H AP Spike Trader

The Mechanism is “following of Spike” as the strategy to EURUSD at M5 timeframe.

The Strategy has maximum 3 positions at any time.

Each Trade has a fixed SL and fixed TP.

its so easy to use “expert adviser:H_ap_spike_eurousd_m5” at your account: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter inputs:

- I have a tow notices as an input above the inputs.

- Loss: At most percent that you will risk on all Positions that will be opened together .(Expert will stop Ordering if your risk going more than loss percent)

- xLot: This is a constant Volume Algorithm so you will specify volume of main orders here, just mention the “notice”.

Requirements

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD ;

Timeframe: M5;

No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5

The EA must work continuously, so it is advisable to use VPS.

you can run this program by any deposit just test your inputs for the past by strategy tester and check the report surely DrawDown and Net Profit. Inputs that you have entered will change the result and it is based on how much you want to risk and take Profit.

You can see tow result examples for 2021.01.01 to 2023.01.10:

xlot = 1 -> volume = .01 -> DrawDown=1.31per , Profit=10per

xlot = 100 -> volume = 1 -> DrawDown=12.98per , Profit=190.6per

Good luck.

H_ap



