The Big Four

THE BIG FOUR system operates at the same time and simultaneously the 4 big forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF, the system is optimized for these four pairs although it could be used with any value if you decide to use it in other values try They are not too correlated.

To use the robot, place it in any pair in the 1 min time frame (recommended) and it will place the images in the 4 selected products, (you do not have to place a robot in each pair)

The system is of multiple orders and multiple lots, although its algorithm optimizes the compensation between the different pairs to reduce the margin, you have to take into account that you are going to have open orders with different lots in different pairs at the same time.


You can download the demo and test it yourself.

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
  • Stress-tests on historical data.
  • Fully automatic.
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
  • Fast VPS a most.
    Input parameters:

    MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA  :One different number for pair.

    TURN ON/OFF AUTOMATIC LOT:  Activates or deactivates the automatic lottery depending on the equity of the account.

    MANUAL LOT:  The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double  lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots.

    RISK ASSUMED FOR AUTOMATIC LOT: Activate or deactivate the automatic lotage, the automatic lotage adjusts the risk to the balance of the account, while the fixed lot allows a greater marginal margin.

    AVERAGE PROFIT PER LOT: It is the output value of the algorithm.


    SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.


    EURUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of EURUSD in your broker.

    GBPUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of GBPUSD in your broker.

    USDJPY: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDJPY in your broker.

    USDCHF: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDCHF in your broker.


    This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

    Try the demo now!


    Disclaimer

    Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.


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