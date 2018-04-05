Market Breakout Plan

 We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the European Market.

It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open(I prefer the second option).

It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close.

Being a system of multiple operations and multiple lots, it is recommended to use only one system at a time, it can be agreed with other ea or this same in several pairs, but that increases the margin in times of stress.

Market Breakout plan It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.

The system allows you to choose four market entry algorithms:

1) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a purchase algorithm, if it is less, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.


2) Entering against the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a selling algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a purchase algorithm.


3) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a buy algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.


4) Enter against the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a sell algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a buy algorithm.


You can download the demo and test it yourself.
  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
  • Stress-tests on historical data.
  • Fully automatic.
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
  • Fast VPS a most.


    • Input parameters:


    Magic Number:  Magic Number of the EA.

    Option Entry: Choose one of the four algorithm start modes.

    Init Opening Time: Time at which the algorithm starts, the system is optimized to start 1 min after opening the index, although any other time can be configured.

    Exit Openint Time: Time at which the loop closes if the exit session option is true. The system is designed to use this option 1 min before the closing time of the index session.

    Exit sesion: This option set to true closes the cycle assuming losses when arriving at the time set in exit opening. If it is false, the cycle continues to operate until it closes in profit.

    Lot init: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (The recommended initial lot is twice the minimum lot of the value to be traded).


    This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal 

    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors

    Try the demo now!


    Disclaimer

    Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.



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