or Indices instrument where a fast spike of 2000-3000 points in price is quite common which can quickly trap user in a large grid exposure, thus prevent giving back too much of the earned profit or margin call. The setting for this option is in the following format <Toggle Next-Best mode>:<DistanceStep>:<Position gap away from TopOrder>:<Panic’s Profit-To-Close adjustment> Their individual functionality is explained below



2.2.12 Disable panic close after N time This specify how many times BlueSwift would use Panic Close for a grid series. Once this limit has reached then BlueSwift would NOT continue to execute panic close. This is to avoid panic close being used too much and in case of negative profit to close (as specified above) would erode the profit earned by the tracked EA Integer: 1,2,3,.. etc., Recommended values should be between 8 to 15 times





Continue to Part 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753431







