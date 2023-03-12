H AP Spike Trader

The Mechanism is “following of Spike” as the strategy to  EURUSD at M5 timeframe.
The Strategy has maximum 3 positions at any time.
Each Trade has a fixed SL and fixed TP.
its so easy to use “expert adviser:H_ap_spike_eurousd_m5” at your account: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter inputs:
- I have a tow notices as an input above the inputs.
- Loss: At most percent that you will risk on all Positions that will be opened together .(Expert will stop Ordering if your risk going more than loss percent)
- xLot: This is a constant Volume Algorithm so you will specify volume of main orders here, just mention the “notice”.
Requirements
Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD ;
Timeframe: M5;
No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5
The EA must work continuously, so it is advisable to use VPS.
you can run this program by any deposit just test your inputs for the past by strategy tester and check the report surely DrawDown and Net Profit. Inputs that you have entered will change the result and it is based on how much you want to risk and take Profit.
You can see tow result examples for 2021.01.01 to 2023.01.10:
xlot = 1  -> volume = .01 -> DrawDown=1.31per , Profit=10per
xlot = 100  -> volume = 1 -> DrawDown=12.98per , Profit=190.6per
Good luck.
H_ap

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Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
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