Discover the most effective strategies of the Awesome Oscillator indicator with our innovative expert advisor Awesome Comparative.

With Awesome Comparative, you can conduct comprehensive tests in the MetaTrader5 strategy tester to determine which Awesome Oscillator strategies work best for your broker, as well as your preferred assets and timeframes.

Our EA offers three included strategies: Saucer, Twin Peaks, and Zero Line Cross. Additionally, it allows you to combine these strategies in 9 different ways, enabling you to obtain results and screenshots as illustrative examples.

One of the advantages of Awesome Comparative is its exclusive focus on the Awesome Oscillator indicator. It does not incorporate additional filters or entry triggers, allowing you to thoroughly explore and understand the characteristics of this indicator. Furthermore, it does not include stop-loss or take-profit levels that would alter position exits, which always follow the strategies of the Awesome Oscillator. In summary, it is a tool specifically designed for your research and study purposes.

Moreover, you will receive charts on which you can draw other objects and indicators for your own analysis and comparison. Remember that these tests should be performed on a demo account using the strategy tester.

The versatility of Awesome Comparative allows you to combine the 9 strategy possibilities with any assets and timeframes you desire. Each case is assigned a unique magic number to prevent interference, even if tests are conducted within the same account (although MetaTrader5 displays operations on a single chart for the same asset with different timeframes, the magic numbers will still be different).

We invite you to try Awesome Comparative and share your feedback. We are confident that this tool will greatly assist you in your research and analysis of strategies based on the Awesome Oscillator indicator.

We look forward to hearing your opinion!

