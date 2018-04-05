Awesome Comparative

Discover the most effective strategies of the Awesome Oscillator indicator with our innovative expert advisor Awesome Comparative.

With Awesome Comparative, you can conduct comprehensive tests in the MetaTrader5 strategy tester to determine which Awesome Oscillator strategies work best for your broker, as well as your preferred assets and timeframes.

Our EA offers three included strategies: Saucer, Twin Peaks, and Zero Line Cross. Additionally, it allows you to combine these strategies in 9 different ways, enabling you to obtain results and screenshots as illustrative examples.

One of the advantages of Awesome Comparative is its exclusive focus on the Awesome Oscillator indicator. It does not incorporate additional filters or entry triggers, allowing you to thoroughly explore and understand the characteristics of this indicator. Furthermore, it does not include stop-loss or take-profit levels that would alter position exits, which always follow the strategies of the Awesome Oscillator. In summary, it is a tool specifically designed for your research and study purposes.

Moreover, you will receive charts on which you can draw other objects and indicators for your own analysis and comparison. Remember that these tests should be performed on a demo account using the strategy tester.

The versatility of Awesome Comparative allows you to combine the 9 strategy possibilities with any assets and timeframes you desire. Each case is assigned a unique magic number to prevent interference, even if tests are conducted within the same account (although MetaTrader5 displays operations on a single chart for the same asset with different timeframes, the magic numbers will still be different).

We invite you to try Awesome Comparative and share your feedback. We are confident that this tool will greatly assist you in your research and analysis of strategies based on the Awesome Oscillator indicator.

We look forward to hearing your opinion!


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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